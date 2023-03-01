The untold story of Emma Sugiyama, Trey Parker's ex-wife

Emma Sugiyama is a Japanese American ex-celebrity spouse known for being the first wife of Trey Parker, a Hollywood actor, animator, filmmaker, and composer. Trey is one of the creators of the popular American animated sitcom South Park and The Book of Mormon musical comedy. Emma was married to Parker from 2006 to 2008. Where is she today?

Trey Parker has had a successful Hollywood career and is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including four Tony Awards, five Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Grammy. However, his love life has not been that great. He has been married two times, and all of his marriages ended in divorce.

Emma Sugiyama's profiles summary and bio

Full name Emma Sugiyama Date of birth 9th October 1970 Age 52 years in 2023 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Yokohama, Japan Nationality Japanese American Ethnicity Asian Yamato Height 5 feet Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Filmmaker and animator Trey Parker Known for Being Trey Parker's wife

Emma Sugiyama's age and early life

Trey Parker's ex-wife was born on 9th October 1970, in Yokohama, Japan. She is 52 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Growing up, Emma liked sports and was an active soccer and volleyball player. She relocated to the United States from Japan in 1989 after completing high school.

Emma Sugiyama's ethnicity

The ex-celebrity spouse has Yamato Asian ethnic roots. She is a Japanese citizen by birth and an American citizen through naturalization. She came to the United States in 1989 after completing her high school education in Japan.

Emma Sugiyama's parents and siblings

Her father was an engineer, while her mother was a lawyer. Little is known about her parents, and it is unclear if she has siblings.

Emma Sugiyama's marriage

Sugiyama and Parker dated for some time before getting engaged at a ceremony held at George Clooney's Lake Como Mansion in Laglio, Italy. In 2006, she walked down the aisle at a Miami wedding ceremony officiated by American producer and screenwriter Norman Lear. Their union did not last long as they divorced two years later, in 2008, due to irreconcilable differences. The former couple did not have any children together.

What does Emma Sugiyama do for a living?

Emma kept most aspects of her life private, including what she did for a living. She is involved in charities that offer a better life for underprivileged children, and she sometimes volunteers at animal shelters.

Emma Sugiyama's net worth

There is not enough information regarding Emma Sugiyama's career to estimate her net worth in 2023. Her fortune includes the cash she got from her divorce settlement and other unknown ventures. Her ex-husband Trey Parker has an estimated net worth of $600 million in 2023.

Emma Sugiyama's Instagram

Sugiyama does not have an Instagram account. She is not active on any social media platforms.

Emma Suguyama's measurements

Suguyama stands at 5 feet tall (1.62 m) and has black eyes and black hair. Trey Parker previously revealed that he is afraid of ginger heads and once broke up with his former girlfriend after finding out her family had ginger hair. He made fun of his ginger phobia in a South Park episode called Ginger Kids.

Where is Emma Sugiyama today?

Emma vanished from the limelight after her divorce from filmmaker Trey Parker. It is unclear if she found love again. Meanwhile, her ex-husband went on to marry Boogie Tillmon, a former exotic dancer, in 2014, but they divorced later in 2019. Boogie and Parker had one daughter, Betty Boogie Parker, who was born in 2013.

Trey Parker's ex-wife Emma Sugiyama values her privacy, although her name will forever be associated with Hollywood due to her short-lived marriage to an industry legend. She seems to be enjoying her life away from the limelight.

