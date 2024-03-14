80 Eye-catching shoulder tattoos and their secret meanings

The body is a canvas for tattoo artists to express their talent and magic. Even though it is often overlooked, the shoulder is a majestic location for diverse tattoo designs and sizes. Eye-catching shoulder tattoos can be placed right at the peak, front or back of the shoulder. The design can also be left to cascade downwards towards the arm. The options in this list highlight the designs to consider and their meanings.

Eye-catching shoulder tattoo designs for men and women. Photo: @pizzaboyneuf_tattoo (modified by author)

If you have been toying with getting body ink and are still deciding which design to go for, this list provides endless options, sizes, styles, colours, and designs. It does not matter whether you prefer bold and statement ink or minimalist designs; these options and their meanings have you covered.

What does a shoulder tattoo symbolise?

Shoulder tattoos have a rich history, dating back to ancient civilisations such as the Greeks, Egyptians and Romans. They symbolised power, bravery and status. Today, they hold significant meaning, encompassing a form of self-expression.

Eye-catching shoulder tattoos and their meanings

What makes a good shoulder tattoo? While these designs look incredible, the photos bring your vision to life. With the photo, your tattoo artist will efficiently execute your design to your liking. Meanwhile, these are the statement shoulder tattoos and their meanings.

1. The blue dragon design

L-R, the blue dragon design, the baby tiger design and the simple mandala design. Photo: @saki.lss (modified by author)

If you are searching for an eye-catching shoulder tattoo for guys, this unique blue dragon design will suit you best. Japanese culture associates the blue dragon with wisdom, strength and good fortune. The blue dragon is also a mythical creature representing success and protection by attracting luck and warding off evil spirits.

2. The baby tiger design

The baby tiger tattoo design is considered one of the best upper-shoulder tattoo designs for women. In Japanese culture, the baby tiger tattoo symbolises protection and balance.

3. The simple mandala design

The mandala design is a simple yet sophisticated tattoo design on the shoulder for girls. It represents symmetry, balance and eternity.

4. The dotted mandala design

L-R, the dotted mandala design, the floral mandala design and the faded-out mandala design. Photo: @anka_barkanyi (modified by author)

A dotted mandala design would suit anyone looking for a tattoo design on the shoulder for girls. In Buddhism, mandalas denote the balance of the mind and body. They are also associated with your internal balance, soul and eternity.

5. The floral mandala design

A floral mandala adds a little oomph to the mandala tattoo design. Mandala designs are associated with the balance and harmony between your mind and body.

6. The faded-out mandala design

The faded-out design is a subtle way of expressing harmony between your body and mind. Therefore, the faded-out design would suit you best if you are after a barely visible design.

7. The butterfly design

L-R, the butterfly design, the human skull design and the lady's head design. Photo: @j.r.smith (modified by author)

The butterfly design is among the cute shoulder tattoos for men and women. It denotes the cycles of life and the soul's rebirth.

8. The human skull design

The human skull design is another cool shoulder tattoo design for men, although women prefer getting it too. It represents death, a reminder to live in the moment and enjoy the blessings of life.

9. The lady's head design

The lady's head design is perfect for anyone looking for inspiration for shoulder blade tattoos. It is often associated with beauty, femininity, desire, good luck and independence. It can also represent a heroine or lover. In the past, lonely sailors got this tattoo to remind themselves of the women they had left behind.

10. The peony flower design

L-R, the peony flower design, the spider lady design and the ladyhead with flowers design. Photo: @saki.lss (modified by author)

The peony flower is the best shoulder blade tattoo for men and women, especially if it is big. It represents wealth and good fortune. It is also associated with beauty and the transitory nature of existence.

11. The spider lady design

The spider lady design is a bold shoulder blade tattoo for men and women. It denotes the dangers of love at first sight.

12. The ladyhead with flowers design

The ladyhead with flowers design is one of the bold and cool shoulder tattoos for men and women. It represents one's inner strength, resilience, never giving up, and fighting through the struggles of life.

13. The cowboy rope design

L-R, the cowboy rope design, the cowgirl design and the clipper ship design. Photo: @saki.lss (modified by author)

The cowboy with rope is the perfect shoulder blade tattoo design for men. It denotes strength and resilience since the rope is associated with lifting heavy objects. It also represents unity since ropes tie things together.

14. The cowgirl design

The cowgirl design is a bold upper shoulder tattoo design. The cowgirl symbolises a skilful woman going against the odds to do the unthinkable.

15. The clipper ship design

The clipper ship design is the perfect bold shoulder blade tattoo for men and women. For a sailor, ships are their workplace and tool for adventure; hence, this design represents the call to adventure and determination to be homeward bound.

16. The human skull in thorns design

L-R, the human skull in thorns design, the Gummo design and the grim reaper design. Photo: @saki.lss (modified by author)

Skull tattoos are associated with death, while thorns represent the painful process of growth. Therefore, the two designs could mean the death of a version of yourself and the painful transformation process.

17. The Gummo design

The Gummo design is associated with a quote from the 1997 film Gummo, which reads, "Life is great; without it, you would be dead." Therefore, if you want your ink to denote that, this is the perfect design to get on your shoulder.

18. The grim reaper design

The grim reaper design is associated with the inevitability of death or the wearer's fearlessness or respect towards death. On other occasions, it represents the courage one has in not fearing evil and the circles of life.

19. The cowboy skull design

L-R, the cowboy skull, the Pharaoh's horses design and the rose flower design. Photo: @saki.lss (modified by author)

This cowboy is the perfect inspiration for your over-the-shoulder tattoos. It represents how close a cowboy is to death when working far out in the wild. It could also mean you are not afraid of death.

20. Pharaoh's horses design

The Pharaoh's horses design is one of the unique over-the-shoulder tattoo designs for men and women. It comes from the biblical times when horses were affiliated with wealth, status and power.

21. The rose flower design

This rose flower on the shoulder would easily pass for a unique design based on how it cascades down the shoulder blade. Roses symbolise love and passion, although they might also be associated with sacrifice and respect.

22. The strawberry fruit design

L-R, the strawberry fruit, the cascading dragon and the crane-inspired design. Photo: @saki.lss (modified by author)

This strawberry design is your cue to think outside the box and explore unconventional designs for your next ink appointment. The design symbolises the physical and emotional pleasures and feelings of love.

23. The cascading dragon

The cascading dragon is the perfect design for anyone looking for inspiration for over-the-shoulder tattoos. Dragons are among the five blessings often associated with power, wealth, health, wisdom and longevity. They also represent the emperor and control over the sea, sky and weather.

24. The crane-inspired design

The crane is another one of the unique shoulder tattoo designs. In Japanese culture, a crane symbolises strength, loyalty and wisdom. Therefore, most people who get it associate it with protection from bad luck, answering the question, what tattoo is good luck and protection?

25. The red dragon design

L-R, the red dragon design, the oriental cross and the snake and roses design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo and @onyo_flowertattoo (modified by author)

In Japanese culture, the red dragon denotes strength, good fortune and power. The culture also believes in dragons bringing rain; hence, the red dragon could symbolise abundance.

26. The oriental cross design

Cross tattoos are associated with devotion to religion and faith. In Christianity, the cross tattoo represents Jesus' unconditional love and sacrifice in his death and resurrection for the sake of the human race.

27. The snake and roses design

Snakes represent danger and death, while roses denote love and passion. Combined, the two make the perfect eye-catching over-the-shoulder tattoo design indicating defiance or a way of expressing a unique personality.

28. The animated leopard

L-R, the animated leopard design, the smoke dragon design and the koi fish design. Photo: @rdtfina and @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

Animated tattoos add a sense of creativity to the design. Since leopards are associated with fierceness, confidence, and strength in the animal kingdom, this design will quickly reflect these qualities in your ink.

29. The smoke dragon design

A smoke dragon majestically draping from the shoulder blade suggests the deep bond between good friends. It also symbolises how fiercely you are willing to pursue the things that matter to you.

30. The koi fish design

Another unique design for shoulder tattoos for men to consider is the koi fish. In Japanese culture, it is associated with strength, perseverance, and good fortune since it swims upstream and overcomes obstacles, symbolising resilience.

31. The chrysanthemum design

L-R, the chrysanthemum design, the tiger design and monkey-inspired design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

Chrysanthemums are the perfect floral shoulder tattoo design representing warding off evil spirits and were historically common with those with dangerous jobs. In the modern day, they denote beauty, royalty and longevity.

32. The tiger design

Tiger tattoos are associated with power, independence, freedom, courage, and sternness. The tiger tattoo design also reminds you to trust your instincts and remain poised under pressure.

33. The monkey design

In most cultures, monkeys denote intelligence, agility and playfulness. A monkey tattoo on the shoulder represents your wittiness, swiftness, love for nature and adaptability to change.

34. The coverup colour tattoo design

L-R, the coverup colour tattoo design, the nine-tailed fox design and the dragon and flowers design. Photo: @enji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

This colour cover up tattoo design is perfect for cvering a previously done design. It is your chance to express your love for colour on your skin.

35. The nine-tailed fox design

The Chinese tradition associated the nine-tailed fox with peace and prosperity. Other meanings of the nine-tailed fox design include love, a good marriage, a happy life and many generations of children.

36. The dragon and flowers design

The dragon and flowers design denotes strength in love. Dragons are known for their intensity, power and strength, while flowers represent passion and love.

37. The fox and roses design

L-R, the fox and roses design, the coloured tiger design and theox and flowers design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

The flower on a fox's head tattoo denotes fertility, well-being and prosperity. Foxes symbolise being entrepreneurs and businesses. The combination perfectly suits prosperous women.

38. The fierce tiger coverup tattoo

Tiger tattoos are associated with strength, fearlessness and fierceness. Therefore, this design is the perfect coverup tattoo for males.

39. The fox and flowers design

Fox tattoos are associated with cleverness, wisdom, charm and curiosity, while flowers are associated with love, beauty, success, immortality and the struggles of life.

40. The dragon and flames design

L-R, the dragon and flames design, the kitsune design and the monkey king design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

Dragons are associated with strength, grace and intelligence, while flames represent unusual knowledge, passion and change. A combination of the two entities represents the strength that comes with knowing something.

41. Kitsune design

In Japanese culture, Kitsune refers to a fox, an integral part of the culture and mythology. The Kitsune tattoo represents intelligence and wisdom with a penchant for shapeshifting.

42. The monkey king design

the monkey king is a Chinese story based on a monk who travelled from India to China on foot to discover the true Buddhist holy books. When he returned to China, he translated the Sutras into Chinese, contributing to the development of Buddhism in China. This tattoo design depicts bravery.

43. The abstract chrysanthemum flower design

L-R, the abstract chrysanthemum flower design, the abstract dragon and the purple chrysanthemum design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

Chrysanthemums are associated with joy, hope and optimism. The abstract chrysanthemum flower design is one of the best shoulder tattoo designs for men.

44. The abstract dragon design

Dragons are associated with strength, brevity, grace and intelligence. An abstract dragon tattoo is a unique way of embracing these qualities through an ink design.

45. The purple chrysanthemum design

Purple chrysanthemum is associated with peace, joy, rebirth, vitality and love for family and children. It is the perfect shoulder tattoo design that derives meaning from family.

46. The coloured koi fish design

L-R, the coloured koi fish, the abstract nine-tailed fox design and the abstract tiger design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

The koi fish design is associated with strength, perseverance and resilience. A coloured koi fish design adds to the creativity of the design, making it a statement ink design.

47. The abstract nine-tailed fox design

A nine-tailed fox ink design is associated with wisdom. The abstract version makes it one of the most appropriate shoulder tattoos for men and women with a low pain threshold.

48. The abstract tiger design

The abstract tiger design is one of the female coverup tattoo ideas for shoulders. It depicts swiftness, brevity and courage, and the abstract version makes it unique.

49. The vulture design

LR, the vulture design, the cobra and the hawk-inspired design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

This vulture design is perfect for anyone looking for ink done using a muted palette. People associate the vulture with power and efficiency.

50. The cobra design

Cobras often symbolised divine royalty and protection in Ancient Egypt. They can signify danger but also power.

51. The hawk design

The hawk design depicts the journey towards freedom, clarity of vision, and the strength to overcome challenges. The hawk tattoo encapsulates meanings such as spiritual guidance and protection to wisdom, freedom, and strength.

52. The red spider lily design

L-R, the red spider lily, the Raijin design and the bird-inspired design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

Red spider lilies symbolise death, moving on from a sad situation. They also represent rebirth or turning on a new leaf.

53. The Raijin design

In Japanese mythology, Raijin is the god of lightning and thunder. He is often painted as a massive demon-like creature that travels around the clouds.

54. The bird-inspired design

As an excellent inspiration for shoulder tattoos for women and men, birds represent freedom, eagerness and desire to live spiritually free. Birds also denote eternal life and the connection between heaven and earth.

55. The demon design

L-R, the demon, the Karajishi design and the green dragon designs. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

The demon design is associated with black magic and it looks better when detailed. Demon tattoos depict bravery.

56. The Karajishi design

The Karajishi design represents strength, protection, courage, good luck and heroism. Consider it the best inspiration for your upper shoulder tattoo.

57. The green dragon design

Green symbolises nature, while green dragons represent value. This design is the perfect choice for a lover of nature.

58. The dragon face design

L-R, the dragon face, the cherry blossom flower design and the green snake design. Photo: @kenji_shigehara_yktattoo (modified by author)

As one of the inspirations for the best shoulder tattoos for women, the dragon face represents a strong and unfazed personality. It also denotes brevity.

59. The cherry blossom flower design

Cherry blossoms are among the most common inspirations for upper shoulder tattoos. They symbolise life's beauty and fleeting nature, reminding us to live in the moment and appreciate the beauty around us.

60. The green snake design

In most cultures, green snakes are associated with good fortune and prosperity. Therefore, they are among the perfect inspirations for statement shoulder blade tattoos.

Small eye-catching shoulder tattoos and their meanings

How do I choose a shoulder tattoo? There are small, eye-catching options if you are into laid-back designs that do not require a lot of colour. Depending on your preference and style, these are the options to consider.

61. The pagoda design

L-R, the pagoda design, the gypsy girl design and the falcon design. Photo: @izervanhattem (modified y author)

According to Asian culture, a pagoda is a multi-tiered tower dominant in East Asian architecture. The building symbolises a connection between heaven and earth, the perfect inspiration for small shoulder tattoos for minimalists.

62. The gypsy girl design

Besides representing the Roman gypsy way of life and the freedom of travelling, the gypsy girl design symbolises luck, good fortune, independence and desire. It is also a reminder to live life unapologetically.

63. The falcon design

The falcon is one of the inspirations for shoulder tattoos for girls. It represents being visionary and freedom.

64. The castle design

L-R, the castle, the pyramid and the jaguar-inspired design. Photo: @lizervanhattem (modified by author)

The castle tattoo denotes protection and power. It carries various meanings, including royalty.

65. The pyramid design

From the beginning, man has built pyramids to symbolise achievement, accomplishment, transformation, wisdom and transcendence. The pyramids shape part of the collective consciousness and the need to maintain a relationship with God.

66. The jaguar-inspired design

Jaguars represent strength, power and patience. The jaguar is the perfect design if you are after shoulder tattoo designs to motivate you to go after your goals.

67. The eye pupil design

L-R, the eye pupil design, the flying bird design and the hand holding flowers design. Photo: @izervanhattem (modified by author)

What does the eye tattoo mean? The eye tattoo carries diverse meanings depending on how detailed it is. For instance, this abstract design symbolises protection from evil spirits. It also represents the truth, guidance, higher consciousness and spirituality.

68. The flying bird design

Not all bird tattoos have the same meanings. For instance, a flying bird symbolises optimism, family value and ease.

69. A hand holding flowers

This hand-holding flower is another creative floral shoulder tattoo design. It demonstrates growth, beauty and enlightenment.

70. The bowtie design

L-R, the bowtie design, the abstract fireworks design and the abstract lilies design. Photo: @pizzaboyneuf_tattoo (modified by author)

Rooted in history, today, the bowtie represents femininity. It is the perfect design to represent how in touch you are with your femininity as a minimalist.

71. The fireworks design

Fireworks are auspicious things associated with a festive, joyous, and grand mood. They also represent the need to soar high.

72. The abstract lilies design

Experience and express the timeless beauty of lilies by getting an abstract lily tattoo on your shoulder. Lilies denote renewal and purity.

73. Sasuke curse mark

L-R, the Sasuke curse mark, the bats design and the pine tree design. Photo: @pizzaboyneuf_tattoo (modified by author)

Also known as the cursed seal of heaven, the Sasuke curse mark could be a blessing or a curse. If you are an ardent fan of Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto franchise, this design is the perfect inspiration for your next ink appointment.

74. The flying bats design

Bats symbolise transformation, survival and adaptability. In Western cultures, they are associated with black magic, darkness and witchcraft. Consequently, they also represent night and foreboding nature.

75. The pine tree design

Pine trees are associated with resilience, strength and longevity. They also symbolise wisdom and enlightenment.

76. The abstract butterfly design

L-R, the abstract butterfly design, the scorpion design and the abstract teddy bear design. Photo: @pizzaboyneuf_tattoo (modified by author)

Butterfly tattoos are associated with freedom, transformation and personal growth. They are also a reminder that change is part of the process and that the transformation it births brings liberty and growth.

77. The scorpion design

The traditional meaning of scorpions encompasses a rebirth after the end of a season of a relationship. They also represent a fighting spirit and resilience, making them one of the perfect shoulder tattoo designs.

78. The abstract teddy bear

Besides being a classic childhood toy, teddy bears symbolise love, innocence and affection. They are also used to represent the loss of a child, making them sentimental tattoo designs.

79. The palm tree design

L-R, Palm tree and shark shoulder tattoo designs. Photo: @pizzaboyneuf_tattoo (modified by author)

Palm trees are perfect for anyone looking for unique tree shoulder tattoo designs. Historically, palm trees represented regeneration, victory and immortality.

80. Abstract shark

Sharks are known to be always on the move. They are also associated with the unwillingness to be intimidated by others, making this design the perfect abstract tattoo design.

Are shoulder tattoos painful?

Shoulder tattoos are low to moderately painful, depending on your pain tolerance. The outer part of the shoulder comprises thick skin with few nerve endings; hence, getting a shoulder tattoo is not as painful.

As highlighted in this list of eye-catching shoulder tattoo designs, endless options exist. It does not matter whether you have a penchant for statement ink designs or abstract and subtle designs.

