Julius Malema has warned that South Africa could have a white president if the African National Congress behaved the way it did

Malema said his party would support a motion of no confidence against Cyril Ramaphosa, and vote with the Democratic Alliance if needed

South Africans were divided by the statement from the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, with some saying that it was a waste of time

The EFF's Julius Malema said his party would support a no-confidence motion against Cyril Ramaphosa, which could lead to the DA taking control of the country. Image: Luba Lesolle

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has warned the African National Congress (ANC) that the country could have a white president if the party continued to behave the way it did.

Malema warned that a motion of no-confidence could be brought against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the recent criticism levelled against the ANC following the budget saga.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader made the comments during a press briefing on 28 February after the Western Cape High Court suspended and set aside the 0.5% Value-Added Tax increase.

Malema would support a no-confidence motion against Ramaphosa

While discussing the court’s ruling, Malema noted that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party brought forward a motion of no-confidence against the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana. The EFF has called for Godongwana to resign following the debacle surrounding the budget, but the minister stated that he would not be backing down.

While he stated that his party would not support the MK Party’s motion, he added that they would support one against President Ramaphosa.

Malema argued that Ramaphosa was responsible for many of the country’s current challenges.

“He’s the man responsible for every mess I’m experiencing today,” Malema stated.

He added that the EFF wasn’t ready as yet to put forward a motion, but working towards it.

Malema warns John Steenhuisen could be next president

The EFF leader also warned that the ANC’s actions could result in the country getting a new president.

Malema stated that there would be a no-confidence vote against Ramaphosa in the near future, and if that happened, the DA’s John Steenhuisen could be the next president.

“This country will have a white president. This country will have Steenhuisen as a president if the ANC is going to behave the way it is behaving,” he exclaimed.

Julius Malema warned that John Steenhuisen could be the next president if the ANC continued to behave the way it did. Image: Rodger Bosch

Malema explained that there was a likelihood that a motion of no-confidence will be brought forward, and that the EFF would vote with the Democratic Alliance.

“We will mobilise all those we can and vote together with the DA against the president. And then when it’s time to elect a president, we abstain and the ANC loses,” he said.

He added that he warned the ANC of this outcome in 2016 already, and it didn’t listen.

You can watch Malema’s comments below.

South Africans weigh in on Malema’s statement

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s statement, with some supporting it, while others didn’t think it would work.

Buti Budaza said:

“Ramaphosa will never be impeached. Currently, we have many politicians in Parliament, but no one is ready to be president. Julius himself is not ready. Not even the DA is ready. Current affairs of this country are better handled by Cyril, not because he is doing well, but because he isn’t controlled by emotions, which is the strongest point. Cyril is slow to act, but he acts swiftly and reasonably enough, and he can take pressure from all directions. Cyril, for him to put together the NHI, BELA and Expropriation Act was not an easy task. What I realised with Cyril he is calm, he has his flaws as a human, but no one is perfect. But so far, so good.”

Bhekinkosi Mwelase asked:

“And EFF believes that this is the smartest move they have pulled? They do not realise how much mess they are putting us in. MKP calculated their move. It will be better to remove the minister and leave the president for now.”

Mdu Frans Mabetha stated:

“They can't win the battle against Buffalo. Ramaphosa is playing his cards wisely. A waste of time.”

Preston A Tilk added:

“Both the president and the finance minister should resign.”

Robert Lang said:

“I'm not a fan of Steenhuisen, but he will be way more competent.”

