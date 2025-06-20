Alex Scott's dating history: Who has the football star dated?

Alex Scott has kept much of her dating life private. However, she has been romantically linked with a few well-known names over the years, including Kelly Smith, Sam Robertson, and Jess Glynne. In a 2022 interview with Express, Alex shared her views on independence in relationships, stating:

If someone manages to come into my life who complements it, then great, but I’m not a person who needs to be with someone.

Alex Scott's dating history

Alex Scott's dating history has drawn interest over the years, especially as she transitioned from football star to high-profile sports presenter. Though she keeps her personal life mostly private, a few of her relationships have been made public. In a 2022 interview with Express, she reflected on her time being single and said:

I’ve been single for a while now, and I think that’s because I needed to be. There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy. Before, I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself ... Now I’m ready to let them all down. I’m ready to be loved.

Jess Glynne (2023–present)

Full name : Jessica Hannah Glynne

: Jessica Hannah Glynne Date of birth : 20 October 1989

: 20 October 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of June 2025)

: 35 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Hampstead, London, United Kingdom

: Hampstead, London, United Kingdom Profession: Singer, songwriter

Alex Scott’s girlfriend, Jess Glynne, is a famous singer who garnered public recognition in 2014 as a featured artist on the singles Rather Be by Clean Bandit and My Love by Route 94. The two began dating in the summer of 2023 after being introduced through mutual friends.

The pair went public later that year, frequently appearing at events together, including the Attitude Awards in October 2023 and a Halloween party. In 2024, the pair made multiple public appearances, including at the BRIT Awards and Cannes.

In her April 2024 Women’s Health UK cover story, Alex reflected on how her relationship with Jess helped her open up emotionally, stating:

I’m in this bubble at the moment…I am more open to accepting and being more vulnerable, and I’m absolutely enjoying this stage. I’m enjoying being like, okay, I’m just gonna roll with this. I think, before, I was very walls up. All those walls have, like, come down.

On 4 March 2024, while speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Alex Scott’s partner candidly spoke about their relationship and said how her personal growth has led to this happiness. She said:

The work that I've done on myself has actually settled me inside, and it's allowed me to enter a relationship where I feel very comfortable and I'm just me. I'm unapologetically me. It has allowed me to be really happy in a new relationship. It's a nice thing to be able to embrace someone, and a relationship that feels genuinely good.

Sam Robertson (2020)

Full name : Samuel Robertson

: Samuel Robertson Date of birth : 11 October 1985

: 11 October 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of June 2025)

: 39 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Dundee, United Kingdom

: Dundee, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, model

Sam Robertson is a Scottish actor and model, widely known for his roles in Coronation Street and Beaver Falls. The popular actor and British singer were romantically involved in 2020. Alex revealed that she and Sam had a candlelit meal in Soho, London, in September 2020.

However, the outing quickly drew attention when their photos appeared in the press the next day. In March 2021, during an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Alex opened up on the date and admitted it did not quite go to plan. She stated:

My one date in ages was going out with Sam [Robertson], who is lovely. The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo… It wasn’t exactly a great start!

Kelly Smith (2005–2013)

Full name : Kelly Jayne Smith

: Kelly Jayne Smith Date of birth : 29 October 1978

: 29 October 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2025)

: 46 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth : Watford, United Kingdom

: Watford, United Kingdom Profession: Former footballer

Kelly Smith is an English former football player who spent three spells with the FA WSL club Arsenal. Alex Scott was in a relationship with Kelly from 2005 until 2013. The sports presenter confirmed their relationship in her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong.

At her book launch, according to Hello magazine, Alex said:

I went back and forth on whether I'd actually be writing the chapter. But then it was one of those moments, I'm writing this book, and I want to tell everything. I thought I'd be cheating you all if I didn't put that in there. And for me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

She added:

And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life, and I wouldn't go back and change that. Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.

In her memoir, Alex detailed Kelly's drinking problem during their eight-year relationship, recalling certain incidents. She wrote:

Here I was, madly in love for the first time in my life, with an alcoholic. It didn’t bode well.

Frequently asked questions

Is Alex Scott married?

As of this writing, the British sports presenter is not married and has never been married before.

How long have Alex and Jess been together?

Alex and Jess have been dating for approximately two years since mid-2023.

What is the relationship between Alex Scott and Leah Williamson?

Alex and Leah are close friends and former teammates who played together for Arsenal and the England national team.

Alex Scott’s dating history includes a long-term relationship with Kelly Smith, a brief link to actor Sam Robertson, and a current relationship with singer Jess Glynne. While she has shared parts of her love life publicly, she continues to keep most details private and focuses on her career.

