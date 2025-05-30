Is Mary Padian in a relationship? Key facts about her personal life

Is Mary Padian in a relationship? Mary is reportedly single as of 2025. She previously dated Dylan, whom she introduced during a Storage Wars episode that aired in May 2016. The couple parted ways after dating for a few months, and Mary has since kept her love life under wraps, sparking speculation about her current status.

Key takeaways

As of 2025, Mary Padian is not married and has no husband or children yet.

or children yet. The TV personality is reportedly single.

Mary previously dated a man named Dylan.

She is the owner of Mary’s Finds Brick-and-Mortar shop.

Mary Padian's profile summary

Full name Mary Padian Date of birth 24 August 1980 Age 44 years (as of May 2025) Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 ft 1 in (155 cm) Weight 114 lb (52 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father John Padian Mother Teresa Padian Siblings Luke, John Relationship status Single University University of Texas Profession Entrepreneur and TV personality, and social media influencer Net worth $600,000 Social media Instagram, Facebook

Is Mary Padian in a relationship?

As of May 2025, Mary Padian is not in a romantic relationship with anyone. The TV personality tends to keep her personal life private, but she has shared glimpses of her relationships over the years. In May 2016, she dated a man named Dylan, whom she introduced in Season 9, Episode 10 of Storage Wars.

In this episode, shared on A&E's official website, Mary brings Dylan to an auction in El Monte, California. She referred to him as her "perfect man" and expressed excitement about finding love back in Texas. She said:

I've been looking for love since I moved to California. Who'd have thought I needed to pop back down to Texas to find my perfect man? This is Dylan. Isn't he dreamy?

Are Mary Padian and Dylan still together?

Mary and Dylan parted ways after dating for almost three months. In a July 2016 interview with StorageAuctions.net, the TV personality indirectly confirmed that she was single, subtly hinting at her breakup with Dylan. When asked if she still had her Mary’s Finds store, she responded by saying:

I realised that running a store full-time by myself (I’m single with no children) was hard. I’m at a point in my life where I appreciate freedom, so when the opportunity came to move to California to be on Storage Wars, I took it!

In part two of the same interview with StorageAuctions.net, Mary further emphasised her single status when asked, “What would we be surprised to learn about you?” She responded:

I thought I'd be a housewife, married with three kids right now, and I'm single, in CA, have my own business and am on a TV show! I never expect anything!!!

While Mary was on Storage Wars, there were rumours that she was dating fellow cast member Brandon Sheets. However, Mary Padian and Brandon Sheets were never romantically involved. Brandon Sheets was featured in 139 episodes of the show from 2010 to 2016.

Mary Padian’s age and early background

The television personality is 44 years old as of May 2025. She was born on 24 August 1980 in Dallas, Texas, United States. Mary is of Irish-Lebanese descent. Her parents are Teresa Ann and John Gerard Padian.

Mary's father was a businessman who owned and operated a scrap metal recycling facility and currently owns a business called JP Transmission Salvage. Her parents divorced in 2009. She also has two brothers named Luke and John. On 4 December 2015, Mary posted a childhood photo with her dad and brother on Instagram and wrote:

My brother, Luke, and I with the Pops by the Christmas tree back in the day

Mary Padian's educational background

After high school, Mary attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied Journalism and Photojournalism.

What does Mary Padian do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mary Padian is a TV personality, social media influencer and businesswoman. She began her career at D Magazine in Dallas, Texas, where she worked as a freelance writer and editor from 2000 to 2008.

From 2004 to 2009, Mary worked at Architectural Digest in New York as an Assistant Editor. While there, she created and hosted a monthly video blog called Mary’s Finds on ArchitecturalDigest.com, where she shared affordable and stylish designs.

After leaving Architectural Digest, Mary worked as a freelance set designer and prop stylist from 2009 to 2011. In 2012, she joined the reality television series Storage Wars: Texas, appearing in 58 episodes over two seasons. Her success led her to the original Storage Wars series in California, where she starred in 100 episodes from 2014 to 2021.

Mary Padian from Storage Wars now works at Mary's Finds, a business she started in 2010, selling vintage and one-of-a-kind home decor. She originally ran a physical store in Dallas but closed it in 2014 to focus fully on her online shop, Mary’s Finds.

Marry is also a social media influencer with a significant following on various social media platforms. She boasts over 363,000 followers on Instagram, where she promotes various notable brands such as New Nordic USA, Rekucci Clothing, Slashop and Elderberry Hill.

Mary Padian’s net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American TV personality has an alleged net worth of $600,000. She primarily earns most of her money from being on the TV show Storage Wars and running her business, Mary’s Finds.

Frequently asked questions

Why did Mary leave Storage Wars? Mary left Storage Wars to focus on her business work after the show went on a break. What is Mary Padian's height? Mary from Storage Wars stands at 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 114 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Mary Padian is reportedly single and has kept her personal life largely private in recent years. While she introduced her then-boyfriend Dylan on Storage Wars in 2016, the relationship ended after a few months. Besides her love life, Mary is known for her passion for vintage decor and running her store, Mary's Finds.

