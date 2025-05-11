Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has broken his silence after the Buccaneers suffered a disappointing defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final this weekend

The Spanish manager was coaching the Sea Robbers for the last time in the Soweto Derby as he's set to leave the club at the end of this season

The coach also apologised to Pirates fans as the defeat ended their good run in the competition for the past two seasons

Orlando Pirates manager Jose Riveiro has reacted to the Buccaneers' defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Spanish tactician came into the game on an unbeaten run in the Soweto derby for the past three seasons and was chasing a third consecutive Nedbank Cup title. However, Nasreddine Nabi’s side had other plans, as goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart cancelled out Evidence Makgopa’s strike to give Amakhosi a deserved victory.

The former Celta Vigo youth coach was hoping to end his reign as Pirates manager with a domestic title, but it was the Glamour Boys who wanted it more, ending their ten-year wait for silverware.

Riveiro explains why Pirates lost to Chiefs, apologises to fans

In a post-match interview, Riveiro shared what went wrong in the final that led to his team’s defeat against their bitter rivals.

The Spanish mentor described the match as an “ugly final,” saying it was more of a physical battle than a tactical masterclass from either team.

"It was an ugly final — from start to finish, it was more of a physical battle than a football showcase," Riveiro told SABC1.

"And in that kind of game, especially towards the end, they handled it better than we did.

"We saw signs before the goal — moments that warned us they were getting closer — and eventually, they took their chance and finished it off. That’s really the story of the match."

With his departure from Orlando Pirates looming at the end of next month, Riveiro took a moment to reflect and apologise to the Buccaneers’ fans.

"We tried to adjust a few things during our build-up play—nothing major—but the match didn’t reach the level we wanted. It reminded me of the game at FNB, just with less quality on both sides," he added.

"Credit to Kaizer Chiefs — this one is theirs.

"To the fans and the players, I want to say sorry. We came up short this time, but this isn’t the end. It’s not a farewell just yet — we’ve got another important game on Tuesday, and we need to win it."

Orlando Pirates will face Lamontville Golden Arrows in their next match in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Nabi reacts to Chiefs win over Pirates in Nedbank Cup

