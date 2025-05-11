Despite ending a decade-long trophy drought, Nasreddine Nabi’s inconsistent league results could ultimately lead to his exit from Kaizer Chiefs

While Bafana acknowledged Nabi’s tactical brilliance in the Nedbank Cup final, he stressed that Chiefs require more than just cup success — they need consistent league performance

Bafana underlined the importance of hiring a coach who understands South African football and can build a clear, long-term tactical identity for Chiefs

In an exclusive comment, football analyst Brighton Bafana shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs’ reported decision to part ways with head coach Nasreddine Nabi at the end of the current Betway Premiership season. Despite leading the club to a long-awaited Nedbank Cup triumph, Nabi’s exit rumours come after a series of inconsistent league performances that ultimately failed to meet expectations.

Nabi's Future in Doubt After Nedbank Cup Victory: Expert Breakdown of Chiefs' Next Steps

Source: Twitter

Bafana, speaking to Briefly News, expressed that while Nabi’s tactical brilliance in the cup final was undeniable, the lack of sustained success in the league played a crucial role in the club’s decision.

“Winning the Nedbank Cup was undoubtedly a massive achievement for Nabi, especially considering Chiefs’ decade-long trophy drought. However, the reality is that the team’s league form never matched up to the expectations, both from the management and the supporters. Kaizer Chiefs are a club that demands more than just cup victories — they need consistency in the league, and that’s where Nabi fell short.”

Nabi’s tactical approach in the final against Orlando Pirates was widely praised, with many highlighting his effective game plan, which ultimately led to a 2-1 victory. However, Bafana believes the focus on league performance was what set the stage for Nabi’s departure.

“Nabi was able to outfox Riveiro in the final with a performance that was tactically superb, especially in the way Chiefs set up defensively. But when you look at the bigger picture — a team that failed to challenge for the league title or secure a CAF spot — it’s clear why the club had to make this tough decision.”

Bafana also weighed in on the pressure Chiefs’ management is now under, as they search for a new coach capable of bringing stability and a long-term vision to the team. He emphasized the importance of selecting a manager who understands the South African football landscape and can instill a tactical identity that aligns with the club’s ambitions.

“The club has to get this next appointment right. Chiefs need a manager who not only understands the dynamics of domestic football but also knows how to develop a clear tactical identity. The fans have been patient, but now they demand consistency, direction, and success — in both the cup and the league.”

As the search for Nabi’s successor begins, Chiefs will be looking for a coach who can bring the much-needed stability and tactical identity that the club has been lacking in recent years. The pressure is now on the board to act decisively and appoint a manager capable of leading the club back to its former glory.

“The next coach will inherit a team full of potential but one that needs guidance and a clear roadmap. If the right decisions are made, Chiefs can quickly get back on track. But if the wrong choices are made, the cycle of instability could continue,” Bafana concluded.

As the Kaizer Chiefs faithful prepare for another managerial transition, one thing is certain — the search for long-term success is far from over.

