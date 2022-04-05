How to go live on TikTok without 1000 followers (Updated for 2022)

TikTok offers an interactive and engaging platform for users to make and post short videos of themselves and others. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. As a social media and content creator, going live on TikTok comes with benefits. It is a perfect way to grow your audience, interact, and engage with your followers in real-time. But, how many followers do you need to achieve that? This article explains the easy steps on how to go live on TikTok without 1000 followers.

How do I go live on TikTok for the first time? Initially, you were required to have at least 1,000 followers to unlock this capability. But content creators have a reason to celebrate as you can go Live without necessary meeting the threshold. So, how many followers do you need to live on TikTok?

How to go live on TikTok without 1000 fans

Why is TikTok popular? Its popularity is highly attributed to its ease of use. Thus, anyone can create an account within seconds and upload videos with their smartphone.

Whether you are an established professional or a student, there are many reasons to go live on TikTok. In addition to increasing your audience, it will help you earn gift points. Before you decide to go live, it is essential to be in the mood for it. Secondly, remember that you are not the only one on the platform.

Besides, it will enable you to interact with your audience. With that, you have a chance to answer questions, answer comments, and build a strong bond with your followers.

Requirements to go live on TikTok

First, you need to download and install the app on your mobile device. After that, it is free to download and create your account. Verify that you are allowed to go live. Not every user is eligible to start live streaming. The company regulations state that you must be atleast 16 years old and have at least 1000 followers. See if you can earn gift points. If you are 18 years old, you are eligible to earn gift points while streaming on the platform. Follow TikTok's community guidelines. You have to follow and adhere to the rules if you want to go live. You can read the community guidelines before you start streaming.

After you meet the above requirements, then follow the below steps:

Open up the camera. Scroll through the options under the red button until you find live and tap it. Create a title for your live stream. Choose your cover photo, topic, and any other filters. Tap the pink Go live button.

How many followers on TikTok to go live 2022?

When can you go live on TikTok? The company policy stipulates that you should have at least 1,000 followers. But as for now, there is a way to unlock TikTok live access without the 1,000 follower requirement. Here is what to do:

Go to your account settings. Then, tap the hamburger menu in the upper right of your profile. Tap' Report a problem.' Tap 'I can't start a TikTok live'. When asked if your problem was resolved, select No. In the 'Send us your feedback' box, write something like, Hi there, I cannot access TikToK live. Could you please enable it for me? Hit send, and you should have access to live in about two days.

How do you get verified on TikTok?

Verifying your account helps make the account more visible to other users. It involves filling out a form and providing identification documents, such as a passport, a driver's license, or birth certificate and uploading the document to the site. After you are verified, you will be able to access any additional features that have been made available for verified accounts.

Tips for improving your TikTok streams

Many social media users have heavily embraced this online engagement and interactive platform. However, as a social media and content creator, going live on TikTok comes with benefits. To impress your audience and reap the benefits, you need to follow these best practices.

1. Create a schedule

Unlike other platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, where viewers can replace your live broadcast, TikTok does not. Furthermore, since the platform does not save your streams, if a user misses your session, they cannot re-watch. Therefore, it is necessary to create a consistent schedule to maintain a regular audience.

2. Avoid banned words

The platform flags words and phrases associated with hate speech. The terms of service also prohibit explicit content, spam, and harassment. As a content creator, aim to make your content as appropriate as possible.

3. Prepare your topic in advance.

If you go to a session without a plan, you may quickly run off things to say and see your viewers dropping off. To avoid this, plan your topic ahead of time. But, again, having a framework will keep you on track.

4. Limit the streaming length

TikTok recommends maintaining your streams for 30 minutes, but you can also stream for longer. However, the platform works best for short-time videos. Therefore, choose the length that suits your audience.

5. Make it interactive

The platform's primary purpose is to interact with users in real-time. Thus engage your audience. Pay attention to the questions and answer them. Also, thank new followers for following you and any gifts you receive during your recording.

Above is everything you would love to know on how to go live on TikTok without 1000 followers. Since the platform introduced live streaming, it has become a top social media platform for video content. Therefore, if you feel you have content and are ready to take audience engagement to the next level, you should start streaming.

