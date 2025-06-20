Who is Anthony Davis' daughter? Everything about Nala Davis

Anthony Davis' daughter, Nala Davis, has captured hearts with her charming personality and adorable smile. She is among the most famous celebrity kids and has been in the limelight from a tender age, thanks to her father's high-profile career in the NBA.

Anthony and Nala at the Space Jam Premiere on July 16, 2021 (L). Davis and his daughter celebrating her 4th birthday on November 1, 2021 (R). Photo: @antdavis23 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Nala Davis, born in late 2017, is Anthony Davis' oldest child.

Anthony Davis' wife is Marlen, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017, before marrying her in September 2021.

The NBA star prefers to raise his kids away from the public scrutiny despite bringing them along to red carpets and sports events.

Nala Davis' profile summary

Full name Nala Davis Gender Female Date of birth November 1, 2017 Age 7 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Bel Air, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Anthony Davis Mother Marlen Davis Siblings Two Famous as Anthony Davis' daughter

A look into Anthony Davis' daughter and her early life

Nala Davis is the eldest child and only daughter of popular athlete Anthony Davis and his wife Marlen. The celebrity kid has two younger brothers whose identities are not publicly announced.

During a September 2022 interview with Spectrum News 1, Anthony proudly talked about having three kids. He said,

A girl and two boys now, so I got a team. I'm outnumbered now, we're outnumbered now. Amazing, blessed kids are a blessing, so I'm happy to have three of them.

Nala celebrating her 4th birthday on November 1, 2021. Photo: @antdavis23 on Instagram (modified by author)

Discover Nala Davis' age and nationality

Nala Davis, aged 7 years old as of June 2025, was born in Los Angeles, California, United States on November 1, 2017. She holds American nationality and belongs to a mixed ethnicity.

During her 4th birthday, on November 1, 2021, her father took to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. He captioned,

Happy 4th birthday to my pumpkin butt!!!! Love you girl!!!

Nala has often been spotted with her father at multiple events. A notable event is during the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere on July 12, 2021, at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles.

Who is Marlen Davis?

Marlen Polanco Davis is best known as the wife of Anthony Davis, a top NBA player. Despite her celebrity husband, Marlen is a private person who does not even have public social media accounts. She is also Nala Davis' mother.

Nala celebrating her 4th birthday on November 1, 2021 (L). Anthony and Marlen during Mother’s Day on May 8, 2022 (R). Photo: @antdavis23 on Instagram (modified by author)

Explore Anthony Davis and Marlen's relationship history

The celebrity couple has been together since 2017, when they welcomed their daughter. However, they made their first public red carpet appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty in February 2020.

The duo exchanged vows on September 18, 2021, at a star-studded event at The Beverly Hills Hotel in California. The couple has welcomed three children.

Although Marlen maintains a private life, she is her husband's huge supporter and cheerleader, as evidenced in a 2020 video when he won that season's NBA finals. She stated,

Nala and I are extremely happy and proud to present you tonight with your first ring. We are so proud of you. We love you.

Everything about Nala Davis' father

Anthony, whose full name is Anthony Marshon Davis Jr. (age 32 years as of 2025), was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States on March 11, 1993. He is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis played one season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. After one season, he left college for the NBA and was drafted as the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets.

Anthony on September 28, 2021 (L). Nala celebrating her 4th birthday on November 1, 2021 (R). Photo: @antdavis23 on Instagram (modified by author)

Does Anthony Davis have a twin sister?

According to Sportskeeda, the popular basketball player has a twin sister named Antoinette Davis. Despite Antoinette's low profile, Davis refers to her as his other half, signifying their close bond.

Antony also has an older sister, Lesha. She formerly played basketball at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago.

What is Anthony Davis' net worth?

Anthony has a net worth estimated at $160 million. He is a power forward and centre for the Dallas Mavericks and is considered one of the top NBA players in the league.

Did Anthony Davis buy his mother a house?

Anthony was born to Erainer and Anthony Sr. In 2017, he reportedly surprised her mother with a mansion as a Mother's Day gift. He also owns a luxurious Bel Air mansion where he lives alongside his wife and children.

The mansion sits on 3.5 acres of land and has over 20,000 square feet. He purchased the house for $31 million in 2021

Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at American Airlines Center on April 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde (modified by author)

Trivia

Nala is of mixed ethnicity with an African American father, and her mother is of mixed ethnicity with a Dominican background.

Her youngest brother accompanied her dad to the NBA's All-Star weekend in 2024.

Her father deactivated his Instagram account in 2023 after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Davis' daughter, Nala Davis, is not just any other kid; she is the daughter of an American basketball power guard who has exemplified limits on the basketball court. Despite being only 7 years old, she has appeared at multiple basketball and red carpet events, becoming a beloved fan figure.

