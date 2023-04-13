Linzey Rozon's biography: The life story of popular actor Tim Rozon's wife
Who is Linzey Rozon? She is a professional equestrian better known as the wife of Tim Rozon. Tim is a Canadian actor better known for his roles as Tommy Quincy on the CTV teen drama Instant Star and Mutt Schitt in the CBC comedy Schitt's Creek.
Linzey Rozon attained popularity as the wife of Tim Rozon. Although Linzey likes to maintain a low profile, she does not shy away from supporting her husband and has often accompanied him to the red carpet. So, who are Tim and Linzey Rozon's children? What is her net worth?
Linzey Rozon's profile & bio summary
|Full name
|Linzey Rozon
|Birthname
|Lindsey Govan
|Date of birth
|May 16, 1985
|Age
|37 years old (as of 2023)
|Gender
|Female
|Place of birth
|Quebec, Montreal, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5 ft 5 inches
|Weight
|55 kg
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Body measurements
|36-30-38
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Tim Rozon (married in 2015)
|Children
|1 (a son)
|Parents
|Peter and Catherine Govan
|Siblings
|Ashley and James Govan
|Profession
|Equestrian
|Famous as
|Tim Rozon's wife
|Social media
|Net worth
|$1 million
How old is Tim Rozon's wife?
Linzey Rozon's age is 37 years as of 2023. The celebrity spouse was born on 16 May 1985 in Montreal, Canada. Her parents are Peter and Catherine Govan. She holds Canadian nationality, and her ethnicity is Caucasian. She has two siblings named Ashley and James Govan.
Linzey Rozon's education
She attended elementary and high school in Quebec. Later she enrolled at Bishop's University in Quebec to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Natural Sciences. She graduated in 2007.
Linzey Rozon's height
The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 60 kg. Her chest-waist-hip measurements are approximately 36-30-38 inches. She has blonde hair and dark brown eyes.
Is Tim Rozon married?
The Canadian actor married his wife, Linzey on 6 September 2015 in Canada. The family resides in Montreal.
Linzey Rozon's husband
Timothy James Rozon, better known as Tim Rozon, is a Canadian actor, model and businessman. He was born on 4 June 1976, making him 46 years old as of 2023. He developed an interest in acting at a tender age and stepped into show business in 2000.
Though Tim has worked simultaneously on both the small and the big screens, he is more popular as a TV actor. Additionally, he lent his voice to The Legend of Sarila, regarded as Canada's first 3-D animated feature film.
Besides acting, he is a successful entrepreneur. He runs the restaurant Garde Manger along with Canadian celebrity chef Chuck Hughes. He also owns a restaurant named Le Bremner Montreal.
Along with acting and entrepreneurship, Tim devotes quality time to writing. He and famed writer Beau Smith published a graphic novel titled Wynonna: Bad Day at Black Rock in 2018. He is a comic-book fan and owns a vast collection of such books.
In 2018, the actor, alongside the cast of Wynonna Earp, won the People's Choice Award for the best Sci-Fi show.
Tim Rozon's filmography
- 2004: Pure
- 2006: Duo
- 2006: End of the Line
- 2007: 2 Strangers and a Foosball
- 2008: Production Office
- 2008: Fire and Fury
- 2009: Long Gone Day
- 2009: Screamers: The Hunting Madden
- 2010: Territories
- 2010: St. Roz
- 2013: The Legend of Sarila
Who is Mutt from Schitt's Creek?
Tim rose to stardom for his role as Mutt Schitt in the Canadian comedy television sitcom Schitt's Creek and as Doc Holiday in the award-winning supernatural Western horror television series Wynonna Earp.
What does Linzey Rozon do?
As per reports, Linzey has been working as an equestrian and also teaches horse riding.
How tall is Tim Rozon?
The Canadian actor is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 74 kg.
Linzey Rozon's Instagram
She has an Instagram account under the username @linzeyg, boasting more than 3.8k followers as of 20 April 2023. However, her IG account is private.
Does Tim Rozon have children?
Tim and Linzey are blessed with a son born in 2020. However, Linzey Rozon's child's name and exact birth are not provided.
Facts about Linzey Rozon
- She is a horse lover
- She is also fond of cats and dogs
- Her mother and grandmother were also avid horse lovers
- Her Instagram account is private
- She loves reading, listening to music, and gardening
What is Linzey Rozon's net worth?
Her exact net worth is not known. However, it is estimated to be above $1 million. Her husband, Tim Rozon, has an accumulated net worth of $2 million.
Above is all you need to know about Linzey Rozon, a well-recognized Canadian equestrian and celebrity wife. She is widely famed as the wife of Tim Rozon, a famous actor and entrepreneur.
READ ALSO: What happened to Julian Newman? Everything you ought to know
Briefly recently published an article about Julian Newman. Who is he? Julian Newman is an upcoming American basketball athlete. He started playing at age three and was labelled a basketball prodigy.
Why is Julian Newman famous? He started making tabloid headlines and appearing on popular TV shows and was even labelled by the Tampa Bay Times as the world's most marketed 12-year-old basket player.
Source: Briefly News