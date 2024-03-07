Top 90 cat tattoos that will definitely make you purr

Many people love cat tattoos because they symbolise luck, fortune, companionship and the wearer's ability to adapt to life's challenges. Every design showcases the unbreakable connection and cherished experiences between humans and their feline friends. These are some of the best cat tattoo ideas that showcase your love for cats in an artistic way.

The watercolour cat tattoo (L), cat name tattoo (C), cat astronaut in space (R). Photo: @livingartgallery, @natattoostudio, @ltbtattoo (modified by author)

Are you passionate about cat tattoos, or are you considering getting one? Undoubtedly, these cat-themed designs will strengthen your connection with your four-legged companion. Discover these captivating cat tattoos that have left a paw print on the hearts of enthusiasts worldwide.

Top 90 cat tattoos

These pretty cat tattoos offer a variety of styles to try out and will, therefore, allow you to find the one that aligns with your personal connection. Explore these cute cat tattoos ideas with their meaning.

1. Japanese neko tattoo

Japanese Neko tattoo symbolises good luck and prosperity. Photo: @borneo_ink_tat2 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The name Maneki Neko translates to "beckoning cat". The Japanese Neko tattoo showcases good luck and prosperity in life. It features a cat with a raised paw and is believed to attract positive energy. This tattoo is commonly used as a lucky piece by those seeking success in various aspects of life.

2. Egyptian cat goddess Bastet

Egyptian cat goddess Bastet is depicted as a woman with a cat’s head. Photo: @markalberttattoo on Instagram, @newimageink on Facebook (modified by author)

Bastet is an ancient Egyptian goddess depicted as a cat or a woman with a cat's head. The goddess was a guardian deity believed to protect humans from danger and disease. This inking is associated with protection, pleasure, and good health.

3. Cat and moon

Cat and moon tattoos symbolise a harmonious balance between life's mysterious and intuitive aspects. Photo: @livingcolourtattooandgallery on Facebook (modified by author)

Cats have been linked to the moon for many centuries. Many people believe that the relationship between cats and the moon is mysterious. This inking symbolises growth and transition in the ink art world. Additionally, it showcases the harmonious balance between life's mysterious and intuitive aspects.

4. Cat paw prints

Cat paw prints symbolise companionship, love, and joy. Photo: @CJHtattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

Cat paw prints symbolise the companionship, love and joy cats bring. This tattoo choice is a simple yet heartfelt expression of the bond between humans and their feline friends.

5. Mandala kitty

The Mandala kitty tattoo symbolises the interconnectedness of life and the cyclical rhythm of existence. Photo: @BorneoArtTattooStudio on Facebook (modified by author)

The Mandala Kitty tattoo intertwines the spiritual symbolism of mandalas. Delicate and intricate patterns emanate from the cat, symbolising the interconnectedness of life and the cyclical rhythm of existence.

6. Geometric cat face

The geometric cat face tattoo melds geometric precision with the inherent grace of feline features. Photo: @rockinktattoolounge on Facebook (modified by author)

The geometric cat face tattoo expertly melds geometric precision with the inherent grace of feline features. This design symbolises luck, abundance, and positive energy, making it a popular choice for those seeking blessings.

7. Henna-Style Cat

The henna-style cat inking symbolises protection, positive energy, and a connection to timeless traditions. Photo: @cinthya138 on Facebook (modified by author)

The henna-style cat tattoo adorns the feline form with mesmerizing patterns that transcend aesthetics. Beyond its visual appeal, this tattoo carries cultural significance, symbolising protection, positive energy, and a connection to timeless traditions.

8. Cheshire cat tattoos

Cheshire cat tattoos symbolise symbolise a lighthearted approach to life's uncertainties. Photo: @buttons.a.r.t.13 on Facebook (modified by author)

The Cheshire cat tattoos symbolise a lighthearted approach to life's uncertainties. This inking is a tribute to the joy of embracing the unknown with humour and unpredictability, inviting a sense of wonder and curiosity into the wearer's journey.

9. Firing cat tattoo

Firing cat tattoo embodies resilience, determination, and the unwavering ability to triumph over challenges. Photo: @IndependenceTat on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

The firing cat tattoo portrays a dynamic feline amidst flames. It embodies resilience, determination, and the unwavering ability to overcome challenges. The surrounding flames symbolise the fiery spirit within, refusing to be extinguished by life's adversities. This tattoo is a visual narrative of perseverance, strength, and the unyielding resolve to overcome obstacles.

10. The graffiti street cat

The graffiti street cat combines the street-smart attitude of a cat with vibrant graffiti elements. Photo: @URBANBODYTLV on Facebook (modified by author)

Cat Graffiti is popping up everywhere, with many street artists specialising in this inking design. The graffiti street cat tattoo showcases the urban culture by combining the street-smart attitude of a cat with vibrant graffiti elements. This inking celebrates independence, creativity, and the ever-evolving spirit of the streets.

11. Cat astronaut in space

Cat astronaut in space features a feline explorer donned in an astronaut suit. Photo: @ltbtattoo, @nikkadott on Facebook (modified by author)

Some believe cats came from outer space, making them messengers between worlds and spiritual guides. This inking features a feline explorer donned in an astronaut suit. The cat space tattoo symbolises curiosity and exploration.

12. Cat with skull

A cat with a skull tattoo represents a journey through mysterious or transformative experiences. Photo: @diamonddaggertattoostudio on Facebook (modified by author)

Cats are often associated with mystery and the supernatural. The cat with skull inking can represent mystery, independence, or resurrection linked to the myth of cats having nine lives. They can also showcase a journey through mysterious or transformative experiences.

13. The Illusion cat tattoo

The Illusion cat tattoo symbolises the symbolises the multifaceted nature of cats. Photo: @InksaneAthlone on Facebook (modified by author)

The illusion cat tattoo can have various meanings. Many believe the illusion cat inking alludes to the fact that things may not always be as they seem. The tattoo also showcases the multifaceted nature of cats and serves as a reminder that there is more to these enigmatic creatures than meets the eye.

14. The watercolour cat tattoo

The watercolour cat tattoo symbolises the ephemeral and ever-changing nature of life. Photo: @InksaneAthlone on Facebook (modified by author)

Watercolour inkings feature bright, vivid markings made up of several subtle colour gradients to create a more gradual colour fade-out. This inking showcases life's fleeting and ever-changing nature and best suits ladies who love shining art.

15. The purr-fessor tattoo

The purr-fessor tattoo celebrates the intellect and wisdom associated with cats. Photo: @elleineadart on Facebook (modified by author)

Scientists believe that cats are smart when compared to dogs and other animals. The purr-fessor tattoo depicts a cat with a pen or chalk. This inking showcases the intellect and wisdom associated with cats as it portrays them as wise beings.

16. Realistic cat tattoo

The realistic cat tattoo features a detailed portrayal of a cat. Photo: @AlexeiMikhailovTattooArtist on Facebook (modified by author)

Cats are some of the most beautiful animals on Earth, and the realistic cat inking portrays a real cat. The inking is a timeless tribute to the grace and simplicity found in the real-life companionship of felines.

17. Christmas cat tattoo

The Christmas cat tattoo symbolises the warmth and happiness cats bring during the holidays. Photo: @ahmetbagcink on Instagram (modified by author)

The Christmas cat tattoo embodies the festive spirit and features a cat adorned with holiday decorations. This inking captures the joy and excitement of the Christmas season, symbolising the warmth and happiness cats bring during the holidays.

18. Two hugging cats

Two hugging cats inking unveils the deep connections cats share. Photo: @psychobodyart on Instagram (modified by author)

The two hugging cats tattoo symbolises companionship, love, and the strong bonds formed between cats. This tattoo is a visual representation of the deep connections cats share with their human companions.

19. Black cat tattoo

The black cat tattoo symbolises luck, magic, and mystery. Photo: @abbybladestattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

The black cat tattoo pays homage to the mystique and folklore surrounding black cats. Symbolising luck, magic, and mystery, this inking captures the elegance of black cats while dispelling superstitions. It stands as a powerful and beautiful representation of these often misunderstood creatures.

20. The spiral cat design

The spiral cat design symbolises the ever-changing nature of cats. Photo: @catladybox on Facebook (modified by author)

The spiral cat design showcases the flexibility of your feline friend by focusing on cats' motion and agility. Since cats quickly adapt to their surroundings, this inking can symbolise their ever-changing nature.

21. Mirror image cat tattoo

The mirror image cat tattoo symbolises beauty, inner reflection, and vanity. Photo: @story.php on Facebook (modified by author)

When cats see their reflection, they think they are seeing another cat. This explains why your cat is so infatuated with their look-alike. This mirror image tattoo symbolises beauty, inner reflection, and vanity.

22. Floral Portrait

The floral Portrait tattoo symbolises the delicate and nurturing aspects of nature and feline companionship. Photo: @216ecrew on Facebook (modified by author)

A floral portrait showcases the love of nature and beauty and the love of feline companionship. The inking celebrates the harmonious connection between the natural world and the charm of cats.

23. Diamond frame

The diamond frame inking has a diamond-shaped border. Photo: @Tattoosbymatej on Facebook (modified by author)

Diamond-shaped faces are viewed by many as one of the most attractive face shapes. You can have this diamond frame cat inking to showcase cats' precious and regal qualities.

24. The witch’s companion

The witch's companion tattoo symbolises the spiritual and supernatural connections attributed to cats. Photo: @dovetailtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The witch’s companion tattoo captures the mystical aura surrounding cats as magical companions. Often associated with witches and enchantment, this design symbolises the spiritual and supernatural connections attributed to cats throughout folklore and mythology.

25. Curled-up cat

Curled-up cat tattoo symbolises relaxation and security. Photo: @Frank-Vanessza-Tattoo-Art on Facebook (modified by author)

Cats curl as a way of retaining body heat. This posture conveys that your cat feels comfortable and safe around you. Therefore, the curled-up cat tattoo can symbolise relaxation, security, and the inherent cosiness found in the presence of a contented cat.

26. Side Profile

Side profile tattoo focuses on the elegant contours of a cat's face. Photo: @barantattooart on Instagram (modified by author)

The side profile tattoo is a unique inking design anyone can try out. It focuses on the elegant contours of a cat's face. This design captures a cat's silhouette's timeless beauty and simplicity in a side view.

27. Ghost cat tattoo

Ghost cat tattoo symbolises the mysterious and elusive nature of cats. Photo: @esperanzainktattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

The ancient Egyptians believed that cats could see ghosts and have the ability to communicate with the spirit world. This inking can symbolise cats' mysterious and elusive nature.

28. Day and night cat

Day and night cat inking represents the dualistic nature of cats. Photo: @TATTOO-STUDIO on Facebook (modified by author)

The day and night cat tattoo showcases a feline silhouette divided into day and night halves. It represents the dualistic nature of cats—playful and active during the day, mysterious and nocturnal at night.

29. Bewitching cat eye

The bewitching cat eye symbolises a cat's gaze's captivating and bewitching power. Photo: @evocativeink on Facebook (modified by author)

The bewitching cat eye tattoo zooms in on the mesmerizing gaze of a cat, capturing the mysterious and enchanting allure of their eyes. This design symbolises the captivating power that a cat's gaze can hold.

30. Cat with crown tattoo

The cat with a crown tattoo symbolises cats' inherent nobility and grandeur. Photo: @BrightonTattooConvention on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat with crown tattoo celebrates the regal and majestic qualities often attributed to cats. By adorning the feline with a crown, this design symbolises the inherent nobility and grandeur associated with our royal companions.

31. Minimalistic cat tattoo

This tattoo distils the essence of a feline into clean, simple lines. Photo: @ArchiDesiign on Facebook (modified by author)

The minimalistic cat tattoo involves using crisp black lines, negative space, and sparse colour palettes to convey a clean and simple design. This tattoo symbolises a refined appreciation for the beauty found in the unembellished nature of cats.

32. Cat outline tattoo

Cat outline tattoo focuses on the essential features that make a cat instantly recognisable. Photo: @JustinCariaga on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat outline tattoo involves drawing the outer edges of the feline design without any ink filling. This tattoo showcases cats' graceful form with bold and defined lines. Most of the time, the design focuses on the essential features that make a cat recognisable.

33. Simple cat tattoos

Simple cat tattoos embrace the beauty of uncomplicated designs. Photo: @RebeckaTattoos, @empiretat2 on Facebook (modified by author)

Simple cat tattoos involve a clear and simple design of a cat. This is perfect for individuals who love embracing uncomplicated designs using minimal elements. These tattoos symbolise a love for cat imagery's straightforward aspects.

34. Fat cat tattoo

Fat cat tattoo symbolises indulgence and relaxation. Photo: @Fatcattattoosligo on Facebook (modified by author)

The fat cat tattoo humorously portrays a plump and contented feline, celebrating chubby cats' adorable and endearing qualities. This design symbolises indulgence, relaxation, and charm found in well-fed cats.

35. Smoking cat tattoo

The smoking cat tattoo suggests a desire to break free from societal norms. Photo: @rorysboring on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the silly cat tattoos you can have for a whimsical or quirky appeal. Cats are associated with independence and a free spirit. Adding a smoking element could amplify this sense of rebellion or nonconformity, suggesting a desire to break free from societal norms.

36. Cat skull tattoo

The cat skull tattoo represents the dualistic nature of life and death. Photo: @luisitzocan on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat skull tattoo introduces an edgier and more mysterious element to feline imagery, blending the enigmatic allure of cats with the symbolism of skulls. This design may represent the dualistic nature of life and death, adding a unique and intriguing twist to traditional cat tattoos.

37. Wrist fluffy kitten tattoo

Wrist fluffy kitten tattoo features a small and adorable kitten on the wrist. Photo: @SadiTekinillustration on Facebook (modified by author)

The wrist fluffy kitten tattoo showcases your cat's long and luxurious fur. It is perfect for ladies who want to show off their love for kittens. This inking symbolises innocence, playfulness, and the endearing charm of young cats.

38. Cat bunny tattoo

Cat bunny tattoo blends two beloved animals into a delightful and unique portrayal. Photo: @mariakubit.art on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat bunny tattoo merges the playful qualities of cats with the charming characteristics of bunnies. This design symbolises a lighthearted and imaginative spirit by blending two beloved animals into a unique portrayal.

39. Playful cat and butterfly

This inking combines a cat's elegance with a butterfly's delicate beauty. Photo: @thebellrose on Facebook (modified by author)

The playful cat and butterfly tattoo combines a cat's elegance with a butterfly's delicate beauty. This design symbolises transformation, freedom, and enchanting qualities in the harmonious coexistence of two distinct but captivating creatures.

40. Mermaid cat

The Mermaid cat symbolises the fluidity and adaptability inherent in both mermaids and cats. Photo: @Wildcat.Ink on Facebook (modified by author)

The mermaid cat tattoo merges the mythical allure of mermaids with the charm of cats, creating a fantastical and imaginative portrayal. This design symbolises the fluidity and adaptability inherent in mermaids and cats, offering a whimsical and enchanting representation.

41. Small cat tattoos

Small cat tattoos are a minimalist celebration of the essence of cats. Photo: @theartink.tattoostudio, @ArchiDesiign on Facebook (modified by author)

Small cat tattoos embrace the subtlety of feline imagery, allowing for delicate and discreet designs that symbolise a personal connection with these charming companions. These tattoos are a minimalist celebration of the essence of cats, often adorning wrists, ankles, or other small areas.

42. Cat in a jacket tattoo

The cat in a jacket tattoo showcases a cat adorned in stylish outerwear. Photo: @DaiLukArt on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat in a jacket tattoo adds a touch of whimsy to feline imagery, showcasing a cat adorned in stylish outerwear. This design symbolises the playfulness and charm of our furry friends with a fashionable twist.

43. The shoulder scratch tattoo

The shoulder scratch tattoo symbolises the affectionate and comforting interactions between cats and humans. Photo: @oddbodytattoostudio on Facebook (modified by author)

Cats use light scratching as a form of affection or bonding. It can also mean that the cat is trying to use their claws to playfully interact with you gently. Therefore, the shoulder scratch tattoo symbolises affection and comforting interactions between cats and their human companions.

44. Fish-catcher cat tattoo

The fish-catcher cat tattoo showcases the playful and agile nature of cats. Photo: @ivy_green_tattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

The fish-catcher cat tattoo features a feline catching a fish. This playful and agile nature of cats showcases their hunting instincts and vibrant energy.

45. The pancake cat tattoo

The pancake cat tattoo depicts a flattened and contented cat. Photo: @teekatatts on Instagram (modified by author)

The pancake cat tattoo humorously depicts a contented cat sitting on a pancake. This inking ironically represents one's ability to find joy in unexpected situations.

46. Prowling cat tattoo

The prowling cat tattoo symbolises the feline's instincts and predatory elegance. Photo: @killerink on Facebook (modified by author)

The prowling cat tattoo captures the grace of a cat on the prowl. It showcases the feline's natural instincts and predatory elegance.

47. Lucky cat tattoo

The lucky cat tattoo symbolises good fortune, prosperity, and positive energy. Photo: @CuriousCrowTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Inspired by the traditional Japanese Maneki-neko, the lucky cat tattoo symbolises good fortune, prosperity, and positive energy. This design often features a cat with a raised paw, inviting luck and good vibes into the wearer's life.

48. Cat with sunglasses

The cat with sunglasses symbolises a carefree and laid-back attitude. Photo: @matruletattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat with sunglasses tattoo adds a touch of coolness and style to feline imagery, portraying a cat with trendy shades. This design symbolises a carefree and laid-back attitude, capturing cats' playful and carefree spirit.

49. Mystical crystal ball cat

The mystical crystal ball cat tattoo symbolises intuition and mystery. Photo: @greatdayindy on Instagram (modified by author)

The mystical crystal ball cat tattoo introduces an element of magic and mystique, portraying a cat gazing into a crystal ball. This design symbolises intuition, mystery, and the enigmatic qualities often associated with cats.

50. Galactic space cat

The galactic space cat symbolises curiosity, exploration, and the boundless possibilities found in the vastness of space. Photo: @SoularTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

This is one of the most creative cat tattoos you should try out. This design symbolises curiosity, exploration, and the boundless possibilities in the mesmerising vastness of space, merging the earthly charm of cats with the wonders of the universe.

51. Butterfly-winged cat

The butterfly-winged cat symbolises transformation and freedom. Photo: @sophierachelart on Facebook (modified by author)

The butterfly-winged cat flies upwards towards the top of the body, giving the impression of a cat ascending to heaven. Much like the angels of Christianity, this inking portrays cats as messengers between worlds and spiritual guides. The inking also symbolises transformation and freedom.

52. Cats in love

The Cats in Love Inking celebrates love and companionship between cats. Photo: @InkandDestroyTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The cats in love tattoo portrays two felines curdling in an affectionate embrace. It symbolises love, companionship, and admiration found in feline companionship.

53. The colourful rainbow cat

The colourful rainbow cat symbolises positivity and diversity. Photo: @miseryandcompanytattoocollective on Facebook (modified by author)

The colourful rainbow cat tattoo adds a vibrant and cheerful element to the feline imagery. It symbolises a fresh start, hope, peace, and serenity. This inking also symbolises positivity and calmness after a storm.

54. Cat ninja

The cat ninja symbolises agility, stealth, and the sly nature of cats. Photo: @Parlour.no95 on Facebook (modified by author)

Ninjas are renowned for being masters of stealth, efficient and deadly assassins. Cat ninja inking can symbolise the playful and mischievous spirit of felines. Additionally, it can showcase cats' agility, stealth, and sly nature.

55. Cute cat with bowtie

The cute cat with bowtie inking showcases a charming and dapper feline adorned with a bowtie. Photo: @story.php on Facebook (modified by author)

The cute cat with bowtie tattoo showcases a lovely and smart feline adorned with a bowtie. This design symbolises the adorable and endearing qualities of cats, adding a touch of sophistication and charm to the portrayal.

56. Sushi cat

The sushi cat tattoo features a cat nestled within a sushi roll. Photo: @HiacyntaTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The sushi cat tattoo blends feline imagery with the world of culinary delights, showcasing a cat nestled within a sushi roll. This design adds a playful and whimsical twist to traditional cat tattoos, celebrating the delightful and unexpected.

57. Cat in teacups

The cats in teacup tattoo symbolise comfort and relaxation. Photo: @tattooasylum3 on Facebook (modified by author)

Teacups are associated with comfort, warmth, and relaxation. This inking features a cat curled up in teacups and could symbolise finding comfort, relaxation and solace in life.

58. Pirate cat

The pirate cat inking celebrates the playful and daring nature of cats. Photo: @Wonderlandinktattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Pirates are associated with freedom, rebellion, and a thirst for adventure. Combining this with a cat means the wearer loves living on their own terms.

59. Yoga cat

The Yoga cat symbolises flexibility, balance, and zen-like qualities associated with both yoga and cats. Photo: @amazingtattoohk on Facebook (modified by author)

The yoga cat inking depicts a cat in various yoga poses. Since yoga and cats are associated with finding balance and harmony, this inking could symbolise one's ability to find inner peace and maintain balance in life. It can also showcase the flexibility, balance, and zen-like qualities associated with yoga and cats.

60. Motorcycle-riding cat

The motorcycle-riding cat symbolises independence and freedom. Photo: @tattoosbyaaroncharley on Instagram (modified by author)

The motorcycle-riding cat tattoo infuses a rebellious and adventurous spirit into feline imagery. This inking could represent the wearer's rebellious nature and willingness to challenge norms.

61. Gamer cat

The gamer cat inking celebrates the playful and interactive nature of cats. Photo: @tattoopeopletoronto on Instagram (modified by author)

Gaming and cats are associated with fun and entertainment. This inking could represent the wearer's enjoyment of video games as a leisure activity. The design also showcases cats' playful and interactive nature by blending their charm with the world of video games.

62. Avocado cat

This inking combines the avocado motif with the charm of a cat. Photo: @tattoosnobcom on Facebook (modified by author)

This simple avocado cat tattoo is for those individuals who love avocados. The design combines the avocado motif with the charm of a cat. If you enjoy eating avocados and find cats adorable, this inking will suit you.

63. Champagne-popping cat

The champagne-popping cat symbolises joy and festivity. Photo: @tattoos1 on Facebook (modified by author)

The champagne-popping cat tattoo will best suit individuals who love attending celebrations. Try this inking if you find happiness in everyday moments or celebrate life's victories, big or small.

64. Jazz musician cat tattoo

Jazz musician cat-inking symbolises rhythm and harmony. Photo: @straycats on Facebook (modified by author)

Jazz music and cats are associated with creativity and self-expression. This tattoo best suits individuals passionate about jazz music who find cats relatable companions. The inking symbolises rhythm, harmony, and the relaxed, laid-back attitude reminiscent of jazz musicians.

65. Pineapple cat

This inking blends the tropical allure of pineapples with the charm of cats. Photo: @songbirdtattooexeter on Facebook (modified by author)

If you love a laid-back lifestyle and appreciate the tropical vibes, this pineapple cat inking will do the magic for you. Pineapples are linked with a relaxed vacation atmosphere, and cats symbolise comfort.

66. Fairy lights cat

Fairy lights cat tattoo symbolises enchantment, warmth, and cosiness. Photo: @dexteradeitattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The fairy lights cat tattoo transforms feline imagery into a magical scene. It showcases a cat surrounded by twinkling fairy lights. This design symbolises the warmth and enchantment associated with cats.

67. Big stretch

This inking captures the endearing moment of a cat in a stretch. Photo: @handofdoomtattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The big stretch tattoo captures the endearing moment of a cat in a full-body stretch. It symbolises relaxation, contentment, and the carefree nature of cats. This inking celebrates the simple yet charming gestures that make cats so beloved.

68. Best friends cat tattoo

The best friends cat tattoo symbolises the deep bonds and companionship between feline friends. Photo: @sachaheilig on Facebook (modified by author)

The best friends tattoo portrays two intertwined cats, representing the deep bonds and companionship between feline friends. This design celebrates the joy and comfort found in the company of cats, capturing the essence of a strong and affectionate connection.

69. The peeking cat tattoo

The peeking cat tattoo depicts a cat peeking out from a hidden spot. Photo: @TattooINKTsipy on Facebook (modified by author)

The peeking cat tattoo humorously depicts a cat peeking from a hidden spot. It symbolises curiosity, playfulness, and the mischievous nature associated with cats. This design adds an element of surprise and whimsy to feline imagery.

70. Cat in hoodie

The cat in hoodie inking symbolises cosiness and warmth. Photo: @InksaneAthlone on Facebook (modified by author)

Hoodies can also be associated with anonymity, while cats are known to be secretive and curious. Having this tattoo could represent an individual's sense of mystery. Additionally, the inking could symbolise cosiness, warmth, and shared comfort between cats and humans.

71. Surfing cat on the sleeve

The surfing cat on the sleeve tattoo symbolises cats' carefree and daring attitude. Photo: @chrisskontattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

Are you passionate about surfing and find cats fascinating? This cat tattoo idea is a way to express this combined passion visually. The inking design showcases the cats' carefree and daring attitude and adds a touch of coastal and playful vibes.

72. Unicorn cat

The unicorn cat tattoo celebrates the unique and extraordinary qualities attributed to cats. Photo: @lunainlimbo on Instagram (modified by author)

The unicorn cat tattoo merges the mythical allure of unicorns with cats' charm. This design is a magical and fantastical representation of the extraordinary qualities of cats.

73. The witchy cat

The witchy cat inking symbolises the supernatural connections associated with cats. Photo: @panda13tattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

The witchy cat tattoo taps into the mystical and magical, portraying a cat with witchy accessories or a bewitching pose. This design symbolises the mysterious and supernatural connections often associated with cats in folklore and fantasy.

74. Angry cat tattoo

The angry cat tattoo symbolises strength, assertiveness, and the ability to defend oneself. Photo: @justincoppolinotattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

An angry cat may symbolise strength, assertiveness, and the ability to protect oneself. It could represent personal empowerment and the courage to confront challenges or adversaries.

75. Tough kitty

Tough kitty inking symbolises strength and resilience. Photo: @electrababytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The tough kitty tattoo portrays a cat with a resilient and determined demeanour, symbolising strength, resilience, and the indomitable spirit often associated with cats. This design adds an element of grit and tenacity to feline imagery.

76. Cute cowboy

The cute cowboy design adds a playful, lighthearted Western twist to traditional cat tattoos. Photo: @EmmaleneTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The cute cowboy tattoo humorously combines the charm of cats with the rugged allure of cowboys, portraying a feline in cowboy attire. This design adds a playful and lighthearted Western twist to traditional cat tattoos.

77. Spooky cat

This design symbolises the enigmatic and captivating aura that cats exude. Photo: @foreverfaithfultattoogallery on Facebook (modified by author)

The spooky cat tattoo embraces the feline imagery's mysterious and eerie side, featuring a cat with spooky or Halloween-themed elements. This design symbolises the enigmatic and captivating aura cats exude, especially in the supernatural context.

78. Tied up cat tattoo

Tied up cat tattoo adds a touch of humour and whimsy to feline imagery. Photo: @daryldeviltattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The tied up cat tattoo captures a naughty and playful scene, symbolising a cat in a charmingly tangled situation. This design adds a touch of humour and whimsy to feline imagery, celebrating the unpredictable and entertaining moments that cats bring into our lives.

79. Perfect picture

Perfect picture cat tattoo features a beautifully framed portrayal of a cat. Photo: @killerink on Facebook (modified by author)

The perfect picture tattoo showcases a beautifully framed portrayal of a cat, symbolising the ideal and picturesque image of feline companionship. This design celebrates cats' timeless beauty and elegance, capturing a moment of perfection in the feline-human connection.

80. Tripple cat tattoo

Tripple cat tattoo is associated with balance, unity, and completeness. Photo: @scaryterry.tattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A triple cat tattoo might symbolise aspects like family, community, or the interconnectedness of three significant elements in the wearer's life. The number three has various cultural and symbolic associations, such as balance, unity, and completeness.

81. Stamp cat tattoo

The inking encapsulates a charming representation of a cat as if it were imprinted on a vintage postage stamp. Photo: @NordicInkTattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

The stamp tattoo encapsulates a charming and timeless representation of a cat as if it were imprinted on a vintage postage stamp. This design symbolises the feline companionship's enduring and precious nature.

82. Magical cat tattoo

This tattoo portrays a cat surrounded by mystical elements. Photo: @LetiTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The magical cat tattoo infuses an enchanting and otherworldly quality into feline imagery, portraying a cat surrounded by mystical elements. This design celebrates the captivating and mysterious aura often associated with cats, adding a touch of magic to the portrayal.

83. Sleeping cat tattoo

Sleeping cat tattoo symbolises serenity, contentment, and a harmonious connection with one's surroundings. Photo: @saruman.aller.tattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A sleeping cat inking is one of the cute cat tattoos you can try out. It embodies tranquillity, relaxation, and a sense of calm. The image of a peacefully sleeping cat often symbolizes serenity, contentment, and a harmonious connection with one's surroundings. The inking may also convey a deep bond with feline companions, celebrating the quiet moments of trust and comfort shared with these animals.

84. Pink Panther

Pink Panther cat tattoo symbolises a sense of humour and whimsy. Photo: @thebellrose on Facebook (modified by author)

The Pink Panther tattoo pays homage to the iconic character, showcasing a playful and mischievous feline. This design symbolises a sense of humour and whimsy, capturing cats' lighthearted and entertaining nature as popular culture depicts.

85. Cat silhouette tattoo

The cat silhouette tattoo symbolises the enduring and recognisable nature of cats. Photo: @mansruintattooandpiercing on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat silhouette tattoo focuses on the feline's sleek and distinctive outline, celebrating the simplicity and elegance of their form. This design signifies cats' enduring and recognisable nature, capturing their essence in a minimalist and timeless manner.

86. Cat name tattoo

This inking adds a personal touch by incorporating the name of your choice into the design. Photo: @natattoostudio on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat name tattoo adds a personal touch by including the name of your choice in the design. This symbolic representation pays tribute to the unique bond between the wearer and their feline companion, creating a lasting and meaningful connection.

87. Bite cat tattoo

The bite cat tattoo signifies a desire for independence and the willingness to assert boundaries. Photo: @gatonegrotattooarg on Facebook (modified by author)

A bite cat tattoo might symbolise fierceness, resilience, or the ability to defend oneself. The biting is associated with protection and assertiveness, suggesting a readiness to confront challenges or adversaries. It could also signify a desire for independence and the willingness to assert boundaries.

88. Cat ear tattoo

This inking features the iconic shape of a cat's ear. Photo: @hiddenvibes_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

The cat ear tattoo highlights a cat's ear's distinctive and iconic shape, creating a minimalist and elegant design. This symbolic representation celebrates the unique features of felines, capturing their attentive and expressive nature.

89. Cat and bird

The cat and bird tattoo symbolises the animal kingdom's complex and contradictory relationships. Photo: @iamlilbub on Facebook (modified by author)

The cat and bird tattoo portrays a dynamic interaction between a cat and a bird, symbolising the animal kingdom's complex and often contradictory relationships. This design captures cats' inherent curiosity and predatory instincts in a visually captivating manner.

90. Blue-eyed cat tattoo

The blue-eyed cat tattoo symbolises a connection to spiritual realms or emphasises inner wisdom. Photo: @peretattoostudio on Facebook (modified by author)

Blue eyes are linked to spirituality and heightened intuition in some cultures and belief systems. A blue-eyed cat tattoo might represent a connection to spiritual realms or an emphasis on inner wisdom.

What does a cat tattoo symbolise?

Cat tattoos have varying meanings and symbolism. Below are some common symbolic meanings associated with cat tattoos.

Mystery: Cats are mysterious and can represent the allure of the unknown. It may suggest that the wearer values mystery, intuition, and exploring more profound aspects of life. Flexibility: A cat tattoo symbolises the wearer's ability to adapt to different situations and move gracefully through life. Protection: Cats are associated with guardianship and protection in various cultures. A cat inking might symbolise the wearer's role as a protector. Luck and fortune: Cats, particularly black cats, are often considered symbols of luck and good fortune in some cultures. A cat tattoo might be chosen to attract positive energy, prosperity, and good luck. Companionship: Many people form strong bonds with their cats, and a cat inking could symbolise the importance of friendship, loyalty, and the special relationship between humans and feline friends.

Where should I put a cat tattoo?

The position of placing a tattoo depends on various factors such as the size of the inking, pain tolerance and visibility. Here are some popular placements for cat tattoos.

Arm/Forearm: This position works well for various sizes and styles.

This position works well for various sizes and styles. Shoulder: A perfect position for a larger, more detailed piece.

A perfect position for a larger, more detailed piece. Ankle/wrist: Great for a small, delicate design.

Great for a small, delicate design. Back: A large canvas for an elaborate cat tattoo.

A large canvas for an elaborate cat tattoo. Behind the ear: Best for small tattoos.

These cat tattoos are more than ink on the skin – they celebrate the enduring bond between humans and their four-legged companions. Hopefully, you have found the one that resonates most with your personal connection.

