Is Myles Garrett's wife Serra Tumay, or are they still dating?

Myles Lorenz Garret is an American football star of the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. He was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his NFL career, Myles has been named to two first-team All-Pros and four Pro Bowls. Garret regularly makes headlines for his natural talent and zeal on the field. Due to such popularity, his personal life, including his love life, is subject to public scrutiny, and many of his fans wonder who Myles Garret's wife is.

The entrepreneur attended Saint Andrew School for his high school education. Photo: @Serra Tumay on Facebook, Nic Antaya via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Currently, Garret is not married. However, he is dating Serra Tumay, an educated nutrition expert. Over the years, Tumay has been working with college athletics departments to improve the nutrition of high-performing athletes. Despite dating a celebrity, Serra prefers to maintain a low profile away from the limelight. Tumay's biography sheds light on unknown facts about her.

Serra Tumay's profile summary and bio

Full name Serra Tumay Nickname Serra Gender Female Date of birth July 11 1991 Age 32 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Turkish-American Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 69 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Religion Christianity Education Saint Andrew's School, New York University, Teachers College of Columbia University Parents Hikemet Tumay and Berrin Eryesil Tumay Siblings Sim Tumay and Selen Tumay Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Myles Garrett Profession Nutritionist, Entrepreneur Instagram @serratu Facebook @Serra Tumay Twitter @serratu

How old is Serra Tumay?

In 2020, Serra made her career debut as a medical assistant at the Hospital for Special Surgery. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Serra was born on July 11 1991, in the United States of America. As of 2023, she is 32 years old. The nutritionist's zodiac sign is Cancer. Serra Tumay's ethnicity is Turkish-American.

Education

The entrepreneur attended Saint Andrew School for his high school education. Later, Serra proceeded to New York University, where she studied Sociology and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2013. In 2019, Tumay earned a Master's in Nutrition and Exercise Physiology from the Teachers College of Columbia University.

Career

In 2020, Serra made her career debut as a medical assistant at the Hospital for Special Surgery, where she worked for three years. She later took up the same role at Acibadem Healthcare Group. From 2018 to 2019, Tumay landed dietetic internships in organizations such as Sports Cardiovascular and Wellness Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group, Columbia University Athletics, New York Presbyterian Hospital, FamilyCook Productions, New York Football Giants, Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center and Alissa Rumsey Nutrition and Wellness P.C.

Serra Tumay's net worth

Despite dating a celebrity, Serra prefers to maintain a low profile away from the limelight. Photo: @serratu on Twitter, Kevin Sabitus via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Serra's net worth remains unknown as she has yet to reveal this information to the broader public. On the other hand, Myles' estimated net worth is $12 million as of 2023.

Serra Tumay's car accident

On September 26, 2022, the dietician and her boyfriend, Myles, were involved in a car accident. Thankfully, Tumay sustained minor injuries, while Myles walked away with a shoulder sprain, a biceps strain and lacerations. Later, Garrett revealed that he crashed to avoid hitting a wild animal while returning home from a match practice in Berea, Ohio.

What is Myles Garrett's real name?

Born on December 29, 1995, as Myles Lorenz Garrett, the NFL player is the son of Lawrence and Audrey Garrett. Does Myles Garrett have a sister? He grew up with his sister Bean Garrett and brother Sean Williams in Arlington, Texas, USA.

Karim Kamoun's spouse

Ons Jabeur is a Tunisian professional tennis player who won the Arab Woman of the Year Award in 2019. In addition, she is the highest-ranked African and Arab tennis player in WTA and ATP rankings history.

Garrett was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

In 2015, Ons married Karim, a former Russian-Tunisian fencer who has been her fitness coach since 2017. The couple now travels the world together, fulfilling their individual goals.

Over the years, NFL players have been linked with beautiful and glamorous women, which explains the many searches of 'who is Myles Garret's wife'. Although Myles and Serra are not officially married, the couple seems happy and in love. They prefer maintaining details about their relationship under wraps.

READ ALSO: Everything to know about Vikkstar's girlfriend, Ellie Harlow

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Ellie Harlow, who is a London-based celebrity girlfriend. She gained fame when she started dating English YouTuber Vikram Singh Barn, popularly known as Vikkstar123. The couple got engaged in December 2021.

Vikram Barn rose to fame as one of the seven members of The Sidemen YouTube group from London. He dropped out of University College London, where he was pursuing a natural sciences degree to make YouTube his full-time career.

Source: Briefly News