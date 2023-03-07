Henry Cavill's net worth, age, family, height, movies, salary, profiles

Henry William Dalgliesh is a renowned British actor known for portraying Superman in the DC Extended Universe, Charles Brandon in The Tudors, Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix film Enola Holmes and Geralt of Rivia in the series, The Witcher. Due to such leading roles, many are wondering how much Henry Cavill's net worth is.

Henry Cavill is the fourth born in a family of five sons. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Cavill's net worth is millions of dollars, thanks to his successful and blossoming acting career. Here is a glimpse of his biography.

Henry Cavill's profile summary and bio

Full name Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill Nickname Henners & Most Dashing Duke, Hank Gender Male Date of birth May 5 1983 Age 40 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Saint Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 92 Weight in pounds 203 Body measurements in inches 49-34-16 Shoe size 14 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Parents Marianne Dalgliesh and Colin Cavill Siblings Simon Cavill, Nick Cavill, Charlie Cavill and Piers Cavill Education St. Michael's Preparatory School, Saint Saviour Stowe School Profession Actor Net worth $40 million Instagram @henrycavill

Henry Cavill's age

In 2001, Cavill made his acting debut at 17 with the film Laguna. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Henry was born on May 5 1983, in Saint Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, United Kingdom. As of 2023, he is 40 years old. Cavill's zodiac sign is Taurus.

Henry Cavill's family

William's mother, Marianne Dalgliesh, worked as a bank secretary, while his father, Colin Cavill, was a former stockbroker. Due to his parents' ancestry, Henry has Scottish, Irish and English roots. Cavill is the fourth born in a family of five sons.

Education

The renowned actor attended St. Michael's Preparatory School. He later proceeded to Stowe School in Buckinghamshire, where he took part in school stage productions such as A Midsummer Night's Dream by Shakespeare and Grease by Sonny LaTierri.

Henry Cavill's height

The on-screen star stands 6'1" or 185 centimetres tall, weighing 92 kilograms or 203 pounds. William's body measurements are 49-34-16 inches. The acting sensation has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Is Henry Cavill in a relationship?

Currently, the actor is in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso. The duo first confirmed their relationship on April 10 2021, after being spotted on a romantic walk together in London.

The renowned actor attended St. Michael's Preparatory School. Photo: Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Henry Cavill's movies and TV shows

In 2001, Cavill made his acting debut at 17 with the film Laguna. A film director spotted him while he was still in school and allocated him the role of Albert Mondego in the 2002 film The Count of Monte Cristo. Henry was nominated for a Golden Globe and won an Emmy Award in 2008 for starring in The Tudors. Some of his other acting credits include:

Goodbye

Stardust

Justice League

Tristan & Isolde

Red Riding Good

Midsomer Murders

Night Hunter

Dawn of Justice

I Capture the Castle

Immortals

Why will Henry Cavill no longer play Superman?

On October 2022, the British actor announced that he would be reprising his role as Superman. However, a few months later, on December 19, he said he would no longer play in the DC series. This unexpected departure is simply because the new DC director, James Gunn, plans on taking the Man of Steel in a different direction than the former creative team at Warner Bros.

Who is the next Superman?

Henry was nominated for a Golden Globe and won an Emmy Award in 2008 for starring in The Tudors. Photo: Yanshan Zhang

Source: Getty Images

With William no longer playing Clark Kent, fans of the DC Extended Universe are already casting bets on who will play the iconic superhero. Some of the famous actors speculated to bag this envied role include:

David Corenswet

Jacob Elordi

Nicholas Hoult

Austin Butler

Michael B. Jordan

How much is Henry Cavill worth?

As of 2023, the American actor has an estimated net worth of $40 million. He has accumulated this bulk of wealth from his successful acting career.

The above article has everything you need to know about Henry Cavill's net worth. The actor has held the title of Superman since 2013. His muscular physique and deep voice make him the perfect hero.

READ ALSO: What is Childish Gambino's net worth, and how did he make money?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Childish Gambino's net worth. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer, and producer.

He rose to stardom for starring in the series Atlanta, which he created and occasionally directed. Donald won various accolades for his work in this series, including two Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Source: Briefly News