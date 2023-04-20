Is Fielder Jewett married? Everything known about the film producer

Hunter Doohan is most recognisable for his iconic role as Tyler Galpin on Netflix's majorly successful show, Wednesday, and seems to have a promising future ahead. His other half, Fielder Jewett, is also in the entertainment industry, albeit in a different capacity. Here is what we know about the actor's partner.

The happy couple got married in June 2022. Photo: @hunterdoohan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite Fielder Jewett’s husband's more recent commercial success compared to other actors, he has become one of the most recognisable faces since his massive Netflix role shot him to stardom overnight. Here is a summary of his life before we go into more detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Fielder Jewett Romantic orientation Homosexual Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Hunter Doohan (2022) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Hair colour Light auburn Eye colour Light brown Profession Film producer Native language English Social media profiles Instagram LinkedIn

According to Fielder Jewett’s Wikipedia and other sources, very few details about the famous actor's spouse are available.

Who is Hunter Doohan’s husband?

First, who did Hunter Doohan marry? As mentioned, he is married to Fielder Jewett. The duo met a few years ago and have been married since June 2022.

Hunter proposed to Fielder in 2020 during the pandemic and stated that various friends experienced major relationship milestones such as marriage, break-ups and having babies.

When did Hunter Doohan meet his husband?

The actor met his now-husband in 2015 on Tinder's dating platform; the rest is history. He has also credited an ex-girlfriend for helping him realise his sexuality after she introduced him to the sitcom Will & Grace.

Fielder Jewett’s age

Like many facts about the celebrity spouse, his birthdate and year remain known. Some sources estimate him to be in his 20s, but this is speculation.

The duo remains private about their romantic life. Photo: Matteo Rossetti

Source: Getty Images

Fielder Jewett’s height

His height is also one of the facts that remain unconfirmed about him. His famous spouse's height is estimated to be between 175.9 cm and 180 cm.

Fielder Jewett’s gender

Considering his partner's sexuality, many fans are curious as to what Fielder's gender is. He is a cisgender male.

What does Fielder Jewett do?

Fielder Jewett’s job falls under film production, with various shows credited with his name. Here are Fielder Jewett’s movies and series that he has worked on:

Imperial Dreams (2014)

Bleeding Heart (2015)

After You've Gone (2016)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

Rosy (2018)

Both are in the entertainment industry. Photo: @hunterdoohan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fielder Jewett’s education

Although he has never disclosed personal information, his LinkedIn states he attended Loyola Law School and Wesleyan University. His partner attended Southside High School.

Fielder Jewett’s social media profiles

Fielder Jewett’s Instagram page can be found under @fielderjewett, where he has 9,012 followers. His Instagram is set to private. His LinkedIn page is under his name, Fielder Jewett, with 225 connections.

Although very little known is about Fielder Jewett, his recent marriage to such a successful Hollywood newcomer is sure to bring more attention to his life, giving us more information on his background in future.

READ ALSO: What happened to Freddie Simpson from A League of Their Own? The untold story

Freddie Simpson from the American sports comedy-drama film A League of Their Own became the standout star from the movie but has since left the acting world.

Briefly.co.za discussed where Freddie Simpson is now, including her acting credits, career change, family background, and net worth.

Source: Briefly News