Who is Cheryl Hines' daughter? See what Catherine Rose is like today

Cheryl Hines' daughter, Catherine Rose Young, grew up in showbiz. From starring in RV to gracing several red-carpet events, it appears she shares her mom's love for the big screen. However, Hines discouraged her child from following in her acting footsteps, saying:

I would support her in any career of her choice, but I would advise her not to become an actress unless she felt a burning in her belly telling her she had to be. It is a rough road!

Cheryl Hines and Catherine Rose at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2016 (L). The duo at the Regency Village Theatre in 2017 (R). Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Actress Cheryl Hines welcomed her child at 38 .

. The mother and daughter launched their cosmetic company in May 2023.

in May 2023. Rose's dad, Paul, founded the management firm Principato-Young .

. Her stepfather, Robert, ran in the 2024 US presidential election before endorsing Donald Trump.

Catherine Rose's profile summary

Full name Catherine Rose Young Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 2004 Age 21 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Parents Cheryl Hines, Paul Young (biological dad), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (stepdad) Half-siblings 6 Social media Instagram

Cheryl Hines' daughter, Catherine Rose, is her only biological child

The actress and her ex-spouse, Paul Young, have only one kid together. When asked if she planned to have more children in a June 2010 interview with People, Hines responded:

I know some people prefer to have many kids because they can divide their time and spend some with them. But I cannot manage to do that. So, I choose to have one only.

Catherine Rose Young and Cheryl Hines during HBO's Luxury Lounge presentation in 2018. Photo: Rachel Murray

Catherine Rose was born nearly a year and a half after her parents' wedding

Rose's parents exchanged nuptials on 30 December 2002. She was born on 30 December 2004. In 2023, Cheryl took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter's special day via a post that read:

I love and adore you. We will always have each other through thick and thin. Happy birthday, Cat!

According to E! Online, when Hines and Paul divorced in 2010, a representative of the actress said of their separation:

They will remain close friends and co-parent their child.

The celebrity daughter gave her mama a slight headache growing up

During an October 2011 interview with People, Cheryl revealed that her daughter had a mischievous side, stating:

Catherine is not always well-behaved. The other day, she went to take a bath, covered the bathtub with my makeup and denied having anything to do with the mess.

Hines also shared how her daughter would manipulate her weakness and walk away unpunished.

The issue is that Rose knows I adore her, so when she misbehaves, she says something to soften me up.

Cheryl Hines and Catherine Rose Young at the 2024 HBO & Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Catherine Rose's mom was a present parent despite her busy acting career

While speaking to People in 2010, Cheryl disclosed her secret to striking a balance between motherhood and career, saying:

Working makes me a happy mom. When I am at work, I try not to think about what I am missing back home, and when I am home, I do not obsess over work.

The actress also shared how she spends time with her daughter at home, revealing:

I enjoy reading my child a book, putting her to bed and preparing her for school in the morning. You simply have to find time.

Young's childhood nanny helped make motherhood easier for Hines

In 2022, Hines teamed up with Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott to revamp the garage of the lady who took care of Rose when she was working.

Sarita had worked for the actress for over eight years. During an episode of Celebrity IOU, Cheryl showered her with praises, per People:

Cat is the person she is today because of Sarita. She taught her so much.

The trio still maintain a close bond.

Catherine Rose and Cheryl Hines at La Villa Contenta in 2019 (L). The duo at the El Capitan Theatre in 2012. Photo: Stefanie Keenan, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Cheryl Hines' daughter is now in college

Catherine graduated from high school in June 2022. The actress celebrated this milestone via an Instagram post that she captioned:

One minute, we are twirling around teacups; the next, you are a high school graduate. I am so proud of you, my child. You are beautiful, bold, bright and funny.

Two months later, Hines saw her daughter off to college.

Catherine and her mother are business partners

On 22 May 2023, Hines shared a major life update with her Instagram followers. She wrote:

My daughter and I are launching a self-care line called Hines+Young.

While speaking with Morning Honey in October, the actress revealed that although the business idea is meant to empower Rose, it is still a way to connect even when the latter is in college.

FAQs

Cheryl and Catherine share a close mother-daughter bond. Below are some frequently asked questions about the duo:

What happened to Cheryl Hines' daughter?

No credible sources confirm Catherine Rose Young's accident. Therefore, it is unclear whether something happened to her or not.

Who is Cheryl Hines' husband?

After her divorce from Paul, Hines married American politician Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. on 2 August 2014. In 2024, reporter Olivia Nuzzi accused him of cheating on his wife with her.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines at the National Constitution Center on Independence Mall in 2024. Photo: Tom Gralish

Does Cheryl Hines have biological children?

The actress only has one biological child, Catherine Rose. However, she has six stepchildren from her husband's previous marriage.

How rich is Cheryl Hines?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hines has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious acting career.

Cheryl Hines' daughter, Catherine Rose Young, became famous even before birth due to her mother's prominence in the film industry. As a child, she would accompany her mom to different shoot locations.

