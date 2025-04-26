The MK Party has filed a motion of no confidence against finance minister Enoch Godongwana as calls for his resignation mount

This was after Godongwana announced that the Value-Added Tax increase that was to be implemented in 1 May was scrapped

South Africans discussed the MKP's motion of no confidence, and some disagreed with the party

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party has on 25 April 2025 filed a motion of no confidence against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana after he announced that the planned Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase would be scrapped.

What did the MKP say about Enoch Godongwana?

The official opposition posted on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account that it filed the motion because of Godongwana's failure to provide clarity and leadership on the VAT issue. The party said Godongwana's decision to ignore advice to introduce wealth taxes and raise luxury consumption taxes demonstrated his negligence towards the government's National Development Plan goals for job creation and economic productivity.

"The Finance Ministry cannot be entrusted to an individual and his GNU deputies, who demonstrate such disregard for progressive fiscal alternatives that ought to address the socioeconomic realities faced by our people. The Minister's contradictory public statements, lack of transparency and evident disconnection from the lived experiences of the majority have rendered his continued presence in Cabinet untenable," the party said.

What you need to know about the VAT increase

South Africans doubted that it was possible to table a motion of no confidence against a minister.

"How is that going to happen because Godongwana wasn't deployed by Parliament?"

"Floyd Shivambu, you have been in Parliament for over 10 years. Why don't you tell your MPs that it is impossible to have a motion of no confidence on individual ministers? A motion of no confidence can only apply to the president or the cabinet as a whole, not just one minister."

"You're going for a confidence motion just for formality and bragging rights. You guys did not even try to lobby for the support of this motion. Just a waste of time!"

"Did you even read the rule book?"

"Ministers are not appointed by Parliament but serve as appointed by the President. Maybe the President will have to consult with Cabinet when reshuffling his Cabinet."

Survey reveals political parties gained from VAT saga

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Institute of Race Relations revealed that political parties including the DA, MKP and the EFF benefitted from the VAT saga. A poll the institute released showed that public perception improved for the parties.

The poll also showed that perceptions about the African National Congress changed after the VAT increase was tabled during the budget speech. Most of the respondents said that they would vote for the DA if an election would be held now.

