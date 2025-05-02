"Zuma Was Better": Malema Slams Trump's Illiteracy at EFF Workers' Day Rally

EFF leader Julius Malema took a swipe at US president Donald Trump as he celebrated 100 days in office

Malema spoke at an EFF Workers’ Day rally in Rustenburg and slammed Trump for his "illiteracy"

The EFF leader said that even former president Jacob Zuma was better than the current US President

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has taken a swipe at US President Donald Trump. The US president recently celebrated his first 100 days in office.

Malema said that the US does not want leaders who speak for Africa and that they do not want stability. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Malema say?

Speaking at an EFF Workers' Day rally held at the Zinniaville Sports Ground in Rustenburg, North West on Thursday, 1 May 2025, Malema took a swipe at Trump for his "illiteracy." Malema said that even former president Jacob Zuma was better than Trump.

Malema criticised Trump over his stance on the Expropriation Bill and his recent suspension of the much-needed financial aid to South Africa. Malema also labelled America an enemy of Africa.

He said that his party still calls for the expropriation of land and that it should be given to the poor people. He called Trump the most illiterate president. He said that the US does not want leaders who speak for Africa and that they do not want stability.

Malema referred to the DRC, stating that after the discovery of minerals, there has never been peace because America is undermining the people of the DRC. He said that his party wants to make sure that they expropriate land and give it to the people.

Cutting costs

The EFF leader stated that to cut costs the party would remove the deputy ministers. He said that it is important to serve the poor, saying that no pensioner should pay for water and electricity. Malema said that under the EFF, every graduating doctor would walk into employment.

Malema also called out President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that these things will never happen under his leadership.

The EFF leader stated that to cut costs, the party would remove the deputy ministers. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula says Malema is more dangerous than DA

In another story, Briefly News recently reported that the African National Congress (ANC) is cautious about including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the coalition government. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said EFF leader Julius Malema poses a greater threat than the Democratic Alliance (DA).

While the ANC and DA are both part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), tensions remain between the two. Mbalula has previously criticised the DA.

Source: Briefly News