TikTok is widely misunderstood as an app used by Gen Z and that older people have no place sharing videos on it. However, South Africa has many TikTok celebrities who are gaining popularity from the content that they post on the app.

TikTokkers who have a niche tend to do better, such as those who excel at dancing or post videos educating viewers about a certain topic. The app is used and watched by millions of people of all ages, which makes it an accessible way for content creators to build a following.

According to Zalebs, many South African TikTok stars are celebrities who have established careers in other fields, such as music or television, and their fans followed them to TikTok. Examples of this phenomenon are Pearl Thusi and Cassper Nyovest.

Cassper Nyovest, Amanda du Pont and Somizi are some of SA's Tik Tok stars over 30. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Lindile Mbontsi/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

SA's top TikTok stars over 30 years of age

33-year-old actress, model and television host Amanda du Pont lets her viewers in on her daily life through her TikTok videos. Whether its a luxury holiday on a yacht or a day on set, she posts its online.

The renowned South African media personality Somizi is still slaying the scene at 49 years old. Somizi makes TikTok videos of himself participating in trending challenges and lip-syncing well known audio clips. His natural comedic talent has gained him over 700 000 followers on the app.

The South African reports that South Africans over 30 also used TikTok to become famous and build a following from scratch. One such person is Doctor Siyamak, who was the first South African doctor to be verified on the app. He makes educational videos about various health topics.

Cassper Nyovest talks about the power of social media, opens up the industry

Speaking of South African celebrities on TikTok, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has shared his thoughts on the advantages of social media. The rapper met his recent collaborators Major Steez on Instagram.

The hip-hop group sent the Siyathandana hitmaker a song in his DMs and he jumped on it for free, according to him. The track is now trending and the #AsbongeChallenge associated with the hit is currently on 14 million views on TikTok.

Mufasa said he shot a big-budget music video for the track. Major Steez is a South African duo consisting of brothers Sihle and Sandile Mabena.

Source: Briefly News