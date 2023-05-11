The NBA star, Damian Lillard, experienced a setback during the 2022/2023 season after being sidelined by a significant abdominal injury that impacted his career. His predicament drew new attention to his life, attracting a new question, what does Kay'La Hanson, Damian Lillard's wife, do for a living?

Despite the dark season of his career, Damian Lillard married his long-term girlfriend. The milestone let the world in on his wife, Kay'La Hanson. Who is Lillard's wife? Go through these details as they highlight who she is while giving glimpses of their relationship.

Kay’La Hanson's profile summary and bio

Full name Kay'La Hanson Gender Female Date of birth 8th November 1991 Age 31 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current residence Portland, Oregon, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 165 cm or 5'5" Weight 62 kg or 137 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children 3 Marital status Married Husband Damian Lillard Alma mater Weber State University, Nightingale College Profession Entrepreneur, nurse Social media

Kay’La Hanson's age

Kay'La Hanson is 31 years as of May 2023. She was born on 8th November 1991. Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Kay'La Hanson's nationality

Hanson was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; therefore, she is an American national with a mixed racial background. Her mother is white, while her father is African-American.

Education

Kay'La attended Legacy High School and graduated in 2010. She transitioned to Weber State University in Utah, USA.

According to Hanson's profile on Facebook, she pursued nursing at Nightingale College in Salt Lake City, Utah. She later obtained her doctorate in nurse practitioner program from the University of Portland.

Is Damian Lillard's wife a nurse?

Kay'La reportedly worked as a nurse at an unnamed health facility for six years. She also owns DIPPED, a cosmetic nail business based in Lake Oswego, Oregon, USA.

Who did Damian Lillard marry?

Damian Lillard and Kay'La Hanson exchanged their nuptial vows in September 2021. Close family members and friends like Snoop Dogg and Tevin Campbell attended the private wedding ceremony.

Where did Damian Lillard meet his wife?

The couple met at Weber State University while pursuing their A levels. Damian proposed to Hanson in February 2020 during the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Damian is an American professional basketball player affiliated with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is famous for his clutch shots and is a six-time NBA All-Stars winner. Lillard was nicknamed Dame for his playing style. Damian won NBA of the Year in 2012.

How many kids does Damian Lillard have?

The couple has three children. They welcomed their first kid, Damian Jr. M, in March 2018. They had twins Kali Emma Lillard, a daughter, and Kalii Laheem Lillard, a son, in January 2021.

Kay’La Hanson's net worth

Kay'La has not publicly disclosed her finances. Damian Lillard's net worth is $100 million as of May 2023. On 8 July 2022, he signed a two-year $122 million contract extension with his team. The new deal accorded him a $61 million annual salary.

Damian has supplemented his NBA salary with brand endorsements like Adidas. He has his own Adidas shoe line called Adidas Dame.

Quick facts about Kay'La Hanson

These quick facts about Damian Lillard's wife give glimpses into their love life and life away from her status as a celebrity spouse.

Besides being Damian Lilliard's wife, Kay'La Hanson is a nurse and entrepreneur She is 31 years old as of May 2023 Kay'La hails from a mixed-racial background She is legally married to Damian Lillard, the NBA basketball player Kay'La lives with her husband and kids in Portland, Oregon, USA Kay’La Hanson's birthday is on the 8th of November Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio Kay’La Hanson's career background is in the medical field

Kay'La Hanson, Damian Lillard's wife, has carved a path for herself beyond being a celebrity wife. Besides her medical background, she is running a cosmetic nail business.

