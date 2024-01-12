40 gorgeous ankle tattoos for women to highlight your elegance

Ankle tattoos have been making rounds on the red carpet for as long as we can remember, with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry choosing to embellish that delicate part of their lower leg with ink. These designs are not only playful, but they also accentuate the feminine and beautiful side of women. Ankle tattoos are limitless and look much better when paired with mules, trainers, heels, or ballerinas.

Ankle tattoo ideas for women that will flaunt your walk. Photo: @breecolage, @linesnshadestattoo_studio on Instagram, Bivni via Getty Images (modified by author)

These tattoos are versatile. You can choose to have them small, discreet, or even large. The ink can also be concealed or displayed depending on your preference. Like with most tattoos, it is pretty painful to get these designs, but it is worth it if you weigh them against the results they yield.

Stunning ankle tattoos for women

Have you ever gotten a tattoo before? If not, you can consider these ankle placements. Whether you want a bold statement piece or a delicate decoration, these designs will help you decide on the tattoo to settle for.

1. Compass design

This design is a protective symbol. Photo: @cornwall_tattoo, @m_eeks on Instagram, Michael Schindler via Getty Images (modified by author)

For generations, navigators and sailors have worn this body art to represent direction, balance and symmetry. This is your sign to get this ink if you are a hodophile. It serves as a constant reminder to stay focused and a symbol of protection and good luck.

2. Cute elephant

This tattoo idea will entice your ink craving. Photo: @breecolage, @thetattootrends on Instagram (modified by author)

This elephant tattoo represents fortune and prosperity. It is a symbol of power, loyalty, self-respect and endurance. The design adds to your look and gives a hint of your personality.

3. Anchor tattoo

An anchor can be an incredible addition to an already existing design or as a standalone piece of artwork. Photo: @small.minitattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

An anchor design denotes stability and one’s ability to remain calm even in the face of adversity. It is a suitable body art for a woman who has been through a trying time and wants to reaffirm her inner strength.

4. Sunflower body art

Sunflowers are usually a symbol of hope. Photo: @naleak_tattoo, @stinky.tatts on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for a tattoo that will give you hope whenever you look at it? Then this design is perfect for you! You may feel happy vibrations running through your body whenever you view their gorgeous yellow petals towards the sun.

5. Minimalist semicolon

Semicolon tattoo designs hold a lot of meaning and have become quite popular over the years. Photo: @eric_manio, @naleak_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

A semicolon is a punctuation mark that connects two parts of a sentence. This tattoo symbolises a life to be continued while raising awareness of mental health issues. Although it is a small piece, the message it sends is empowering.

6. Feather tattoo

Tattoos may be decorative, symbolic, or pictorial. Photo: @beckylouisa_x on Instagram (modified by author)

This tattoo design is often chosen for its aesthetic and symbolism. It is a sign of freedom and a true emblem of tenderness.

7. Heart design

Pretty ankle tattoos can completely transform your look, giving you an edge and a sense of uniqueness. Photo: ChateauDede

The heart body art is widely associated with love and empathy. The colour of ink used will influence the tat’s meaning; red hearts are a commemoration of romantic connections, whilst black ones are associated with loss and grief.

8. Bow tie

A bow tattoo denotes beauty and sophistication. Photo: @colouraijin_, @thetattootrends on Instagram (modified by author)

A bow tattoo is a symbol of elegance and attractiveness. If you prefer to keep your body art simple yet appealing, it will grab your attention. The design will match your playful nature and charming personality.

9. Moon tattoo

The moon represents feminine strength. Photo: @peta.heffernan on Instagram (modified by author)

This is one of the best feminine lower leg tattoos for females. The half-moon is associated with reproduction and life’s duality. Conversely, the black crescent moon serves as a reminder to eliminate negative energy and people from one’s life.

10. Mountain landscape

A tattoo is a form of body modification made by inserting tattoo ink, dyes, and/or pigments into the dermis layer of the skin. Photo: @cornwall_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

What could be more impressive than tattooing a symbol of your love for adventure on your ankle? This body art represents strength and courage to face hardships head-on.

11. Wrap-around design

Creatively designed tattoo. Photo: LightFieldStudios

Who needs jewellery with this wrap-around ankle tattoo? It is an incredible addition to an existing design or as a standalone piece of artwork.

12. Angel wings

Getting a tattoo is an exciting experience for many people. Photo: @richi.tats, @mrs.tattoo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Angel wings are a great way to adorn your body with spiritual symbolism if you are religious. The concept represents love, hope, faith and strength. You can also use this body art to commemorate a deceased loved one.

13. Bee tattoo

Ankle tattoos are versatile. Photo: @peta.heffernan on Instagram (modified by author)

Bees are well-known for their hard work, loyalty and courage. In some cultures, they are considered symbols of the soul because they can travel distances and still find their way back home.

14. Paper plane design

Paper plane body art. Photo: @linesnshadestattoo_studio, @tattoosdelicados on Instagram (modified by author)

This piece of body art relates to the love for travel and casual attitude. It might symbolise the day you flew together and found love. The best part is that the design complements all skin tones.

15. Ankle line tattoo

An ankle artwork. Photo: Bivni

This tattoo can cover your ankle line with small classic designs such as flowers, stems or dots. It is a perfect option for a girl with a simple living and a high-thinking attitude towards life.

16. Matching golden waves

The golden edges are what sets this tattoo apart. Photo: @tattooist_toma on Instagram (modified by author)

Waves often relate to birth or fresh beginnings. They continually hit the shore, changing the coastline form.

17. Butterfly design

This beautiful butterfly tattoo is perfect for flaunting on dusky to beige skin tones. Photo: dehooks

This body art symbolises rebirth and resurrection, representing the changes one faces to overcome life’s challenges. In addition, it also relates to love and piousness.

18. Bold snake

A snake symbolizes the eternal cycle of life and reawakening. Photo: @sophiecestlavie on Instagram, Olga Mosman via Getty Images (modified by author)

Snakes may not be the first thing that comes to mind regarding female tattoos. However, it has feminine undertones representing power, seduction, fertility and rebirth.

19. Rose

A rose tattoo symbolizes balance, promise, and hope. Photo: Stockbyte

A rose is symbolic in many ways, from religious to romantic aspects. It can represent a bond between two loved ones or be related to the Garden of Eden.

20. Scorpion design

The meaning of the dragon tattoo will vary depending on your origin. Photo: @miss_preciouss, @mr_stabbs on Instagram (modified by author)

This tattoo symbolises excellent power, dominance, defence, loyalty and passion. It depicts how you will not cow down to fear in the face of difficult situations.

21. Sword tattoo

Before settling for a design, you should know its meaning. Photo: @peta.heffernan, @tattooer_intat on Instagram (modified by author)

For a tougher feminine look, you can opt for this sword design. It represents inner strength, power, honour and freedom.

22. Umbrella ankle tattoo

This colour choice makes it well suited for lighter skin tones. Photo: Aleksandr Golubev, Sophie Mayanne via Getty Images (modified by author)

The umbrella represents a shield or protection, and the raindrops falling outside of it could signify life's difficulties or challenges. The tattoo may symbolize that the person is capable of shielding themselves from adversity.

23. Vine

Light colour tones ranging from ivory to porcelain. Photo: @ch.tattoo.ahn on Instagram (modified by author)

Vines depict fertility and growth. Additionally, they represent determination and strength. This is an excellent choice if you want an art that will bring out your feminine and elegant side. The ink used also makes the design realistic and close to nature.

24. Dragonfly tattoo

Ankle tattoos can also make your feet look more appealing. Photo: @eric_manio on Instagram (modified by author)

Dragonflies symbolise harmony, prosperity, fortune and coherence. On the other hand, their wings represent femininity and power.

25. Leaf design

This design is a symbol of rebirth and new beginnings. Photo: @eric_manio on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a popular tattoo for women. It relates to hope, life, growth and renewal. Leaf tattoos also symbolise happiness and peace

26. Stars

This design can be applied in various styles. Photo: @daan.kim, @tahan1930 on Instagram (modified by author)

Astronomy fans can get this body art design to pay homage to their love for the sky. It can mean divine guidance, trust and protection.

27. Tribal ankle tattoo

Bold strokes with colours and sharp designs are unique and have been used by tribal people for centuries. Photo: insign

This beautiful tattoo gives off a feminine vibe. The colour palate used makes it perfect for lighter skin tones.

28. Hummingbird

An ankle tattoo may be slightly painful, particularly around the bone. Photo: Larysa Shcherbyna

This design inspires the weary to live their lives to the fullest. Like the bird, it stands for agility, perseverance, hope and hard work.

29. Musical notes

A good artist is necessary to make this body art appealing. Photo: energyy

Musical notes have a basic, upfront meaning: the love of music and the music-making process. However, it can also be a personal reminder of a song of major significance to you or a loved one that is important.

30. Palm tree design

The ankle is one of the most appealing spots to get a tattoo. Photo: Rehulian Yevhen

Palm tattoos make an exciting design, or you can incorporate them into more complex designs. Historically, they represent regeneration, immortality and victory.

31. Bull tattoo

Ankle tattoos for women are perfect alternatives for people who love the idea of body art but do not want to overdo it. Photo: Wayne Martin

This design is quite popular with fearless, courageous women and go-getters. It is also a symbol of fertility or mythological figures.

32. Bible verse

If you want to show off your relationship with God, this tattoo might be the perfect choice. Photo: Mur-Al

The incredible thing about this idea is that you can choose just about any bible verse that resonates with you. It reflects your faith in God.

33. Paw design

Tattoos are an excellent means of self-expression. Photo: ceciangiocchi

A paw print tat might symbolise loyalty and faithfulness. Some choose this design to represent their unwavering bond with their loved ones.

34. Barbed wire

This design depicts courage or a person's ability to endure adversity. Photo: @m_eeks on Instagram (modified by author)

A barbed wire body art represents your courage in overcoming hardship, any problematic experience, and your religious faith. This tattoo pattern is popular among guys but equally popular among women.

35. Roman numerals design

These tattoos bear unique symbolism. Photo: @skybyetattoos_, @_badluckcharm_ on Instagram (modified by author)

This tattoo is one of the most popular tattoo designs that always stays in fashion. The numbers are usually a date that means something significant to the person.

36. Floral tattoo

This tattoo design can symbolize the peaceful and serene side of you. Photo: Julia Pavaliuk

Flowers are a beautiful way to display your femininity. They represent love, birth and growth. Bold colours make this a perfect design to flaunt on your ankle.

37. Hibiscus design

When it comes to ankle tattoos, the simpler, the better. Photo: Creatas Images

The hibiscus body art depicts delicate beauty, purity and elegance. It symbolises power, royalty and respect. The design suits all skin tones.

38. Tiny flying birds

Ankle tattoos are also one of the most elegant ways of speaking your heart without having to paint a loud picture. Photo: Ruth Clarson

An image of a bird always has a sense of liberation that makes your heart soar. This design is elegant and beautiful.

39. Arrow tattoo

This tattoo symbolises an alliance between forces or people. Photo: @janapadar, @sunilbabu0007 on Instagram (modified by author)

Arrow imagery is a simple yet strong and distinctive design. Its meaning can vary for each culture and religious belief, but it is most widely used to symbolise strength, overcoming struggle, and triumph.

40. Dragon design

This design can be inked in a basic or intricate way. Photo: @veridistattoo_, @affanita on Instagram (modified by author)

Dragons are powerful, fierce, and strong, making them a popular tat choice for courageous women. However, your dragon inking does not have to be extensive or detailed to have an impact.

How painful are ankle tattoos?

Ankle tattoos can be slightly painful. This is because of the area’s prominent bony structure and tissue absence.

How long do ankle tattoos take to heal?

These tattoos take about 2-4 weeks to heal on the surface. Nonetheless, they take three to six months to heal fully.

Ankle tattoos are a perfect go-to idea if you are a fan of feminine placements. They are beautiful and minimalistic, less time-consuming, yet only painful. It is the ideal blend and mixture of both worlds!

