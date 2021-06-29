Faze Sway's age, real name, height, girlfriend, Twitch, profiles, net worth

Fortnite is one of the most sensational games in the online gaming community. Any player will tell you that this game demands strategic playing as it highly tests a gamer's wit. One player who has proven that he is no match for this game is Faze Sway. He brings to the table strategy, creativeness, precision, and cold but calculated risks. He is the player to watch out for if you need to learn a thing or two about Fortnite. How much do you know about this player?

Intelligent and creative Fortnite player Faze Sway, who gives professional and experienced players older than him a run for their money. Photo: @fazesway

Source: Instagram

Faze Sway is undoubtedly an intelligent Fortnite player who has inspired many people looking to dominate the online gaming community. Most newbies wish they had Faze Sway fingers, as they are believed to be the magic behind his tremendous wins.

Unfortunately, despite being so good at Fortnite, this youngster was banned from Fortnite. But exactly what happened and how did Faze Sway get banned from Fortnite? And what are Faze Sway's Twitch details? Let us discover these and much more about him in this post.

Faze Sway profile summary

Real name: Josue Burgos

Josue Burgos Date of birth: 27th January in 2004

27th January in 2004 Place of birth: United States

United States Faze Sway's age: 17 years

17 years Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Ethnicity: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Famous as: A Fortnite Gamer

A Fortnite Gamer Faze Sway height: 5 feet 1 inch

5 feet 1 inch Joined FaZe Clan: Mid-March 2019

Mid-March 2019 YouTube channel: FaZe Sway

FaZe Sway Date created: 18 June 2013

18 June 2013 First Video: Easy De Atomizer

Date uploaded: March 2017

March 2017 Instagram: fazesway

fazesway Twitter: FaZeSway

Faze Sway biography

He is a renowned professional Fortnite PC gamer who became famous for his gaming antics and tricks. However, little is known about his life outside his gaming career. It has led to numerous questions being asked about him, which we will answer in this article.

How old is Faze Sway?

At only 17 years old, Faze Sway has already become a household name in the online gaming community. Photo: @fazesway

Source: Instagram

The creative gamer was born on the 27th of January 2004 in the United States and is 17 years of age at the time of writing this post. He has one older brother and two younger sisters. His name is well known in the gaming community.

What is Faze Sway's real name?

The Fortnight gamer popularly goes by his nickname Faze Sway making most of his fans believe it is his real name. However, this is not the case. Faze Sway's birth name is Josue Burgos. The origin of his nickname is unknown.

How tall is Faze Sway?

He has an average but muscular build and he is 5 feet and one inch tall. He has black hair and the best feature of his body can only be his hands, due to the fact that he is an avid gamer.

When was Faze Sway's YouTube channel created?

It was created in June of 2013. The platform was developed to help kick start his online career. Despite making it that early, Sway did not post anything until March of 2017. The video he uploaded was named Easy De Atomizer. It showcased some of the tricks and fans could not help but acknowledge that he was a legend in the making.

Faze Sway kicked off his online gaming career via his YouTube channel. He used to post Fortnite gameplays, which quickly captured the attention of most gamers. Photo: @fazesway

Source: Instagram

His first Fortnite video to reach a million views was Faze Sway vs. Ghost Aydan which currently has 1.5 million views. He also has other videos with more than a million views, including Sway's Highground Techniques Tutorial which currently has 3.8 million views.

What season did Faze Sway join Faze Clan?

The internet phenomenon joined the Clan in Mid-March of 2019. His inclusion was so unique that it was covered by Dexerto, one of the most extensive e-sports news networks. The young man's excellent gaming skills had been globally recognised because of the Youtube channel.

Faze Sway (L) was the second youngest member at FaZe Clan. The Clan has produced numerous talented players, including Banks (R), who is pictured with Sway. Photo: @fazesway

Source: Instagram

He was the youngest member of the clan until the end of March 2019, when H1ghsky1 joined the clan. Despite the clan consisting of older professional players, Sway managed to make a name for himself with his precise shooting accuracy. His sharp eye blended with his shooting precision made him a force to reckon with.

Despite all the growing success, fans were yet to see the face of this deadly threat. Finally, his face was revealed to the public for the first time by a YouTube channel called Amp Gaming in a video titled Faze Sway's face reveal 'OFFICIAL'.

What are Faze Sway's settings in 2021? If you want to get inspired by his precision, check out his recently updated video about his controller settings. They might be what you need to bag the win.

Faze Sway was banned from Fortnite and is no longer part of the FaZe Clan. He is currently focusing on his own YouTube channel. Photo: @fazesway

Source: Instagram

Is Sway still in Faze?

Unfortunately, he is not. So why did Sway leave Faze? In August of 2019, he was accused of teaming up with his pal Wistles during the Solo Cash Cup. As the name suggests, the tournament is meant for an individual player instead of a duo.

He released a statement shortly after the accusation declaring it was his friend, and instead of fighting him, he was choosing to walk away. However, he later revealed that the incident resulted in him being banned from Fortnite.

Does Faze Sway stream?

No, he does not, meaning he does not have a Twitch account. You can follow his social media pages to keep up with his shenanigans. His social links are provided in this article.

How much does Faze Sway make a year?

His estimated yearly earnings from YouTube range between $13.1K and $209.9 K. He also makes money through various gaming tournaments. He has reportedly made $3,200 from a total of five matches. These high figures have left fans assuming that FaZe Sway's net worth as of 2021 could be extraordinarily high.

What are Faze Sway's Instagram and Twitter?

Faze Sway is pretty active on social media. He has 1.4M followers on Twitter and 3.1M followers on Instagram. Photo: @fazesway

Source: Instagram

The creative player is also active on Instagram and Twitter. Faze Sway's Twitter and Instagram accounts go by his name. He has 1.4M followers on Twitter and 3.1M followers on Instagram. The online personality mainly uses these platforms to post Fortnite-related content.

Josue Burgos, popularly known as Faze Sway, is a prominent Fortnite gamer and YouTuber. His creative, strategic, and clever antics have given numerous players a run for their money. He is the go-to guy for aspiring gamers looking to dominate the gaming community.

