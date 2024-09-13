Top 25 hottest NBA players of 2024: Who is the most attractive?

The basketball world boasts some of the most attractive basketball players. The hottest NBA players have the money to back their fashion style. The prestige awarded to the league makes the players one of the most sought-after in fashion magazines.

Cedi Osman, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum. Photo: @cediosman, @DevinBooker, @JaysonTatum on Facebook (modified by author)

The players that make up the basketball league are often over six feet tall. One common thing among the best-looking NBA players is their heavily inked, athletic bodies. The players are aware of their physique and make sure to show off on their various social media pages.

Hottest NBA players

Good skills and athletic and sweaty fine basketball players attract fans. Besides their beauty, some of these players have exciting stories that inspire many. For instance, discussing how his grandfather shaped his life and career to achieve results, Chris Paul shared the following in a YouTube interview:

Papa influenced the way that I play, and just he never gave us shortcuts...If I was out there struggling, my grandfather wouldn't just do it for me. You know, he would sort of make me figure it out, and that's just the way it's always been my entire life. There's no shortcuts, and you got to work for what you want.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Understanding our methodology and the principles governing our ranking processes is essential. We used data from Ranker, Hoops Hype, and Muscles and Fitness. Below are some of the most attractive NBA players in alphabetical order, as per public votes.

S/N Player's names Team 1 Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets 2 Christian Braun Denver Nuggets 3 Chris Paul San Antonio Spurs 4 Cedi Osman San Antonio Spurs 5 Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks 6 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 7 Gordon Hayward Oklahoma City Thunder 8 Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 9 Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons 10 Jalen Green Houston Rockets 11 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtic 12 Jeremy Sochan San Antonio Spurs 13 Jimmy Butler Miami Heat 14 Jonas Valanciunas Washington Wizards 15 Justise Winslow Raptors 905 16 Kelly Oubre Jr. Philadelphia 76ers 17 Kevin Love Miami Heat 18 Kyle Kuzma Washington Wizards 19 Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls 20 Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves 21 Serge Ibaka Real Madrid 22 Steph Curry Golden State Warriors 23 Sterling Brown Partizan Mozzart Bet 24 Terry Rozier Miami Heat 25 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls

1. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons at a Met Gala celebrating Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name Benjamin David Simmons Date of birth 20 July 1996 Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Social media Instagram Team Brooklyn Nets

Six feet and 11 inches tall, Simmons is a standout player with a stylishness that radiates about him on and off the court. He comes from a sports-playing family, and his father was a former basketball player in the Australian professional league.

2. Christian Braun

Christian Braun. Photo: David Berding

Full name Christian Nicholas Braun Date of birth 17 April 2001 Place of birth Burlington, Kansas, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun's athletic build and basketball skills have made him a fan favourite on the Denver Nuggets team. Braun is confident in his playing style and physique, at six feet and six inches.

3. Chris Paul

Chris Paul at a Disney Upfront at Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Full name Christopher Emmanuel Paul Date of birth 6 May 1985 Place of birth Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States of America Social media Instagram Team San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul may be shorter than the average basketball player, standing at six feet. As one of the most handsome black men in the NBA, he overcompensates for his lack of height with incredible on-court skills. His sense of fashion corresponds with his playing style—savvy and classy.

4. Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman. Photo: @cediosman on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Cedi Osman Date of birth 8 April 1995 Place of birth Ohrid, Macedonia Social media Instagram Team San Antonio Spurs

The 6'7", Turkey-born small forward is on the cute basketball players worldwide list. He is famous for his nice-looking hair and courteous manners. He began his career at Anadolu Efesbrings in 2017 and built his way up to the NBA.

5. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks. Photo: Dylan Buell

Full name Damian Lamonte Ollie Lillard Sr. Date of birth 15 July 1990 Place of birth Oakland, California, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Milwaukee Bucks

Popularly known as Dame Time by his colleagues and fans, this six-foot and two-inch tall player plies his trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Damian Lillard is a rapper off the court and released his fourth album in 2021.

6. Devin Booker

Devin Booker. Photo: @DevinBooker on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Devin Armani Booker Date of birth 30 October 1996 Place of birth Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker's six-foot-nine-inch good looks are undeniable. Thanks to his biracial ethnicity, a slim physique and unique skin tone were all he needed to wow the attractive bees. However, he takes it a buzz further with a fantastic fashion style that corroborates his basketball skills.

7. Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Full name Gordon Daniel Hayward Date of birth 23 March 1990 Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S. Social media Instagram Team Oklahoma City Thunder

Standing 6'8", Gordon is popular for his delightful facial expressions, well-treated fade hairstyle, and elegant fashion preferences. He retired from professional basketball on 1 August 2024 to focus on other aspects of his life.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Men's Quarterfinal match between Team Germany and Team Greece. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Full name Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo Date of birth 6 December 1994 Place of birth Athens, Greece Social media Instagram Team Milwaukee Bucks

Nicknamed The Greek Freak, Giannis is a 6'11" energetic champion with a chiselled physique typical of the best athletes. His rough financial background influenced his choice to live simple, classic, yet worthy of an art collector's second gaze. He is regarded as one of the most handsome NBA players.

9. Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photos: Michael Gonzales/NBAE

Full name Jaden Edward Dhananjay Ivey Date of birth 13 February 2002 Place of birth South Bend, Indiana, U.S. Social media Instagram Team Detroit Pistons

Jaden has played on the Detroit Pistons team as a shooting guard or point guard since his 2022 NBA Draft. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall, boasting a muscular build and athleticism that complements his speed and agility.

10. Jalen Green

Jalen Green. Photo: @JalenGreen on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Jalen Romande Green Date of birth 9 February 2002 Place of birth Merced, California, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Houston Rockets

Jalen Green might only be in his early twenties, but he is quickly becoming an indisputable regular on the Houston Rockets team. Aside from his mesmerising energy and versatility on the court, he shows off his unique tattoos and fashionable side with several pictures of himself all over social media.

11. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum posed for portraits with the Gold Medal in Paris, France. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE

Full name Jayson Christopher Tatum Date of birth 3 March 1998 Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Boston Celtic

Jayson Tatum is one of the youngest outstanding players on the Boston Celtics team. He is famous for his scoring and defensive versatility, which have helped him win the NBA All-Star. Tatum is not just skilful but also stylish. He carries his si-fret and an eight-inch hunk of a body with such god-like auta.

12. Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan during an Olympic Qualifying Tournament match at Pabellon Fuente de San Luis. Photo: Borja B. Hojas

Full name Jeremy Juliusz Sochan Date of birth 20 May 2003 Place of birth Guymon, Oklahoma, U.S. Social media Instagram Team San Antonio Spurs

Although the youngster has been a professional basketball player for only about two years, his defensive skills have won him several hearts. Aside from his skills, his 6 feet 8 inches height, brightly dyed hair, and athletic build bestow him a strong physical presence on the court.

13. Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE

Full name Jimmy Butler III Date of birth 14 September 1989 Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Miami Heat

The NBA star, Jimmy Butler is a reputed top-tier wing player who stands about 6 feet and 7 inches tall. He is known for his classic, simple dress, which complements his chiselled physique.

14. Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas. Photo: @jvalanciunas on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Jonas Valančiiūnas Date of birth 6 May 1992 Place of birth Utena, Lithuania Social media Instagram Team Washington Wizards

At a towering 6'11" and an average weight of 120 kilograms, this Lithuanian centre for the Washington Wizards has a strong, chiselled build. He has a pair of ocean-blue eyes contrasting with a well-groomed brown facial, contributing to his brawny but handsome appearance.

15. Justise Winslow

Justice Winslow during an NBA G League game against the Indiana Mad Ants. Photo: Christian Bonin/NBAE

Full name Justise Jon Winslow Date of birth 26 March 1996 Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Raptors 905

The Raptors 905 power forward was once recognised for his distinctive Afro, which he now makes into braids. His athletic build and sleek fashion sense make him a standout on and off the court.

16. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Photo: @KellyOubreJr on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Kelly Paul Oubre Jr. Date of birth 9 December 1995 Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Philadelphia 76ers

The six feet seven inches tall Kelly has a distinctive physique that makes him dashing to onlookers. His appearance features long curly hair and a bunch of tattoos, some of whose meaning he holds dear.

17. Kevin Love

Kevin Love. Photo: @kevinloveofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Kevin Wesley Love Date of birth 7 September 1988 Place of birth Santa Monica, California, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Miami Heat

This Miami Heat forward is a legend and has played for some of the most popular teams in the National Basketball League. He is respected for his preference for simple yet classy fashion statements. His mature demeanour also makes him a fan favourite off the court.

18. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma. Photo: @OfficialKyleKuzma on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Kyle Alexander Kuzma Date of birth 24 July 1995 Place of birth Flint, Michigan, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Washington Wizards

The power forward is a fashion lover who continually portrays his style on and off the court. His unique style also includes a tattooed body, and he pays special attention to the details of his appearance.

19. Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball posed for a portrait for Media Day at the Barclays Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jeff Haynes/NBAE

Full name Lonzo Anderson Ball Date of birth 27 October 1997 Place of birth Anaheim, California, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Chicago Bulls

As ESPN noted, Lonzo Ball's career at the college level skyrocketed him into the limelight, and by 2017, he was drafted into the NBA. He is known for his extraordinary passing and defensive skills, but more importantly, his physical appearance leaves little to imagine about his standing as a fan favourite.

20. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert. Photo: @RudyGobert27 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Rudy Gobert-Bourgarel Date of birth 26 June 1992 Place of birth Saint-Quentin, France Social media Instagram Team Minnesota Timberwolves

At 7'1", Rudy is arguably one of the tallest players in the NBA. His impressive athleticism stands out. His well-maintained beard and stylish fade haircut make his appearance on the court a beauty to behold.

21. Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka. Photo: @sergeibaka on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Serge Jonás Ibaka Ngobila Date of birth 18 September 1989 Place of birth Brazzaville, PR Congo Social media Instagram Team Real Madrid

The 6'10" player was born in Africa but pursued his basketball career overseas. Though he dresses simply, his stylishness still stands out, as shown by his low-cut hairstyle and well-trimmed beard. He frequently posts his outgoing social life on his Instagram page.

22. Steph Curry

Steph Curry. Photo: @StephenCurryOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Wardell Stephen Curry II Date of birth 14 March 1988 Place of birth Akron, Ohio, U.S. Social media Instagram Team Golden State Warriors

As the NBA official website noted, the world-famous Steph Curry epitomises skill and is a long-range shot specialist. Regarded as one of the light-skinned basketball players, he prefers to dress maturely, and his charm radiates on and off the court.

23. Sterling Brown

Sterling K. Brown at the premiere of Netflix's Atlas at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Full name Sterling Damarco Brown Date of birth 10 February 1995 Place of birth Maywood, Illinois, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Partizan Mozzart Bet

Drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, this shooting guard has played in the NBA for teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Houston Rockets. He plays in the ABA League, Basketball League of Serbia (KLS), and the EuroLeague for Partizan Mozzart Bet.

24. Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier. Photo: @bizzajednica, @CasknFlagonFenway on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name Terry William Rozier III Date of birth 17 March 1994 Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Miami Heat

Rozier is six feet and one inch tall but combines his basketball skills with an eye-catching fashion sense. He is famous for his numerous tattoos and designer outfits. The "LIE" inked on the back of his head is the most conspicuous of his tattoos.

25. Zach Lavine

Zach LaVine at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Mark Blinch

Full name Zachary Thomas LaVine Date of birth 10 March 1995 Place of birth Renton, Washington, United States of America Social media Instagram Team Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is a six-foot-five-inch NBA player famous for his shooting and athleticism. He has twice won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. This Chicago Bulls standout and two-time All-Star is also easily recognisable for his good looks, fashion style, and charm.

Frequently asked questions

NBA players have remained a topic of discussion among fans. In an attempt to know the hottest players in the association, below are some questions searchers ask and the best answers:

Who is the hottest NBA player? Kelly Oubre Jr. is often regarded as the hottest based on sample responses.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is often regarded as the hottest based on sample responses. Is Kelly Oubre the hottest NBA player? He is considered the hottest.

He is considered the hottest. Who was the most loved NBA player? LeBron James is reportedly the most loved basketball player.

LeBron James is reportedly the most loved basketball player. How many 40-year-olds played in the NBA? There are about 31 players who played in the NBA into their 40s.

There are about 31 players who played in the NBA into their 40s. Who will be the best NBA players in 2025? Based on a Bleacher Report, Cade Cunningham likely wears this cape.

The hottest NBA players are ever-changing and subjective since beauty is in the eye of the beholder. However, it is essential to note that most are considered model standards, and their endorsement deals often reflect it.

