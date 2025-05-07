The Democratic Alliance has filed a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero

The party filed the motion ahead of Morero's State of the City Address, which he delivered on 7 May 2025

The party has called for Morero and Speaker Nobuhle Mthembu to step down from their roles

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

DA's Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku filed a motion against Dada Morero. Images: Belinda Kaiyser-Echeozonjoku/ Facebook and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg filed a motion of no confidence against Mayor Dada Morero, calling for his resignation from office. The party has also filed a motion of no confidence against the speaker of the council, ActionSA member Nobuhle Mthembu.

Democratic Alliance wants Dada Morero out

According to Eyewitness News, the DA's Johannesburg Caucus Chair, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said the party submitted the motion because the mayor has failed in his duties. The party accused him of neglecting the residents of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He has been accused of allowing unlawful decisions to be made under his leadership. She also said the party has filed a motion of no confidence against Mthmbu for failing to honour her pledge, where she said she would hold executive members accountable.

The DA has brought a motion of no confidence against Dada Morero. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Residents are suffering and she's not holding the executive accountable," she said.

Echeozonjoku said political parties haveapproached her with the intent to support the motion of no confidence. Even members within the African National Congress (ANC), of which Morero is a part, are willing to support the motion of no confidence.

In December 2024, the DA and ActionSA had mixed feelings about Morero's decision to move his offices to the Usindiso Building, which burned down, killing over 70 people in August 2023. Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Moreror's decision disregarded the findings made during the Usindiso Commission of Inquiry.

The Johannesburg High Court in Johannesburg ruled that Morero and officials of the City of Johannesburg would not receive VIP protection. The court ruled that the VIP Policy, which was adopted in March 2204, was unconstitutional.

South Africans agree with the DA

NMetizens showed support for the DA's motion of no confidence.

Lynette Engelbrecht said:

"Long overdue. He must go!"

In a Nutshell said:

"The DA filing motions in Joburg is like taking the trash out on a Monday — routine, necessary, and someone's gotta do it before it starts smelling like corruption."

MamG said:

"He's the worst mayor. It's a pity his party does not see anything wrong. Let him go."

Isaac M.M. said:

"Only if he would leave immediately, today."

The Black Community said:

"DA is making moves. Thanks to the ANC as we see its death. 202,6 we may finally see the fall of the mighty ANC."

EFF would support motion of no confidence against Cyril Ramaphosa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would support a motion of no confidence to remove president Cyril Ramaphosa from his seat. He said the country could have a white president if the ANC continued to behave as it was behaving.

Malema noted the MK Party's motion of no confidence against Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. He said that although the party would not support the motion, it would support one against Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News