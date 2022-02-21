Who is Busta 929? Age, girlfriend, real name, songs, profile, net worth

Busta 929 is a famous South African musician, entrepreneur and social media star. He is renowned for his energetic music, and one of his hits, Umsebenzi Wethu is still a banger in clubs and social gatherings. He is no stranger to social media controversy either. Busta 929's biography gives a glimpse of the two sides of the coin.

Who is Busta 929?

Source: Facebook

Busta 929 is an accomplished artist. He has worked with talented stars like Mr Jazziq. He has found the perfect balance between his professional and private life despite his fame. However, in his quest to separate the two, he has been subject to controversy because of his conduct with underage girls. So, read on for more details about the rollercoaster that is his life.

Busta 929's profile summary

Nickname: Busta 929

Busta 929 Real name: Mfana Thupa

Mfana Thupa Birthday: 19th September

19th September Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Height in cm: 70 cm

70 cm Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Alma mater: The University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg Occupation: Producer, Disc Jockey (DJ), musician, rapper, songwriter and performing artist, event organizer and entrepreneur

Producer, Disc Jockey (DJ), musician, rapper, songwriter and performing artist, event organizer and entrepreneur Genre: AmaPiano

AmaPiano Instagram: busta_929

busta_929 Facebook: Busta 929

Busta 929 Twitter: @busta_929

Who is Busta 929?

Busta 929 would best be described as a jack of all trades. Musically, he is a songwriter, producer, DJ, recording and performing artist. He is also an event organizer and entrepreneur.

Not much is known about his past, upbringing, date of birth or family. What we do know is that he is an alumnus of the University of Johannesburg.

Busta 929's age

How old is Busta 929? Information about the musician's exact age is not public. However, he is estimated to be between 30 to 34 years old. He celebrates his birthday on 19th September.

What is Busta 929's real name?

His real name is Mfana Thupa. His stage name is Busta 929.

Where is Busta 929 from?

He was born in Midrand, Gauteng. According to his Facebook account, he lives in Pretoria.

Busta 929's songs

Mfana developed a liking for music at a tender age. When he was seven, he figured he would pursue a career as a musician. Luckily, his grandfather, who propelled his love for music, supported the idea. He struggled to bring his dream to fruition, although he never talks about the challenges he faced in his musical journey.

As an AmaPiano hitmaker, he is swimming in the glory of the genre's success. His music is known for distinctly embracing an energetic connotation. These are some of his best songs,

1. Busta 929 - Mmapula ft Mzu M

This hit features Mzu M. The duo released it in 2021, and its video has accumulated more than 3 million views on YouTube in 2 months.

2. Busta 929 & Mpura - Umsebenzi Wethu

Umsembezi Wethu is another project that the singer was part of. It premiered on YouTube on 17th December 2021 and has garnered more than 1.6 million views.

3. Busta 929 - Gqoz Gqoz Feat Mafidzodzo

Gqoz Gqoz is the singer's latest project. It features Mafidzodzo, and its video was uploaded on YouTube on 18th January 2022. It has more than 882,000 views as of 22 February 2022.

Busta 929's new album

According to sources, he has three albums to his name. His first is, Maba Jabul'Abantu. His second and third are his newest projects, and they are Undisputed 1 and 2. He released them in 2021.

Busta 929's net worth

There are no credible details about his net worth. However, he has amassed his wealth through music and his entrepreneurial venture.

Mfana is the founder and the owner of the Thupa industry or Busta 929 Merch. The company deals with branded apparel like hoodies, T-shirts, tracksuits, to mention a few.

Busta 929's girlfriend

Despite his undeniably covetable career success, Mfana has found himself the centre of controversies. In 2021, a controversial video made rounds on social media. The video captured him among several underage girls partying at his house. The footage triggered Mzansi Twitter users to call him out, although he got away with it by saying,

Nothing sinister was at play.

AmaPiano R Kelly

In June 2021, a woman reached out to Hot and Served, an Instagram gossip page, alleging that her sister was one of the girls captured in the video partying with the artist. She went ahead to allege that her sister and the other girls met the singer in Johannesburg west and the artist took them to Sandton.

The lady went further to add that the ladies in the video were 14-year-olds. The allegations made one of the tweeps refer to the singer as "the AmaPiano R Kelly." However, in his defence, Busta 929 alleged he was recording music with one of the girls.

In February 2022, it emerged that the AmaPiano artist was romantically involved with an underage girl. The claims come after a picture of him, and the lady in question surfaced on social media.

Screaming paedophilia

The controversial photo of Busta 929 with a young girl.

Source: Twitter

On 20th February 2022, a photo of the artist and a girl made rounds on Twitter. According to allegations by tweeps, the lady in the photo is fifteen years old. The songster could be seen kissing and embracing the lady from behind in the picture.

Mixed reactions

The photos have sparked mixed reactions from social media users. A section of tweeps has called him out, denouncing him and labelling him as a paedophile. However, others have described the ladies condemning him as hypocrites. According to his supporters, the ladies condemning him did the same when they were younger but are now playing holy.

These details about Busta 929 express the musicians' success and predicament. The allegations levelled against him might have dire consequences on his career. So far, he has not commented on the allegations.

