The City of Johannesburg's mayor, Dada Morero, pledged that Lillian Bgoyi Street would be fixed by August 2025

The street was damaged after a gas explosion caused the damage in 2023, and it has been in poor condition since then

Some South Africans believed that the motion of no confidence against Morero may have motivated him to act

Dada Morero made a promise to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans did not believe Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero's pledge to fix Lilian Ngoyi Street.

What did Dada Morero say?

According to eNCA, Morero said there was a 24-month commitment that was made to fix the Lilian Ngoyi Street. A gas explosion in 2023 split the street into two. Morero said the contractor was given a 2-year deadline but was unable to meet the deadline.

He said the contractor has issues of cashflow on the site. A new contractor was appointed. Morero said the first phase of the reconstruction of Lilian Ngoyi has begun and it should be fixed by August.

The Democratic Alliance in Johannesburg filed a motion of no confidence against Morero. He has been accused of ignoring the plight of Johannesburg residents and allowing the central business district to fall into disrepair. The Democratic Alliance's Joburg Caucus Chair, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said the party was confident that the motion would be successful.

Dada Morero said Lilian Ngoyi Street will be fixed.

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on eNCA's Facebook post were not convinced that Morero would fix the street.

Moeketsi Keke Nhlapo asked:

"Why announce after a motion of no confidence was announced? After they oust him, he's going to say that he would have fixed it before August, but he was kicked out."

Mhlengi Nsele said:

"The next president must arrest everyone from the ANC. The party must be banned."

Tiyiso Rikhotso asked:

"Do we still have this rubbish as a mayor?"

Abdul Gman Livingstone said:

"Believe the ANC at your own risk. They want a share from the contractors. If not, the project won't go ahead."

Gary Fraser said:

"Two years and counting. What's going to change between now and August?"

Shawn Swarts said:

"It would have been finished a long time ago if the corrupt cANCer mafria criminal cadres didn't first think about how to loot millions again from tenderpreneuring."

Bonginkosi Baba KaLethisipho Bonga said:

"Lol, motion of no confidence tabled against him shook him."

Edward Ahepherd said:

"You couldn't fix a hole in a bucket."

