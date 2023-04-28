Who is Dumb Blonde's host and Jelly Rolls' wife, Bunnie XO?

Jelly Roll is a fast-rising rapper, singer and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. The star had necks turning when he showed up for the CMT Music Awards in April 2023 in the company of his wife, Bunnie XO. He often refers to her as his biggest supporter, although there is more to her.

Bunnie XO is popularly known as the host of the Dumb Blonde podcast. She is also a social media personality and entrepreneur. These details take you through her life from birth to accumulating an audience of hundreds of thousands of people on social media and meeting her husband.

Bunnie XO's profile summary and bio

Bunnie XO's age

Her real name is Bunnie DeFord, and as of April 2023, she is 43 years old. She was born on 22nd January 1980 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She is older than her husband, Jelly Roll, who was born on 4th December 1984 in Antioch, Tennessee, USA.

Early life

Bunnie XO's parents separated when she was young; hence, her father, Bill, raised her. Bill was a musician, while her mother worked in the adult entertainment industry.

She attended several high schools, including John C Fermont Junior, Fay Galloway High School and Walter V Long Elementary School.

What is Bunnie XO famous for?

Bunnie is a model, social media star, YouTuber and podcaster. As the host and owner of the Dumb Blonde podcast, she uses her platform to interview guests who share their past experiences. Bunnie XO's podcast has a segment where she makes her guests play ridiculous games.

Jelly Roll's wife also enjoys a significant following on YouTube. She primarily shares lifestyle videos and podcast shows on the platform. As of May 2023, she enjoys an audience of over 295,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Modelling

As a model, the Dumb Blonde podcast host has appeared in several popular magazines and been featured on Playboy TV. She has also appeared in music videos and live concerts alongside Jelly Rolls.

Bunnie also shares snippets of her modelling shots on her Instagram account, with over 986,000 followers as of April 2023.

Bunnie XO's merch

Bunnie has monetised hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media. She runs an online business selling custom-made merchandise, including hoods and T-shirts.

Most sources allege that Bunnie's net worth is approximately $2.5 million as of April 2023.

Bunnie XO's spouse

Bunnie XO is married to Jelly Roll. So, how did Jelly Roll meet his wife? The two met at a club in 2013. Jelly worked at Chip & Whales male club.

Jelly Roll has quite the love story with his wife, Bunnie XO, real name Bunnie DeFord. Photo: Ed Rode

Source: Getty Images

How long has Jelly Roll been married?

After months of dating, the couple tied the connubial knot on 31st August 2016. It was a spontaneous decision; hence, it was a courthouse wedding. Jelly Roll and his wife have been legally married for six years and live in Tennessee.

Jelly Roll

Jason Bradley DeFord, professionally known as Jelly Roll, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. He is famous for his collaborations with Tech N9ne, Struggle Jennings and Lil Wyte. He won three CMT Music Awards for his hit, Son of a Sinner.

Do Jelly Roll and Bunnie have kids?

The couple do not have any biological kids. However, they are raising Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll's kid, who was born during his previous relationship. Bailee and Bunnie share an impeccable relationship, and she often shares their fun moments on social media.

Jelly has a second child, Noah, born in 2016, though his mother's identity is unknown. Jelly speaks highly of his wife for raising a kid she did not birth.

Bunnie XO is a social media figure, podcast host, model and entrepreneur. She is famously known as Jelly Roll's wife and one of his biggest supporters.

