Everything to know about Iyanna Faith Lawrence, Martin Lawrence's daughter

Being a celebrity kid involves much trolling, and it is hard to evade the public eye. That is the case for Iyanna Faith Lawrence, an American celebrity kid and Instagram personality. She is famous as the daughter of Martin Lawrence and his ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs. Where is Iyanna now?

In 2018, Iyanna spoke about her experience being a black student at a predominantly white school. Photo: @Faith (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Iyanna Faith Lawrence has the potential to become a future model as she is a beautiful girl with a good lifestyle and an excellent fashion sense. She is inspired by her father, a celebrated American actor and comedian. Martin rose to fame in the 90s for his roles in television sitcoms like Wild Hogs, Black Knight, and Boomerang Open Season.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence's profile and bio

Full name Iyanna Faith Lawrence Age 22 years old (As of 2023) Date of birth November 9, 2000 Birthplace Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Aries Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.70m) Weight 55 kg (Approx) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Body size 37-26-38 inches Eye colour Blonde Hair colour Black Education Sarah Lawrence College Father Martin Lawrence Mother Shamicka Gibbs Siblings Amara Trinity, Jasmine Page Popular as Martin Lawrence's Daughter Profession Modelling and Instagram star Social media Instagram

How old is Iyanna Faith Lawrence?

The Instagram star was born in Los Angeles, California, on November 9, 2000. Thus, Iyanna Faith Lawrence's age is 22 years as of 2023. She holds American citizenship and is of African-American descent. Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Who is Iyanna Faith Lawrence's boyfriend?

Iyanna is currently single and not dating. She seems to be focused on her career and education. However, she has been spotted severally with Michael Isaac Blanks. She is still young and has plenty of time to find a loving and caring partner.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence's education

Faith attended school in her local hometown and graduated high school in 2019. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, in 2019.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence's siblings

Iyanna spent her childhood with her two sisters, Amara Trinity and Jasmine Page. Jasmine is the daughter of her father's first marriage.

Amara Trinity is Iyanna's younger biological sister, born on August 20, 2002, while Jasmine is Iyanna's half-sister, born on January 15, 1996.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence's parents

Her parents are Martin Lawrence, an American comedian, and Shamicka Gibbs, a successful entrepreneur and chef. They started dating in 1997 and dated for 15 years before marrying. They tied the knot on July 10, 2010, in Lawrence's Beverly Hills home.

The couple has two daughters, Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity. Sadly, their marriage faced irreconcilable differences, and they filed for divorce on April 25, 2012.

Previously, Martin dated actress Lark Voorhies in the early 1990s and got engaged, but their relationship ended shortly after. In 1995, he married Patricia Southall, former Miss Virginia USA. The couple had a daughter named Jasmine, but they later divorced.

The actor is currently engaged to Roberta Moradfar.

The couple dated for 15 years before marrying. Photo: @Faith (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Martin Lawrence?

Martin is an American actor, producer, stand-up comedian, and writer. He was born on April 16, 1965, in Frankfurt, Germany. Thus, he is 57 years as of 2023. Growing up, he pursued a love of boxing as a teen but also displayed a gift for comedy. It took the encouragement of a teacher for him to realize his talent in acting and comedy. His first acting job was in the show What's Happening Now!!. In 1989, he appeared in the film Do the Right Thing, which became his major career breakthrough.

Details about Martin Lawrence's ex-wife Shamicka

Shamicka Gibbs is an American chef, entrepreneur, reality TV star, and former musician. However, she is well-known for her marriage to Martin Lawrence, which ended in 2012. She was born on November 11, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Shamicka is 47 years as of 2023.

As an entrepreneur, she runs several Massage Envy Spa franchisees and a line of spices known as Don't Hurt Cha, Tongue Boy.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence's career

The celebrity kid has not started her professional career yet. However, she is a prospective model as she is a gorgeous girl with great style. She also relishes celebrity, is often in the limelight, and uses social media to influence many young girls.

Iyanna is also passionate about activism. In 2018, she spoke about her experience of being a black student in a predominantly white school.

What is Iyanna faith Lawrence's height?

The Instagram star measures 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs roughly 55 kg. She has black hair and blonde eyes that complements well with her looks.

Iyanna Faith Lawrence's Instagram

Faith is very active across social media, especially on Instagram, where she uses the username @iyanna-faith.

What is Iyanna Faith Lawrence's net worth?

Iyanna is still dependent on her parents' wealth. Her father has an estimated net worth of $110 million, and his primary source of income is from movies and investments. Her mother has an estimated net worth of $5 million, and her wealth is from her entrepreneurial works and music.

Above is everything to know about Iyanna Faith Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence. Despite being a celebrity kid, she is very aggressive and works hard for a bright future.

READ ALSO: Details into the life of Samantha Speno, Randy Orton's ex-wife

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the life of Samantha Speno. Who is she? Samantha Speno is an American make-up artist, fashion stylist, entrepreneur, realtor and retired gymnastics trainer.

Why is Samantha Speno famous? She rose to prominence after her appearance on the highly-acclaimed reality TV show Sunset Tan. In addition, Speno gained popularity as Randy Orton's ex-wife.

Source: Briefly News