The Democratic Alliance (DA) celebrated the scrapping of the Finance Minister's decision to scrap the Value-Added Tax hike

The DA believes its legal challenge pressured Enoch Godongwana, but other political parties didn't agree with the sentiment

ActionSA's Thoko Mashiane maintained that the decision was a result of many parties and voices rejecting the VAT increase

The Democratic Alliance claimed victory for the reversal of the VAT hike, but other parties don't agree. Image: @Our_DA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Value-Added Tax hike may officially be a thing of the past but the politics surrounding it has only started.

With Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announcing that he would reverse the decision to implement the 0.5% hike, political parties started to celebrate the news, but many were annoyed with the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) claims.

The DA, which objected to the from the beginning, celebrated the scrapping of the increase as a victory, but not everyone saw it that way.

Political parties unimpressed with DA’s claims

With the DA taking to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the decision, other political parties weighed in on the decision.

The DA claimed victory for the reversal, attributing it to the pressure it had exerted on the minister was the reason. The DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) approached the Western Cape High Court to have the budget declared unlawful, but the minister withdrew the VAT hike before the court made a ruling.

With the party believing that its legal challenge made the difference, other parties criticised John Steenhuisen’s party.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, maintain that it wasn’t down to one party.

"This is a process that required conversations among us, and I wish to state that the ANC and all these political parties agreed to pursue alternatives to funding the budget," he said.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy leader Kenny Kunene also had scathing words for the party.

"A party of extortionists has failed to serve South Africans on an important matter of national interest. So, South Africans, don’t be misled," he claimed.

ActionSA also pointed out that ending the VAT increase was due to collective effort.

ActionSA weighs in on scrapping of VAT hike

Speaking to Briefly News, Thoko Mashiane, ActionSA’s Mpumalanga Provincial Chairperson, welcomed the reversal, saying it was a step in the right direction and a victory for ordinary South Africans.

“Increasing VAT would have placed an even heavier financial strain on low-income households and the working class, making basic necessities further out of reach. This decision shows that the government can listen when enough pressure is applied, and we commend all those who stood against the proposal,” he said.

Mashiane also added that while ActionSA played a critical role in stopping the VAT hike, it wasn’t the only one.

Herman Mashaba’s party voted in favour of the budget on condition that the minister finds an alternative to the VAT within 30 days.

“While this was a collective victory for all South Africans who made their voices heard, we are proud of the pressure we applied alongside civil society and other stakeholders to ensure the government reversed course,” Mashiane said.

What you need to know about the budget speech saga

ANC considering scrapping VAT increase

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC met with the DA to discuss a way forward regarding the budget.

The DA voted against the proposed VAT increase in the budget, and even took the matter to court to stop it.

A senior ANC member admitted that the party may have to abandon the proposed hike as the party failed to earn the support for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News