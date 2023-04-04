What happened to Julian Newman? Everything you ought to know

Julian Newman is an upcoming American basketball athlete. He started playing at age three and was labelled a basketball prodigy growing up. By 2012, Julia was playing varsity basketball at Downey Christian High School as an 11-year-old fifth grader, standing at only 4 feet 5 inches. Is he still that good?

Julian Newman with Hammer Harrison and Slick Willie in 2013. Photo: Orlando Sentinel

Source: Getty Images

Julian's father, Jamie, trained him with regulation-size balls and allowed him to compete in recreational leagues with boys who were older than him. Julian's talent came to the spotlight when YouTube videos of him playing went viral. He started making tabloid headlines and appearing on popular TV shows and was even labelled by the Tampa Bay Times as the world's most marketed 12-year-old basket player. His fame from a young age was also criticized by many who compared him to a child star.

Julian Newman's profiles summary and bio

Full name Julian Newman Other names Handles Date of birth 6th September 2001 Age 21 years in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Orlando, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Jewish, Puerto Rican, and African American roots Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Weight Approx. 140 lb (64 kg) Gender Male Parents Vivian Gonzalez and Jamie Newman Siblings Younger sister Jaden School Downey Christian School, Prodigy Prep (both located in Orlando, Florida) Profession Basketball player Julian Newman's position Point guard Social media Instagram Twitter

How old is Julian Newman?

The basketball player was born on 6th September 2001. Julian Newman's age is 21 years in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

What nationality is Jaden Newman?

He is an American citizen born and raised in Orlando, Florida, United States. He has mixed Jewish, Puerto Rican, and African American ethnic roots.

Julian with his sister Jaden and their father, Jamie. Photo: Orlando Sentinel

Source: Getty Images

Julian Newman's parents

His father, Jamie Newman, is a history teacher and head coach for Downey Christian School's basketball team. He is an alumnus of Orlando-based Colonial High School, where he used to play basketball as a point guard.

Julian's mother, Vivian Gonzalez, is a Puerto Rican who also played basketball for Orlando-based University High School as a point guard. She served in the United States Navy for four years and was later employed by the United States Postal Service.

Are Jaden Newman and Julian Newman siblings?

Julian Newman's sister, Jaden (born on 13th June 2004), also grew up playing basketball and was already competing in varsity matches for Downey Christian School while in third grade. At nine years old, she was considered for the NCAA Division 1 program at the University of Miami, Florida. Jaden and her brother Julian became the first youngest basketball athletes ever to surpass 1000 points at the varsity prep level.

Julian and his sister Jaden played basketball from a young age. Photo: Orlando Sentinel

Source: Getty Images

Julian Newman's basketball highlights

In fifth grade, Julian started playing for the middle school team at Downey Christian School, and soon after, he joined the varsity team due to his playing prowess. He was the youngest point guard, standing at only 4 feet 5 inches (1.35 m) and weighing about 70 pounds. He would average 12.2 points and 10.5 assists per game.

A YouTube video of Newman's basketball highlights posted by ScoutsFocus went viral in 2012, making him a national celebrity. He was soon featured in The New York Times, The Huffington Post, Tampa Bay Times, and Sports Illustrated. Julian started getting interview invites from top TV, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve Harvey, and Good Morning America.

As a sophomore in high school, Julian had a total of 3,873 points. He later joined Prodigy Prep high school to play under his father's basketball team. In his senior year at Prodigy Prep, he averaged 32.3 points, 6.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 steals.

Julian was featured in the Born Ready YouTube docuseries by Elite Mixtapes. The athlete and his family also appear in the Hello Newmans reality show established in 2019 by the Overtime Gen-Z sports network.

Julian started competing in varsity-level basketball at 11 years old. Photo: Orlando Sentinel

Source: Getty Images

What class is Julian Newman in?

Julian Newman's education seemed to come to a halt after graduating from Prodigy Prep high school in 2020. It is unclear if the now 21-year-old will proceed to college.

Does Julian Newman have any college offers?

In a 2020 interview, Julian's father, Jamie, said his son had received 15 D1 college offers. He also revealed that the boy wanted to play overseas in either Germany, China, Italy, the G-League, or Australia so that he could prepare himself for the NBA draft.

Julian later revealed that he would skip college basketball and go pro overseas instead. Internet critics, however, were convinced that Julian had not received any D1 offers, which is why he plans to play abroad. It also became unclear whether he had received any offers from overseas teams.

What happened to Julian Newman?

Since graduating high school in 2020, less has been heard from Julian as he has not played any competitive basketball. His professional basketball career in the NBA is still uncertain, mainly due to his short stature. Standing at only 5 feet 7 inches, Julian is shorter, lighter, and less athletic than many collegiate and professional basketball players. Height remains a major determining factor for American basketball pro-level competitions.

Julian has not played competitive basketball since graduating high school in 2020. Photo: Orlando Sentinel

Source: Getty Images

Julian Newman's net worth

The athlete has an estimated net worth of between $100,000 and $1 million. He earns from merch sales and brand ambassadorial deals due to his growing online presence. Julian's family established the Prodigy sports apparel brand.

Julian Newman has been in the limelight from a young age, and there is no denying he was one of the best child basketball players. On the brighter side, he has built a strong online presence which he can use to his advantage..

