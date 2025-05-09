Who was Damian Lewis' wife? Remembering Helen McCrory

In 2021, Damian Lewis' wife, Helen McCrory, passed away from cancer after a four-and-a-half-year fight. Two days after her passing, Damian, the Band of Brothers star, reflected on the beautiful life she lived in a heartfelt tribute that read:

Helen spread so much happiness to the people around her. She repeatedly said "thank you so much" to her carers during her last few days. No star shone brighter than my wife, even in her half-delirious state. I miss her.

Key takeaways

Helen McCrory was best known for portraying Polly Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders .

. She continued to work up until she passed away.

She was married to Damian Lewis for 14 years .

. Helen kept her cancer diagnosis and treatment private.

Helen McCrory's profile summary

Full name Helen Elizabeth McCrory Gender Female Date of birth 17 August 1968 Date of death 16 April 2021 Age 52 years old Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Paddington, London, England Place of death Tufnell Park, London, England Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Damian Lewis Children 2 Parents Ann and Iain McCrory Siblings 2 Profession Actress

Damian Lewis' wife did not want her illness to cloud her professional work

Theatre director Carrie Cracknell told BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the few people aware of Helen's condition were sworn to secrecy.

Being a celebrity means you have to find a space to protect the things that are just for you. For McCrory, this was crucial. I only learnt about her diagnosis because we had to cancel a show as she was undergoing treatment.

She died peacefully at her home in London

The Emmy Award-winning actor announced his spouse's death via an X post that he captioned:

My heart is broken as I announce the passing of the beautiful and mighty woman, Helen McCrory. She was surrounded by family and friends even as she breathed her last. My wife died as she lived, fearless.

The Peaky Blinders fraternity also announced the actress' demise

On the day Helen died, fans of Poly Gray were informed of this sad news in an Instagram post that read:

All our love and thoughts are with McCrory's family. May she rest in eternal peace.

The English actor was filming for the series' sixth season at her death. In her absence, the producers had to alter the storyline and reshoot some episodes.

Damian Lewis' tribute to his late wife: Insights into who Helen was off-screen

Following Helen's death, Lewis wrote an emotional tribute for The Sunday Times in which he chose to focus on her lesser-known facts.

Although my wife was an outstanding actress, she was an even more brilliant person. She was patient and thoughtful. In a conversation, Helen would listen and make you feel like you are the only person in the room.

Helen McCrory's kindness went beyond social status

In his tribute, Damian Lewis also shared how his late wife always over-tipped cab drivers and waitresses, stating:

McCrory would know everything about her cabby's life by the end of a trip. A nurse once told me they looked forward to her visits because she made them laugh, listened to them and cared for their feelings even though she was dying.

She was utterly heroic even in her illness

Although Helen knew she would die, she chose to be happy and enjoy the present moment. She was brave enough to normalise death and show no fear or self-pity. She has been a meteor in our life.

Helen McCrory was survived by her husband and their two children

McCrory and Lewis had a daughter, Manon, and a son, Gulliver. In the tribute, he revealed that the actress had prepared their kids for her death.

Helen consistently told the kids, "Do not be sad. Even in my absence, I know I have lived the life I always wanted.''

Damian Lewis felt physically drained after his wife's death

During an October 2022 interview with The Guardian, Lewis narrated the aftermath of his wife's death, saying:

Before death, you use much energy to live the best life for your loved one. However, the exhaustion kicks in after they pass on because you have been in a state of semi-grief from the first day of diagnosis.

He turned to music to help him cope with his loss

While speaking to The Guardian, Damian revealed how he turned to his creative side after his wife's death.

When you have been married to someone for so long, and they die prematurely, you sometimes re-career in a different direction. Music might be just my mid-life crisis.

Lewis' single, Wanna Grow Old In Paris, from his debut album Mission Creep, was reportedly influenced by his life with Helen.

Lewis found love in The Kills band's lead vocalist

While on her dying bed, Helen encouraged her husband and kids to move on with life after her death.

You must all love again. I want your daddy to have many girlfriends.

Damian Lewis has been dating American singer-songwriter Alison Mosshart since 2022.

FAQs

Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis exchanged nuptials on 4 July 2007. Below are some frequently asked questions about the pair:

How old was Helen McCrory?

Damian Lewis' wife (52 at the time of death) was born on 17 August 2021. Her father is a diplomat from Glasgow, while her mom is a physical therapist.

What kind of cancer did Damian Lewis' wife have?

Helen had breast cancer. She was still undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, during the last few years of her life.

What is Damian Lewis' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis is worth $25 million. He attributes his wealth primarily to his successful acting career.

Damian Lewis' wife, Helen McCrory, passed away from cancer in April 2021. Her sudden demise took many aback as she kept details about her battle with the terminal illness private.

