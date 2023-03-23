Dan Orlovsky's net worth, age, wife, bio, salary, height, NFL, profiles

Dan Orlovsky is a retired American football quarterback from Connecticut. He played professional football for 12 seasons from 2005 until his retirement in 2017. The athlete had a successful career transition from the field to becoming a great NFL and college football analyst. What is Dan Orlovsky's net worth in 2023, and how much did he earn in the NFL?

Orlovsky was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2005 and played in the NFL for 12 seasons.

Dan Orlovsky spent most of his NFL career playing as a backup quarterback. Throughout his 12-season run, the athlete played in 26 games, starting in 12. He had 3,132 passing yards, a passer rate of 75.3, and 15 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Shelton High School Hall of Fame in 2017.

Dan Orlovsky's profiles summary and bio

Dan Orlovsky's net worth

The Connecticut native has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023. He played quarterback in the NFL for 12 seasons and currently works as an NFL and college football analyst at ESPN.

What is Dan Orlovsky's annual salary?

Dan Orlovsky's career earnings are as outlined:

3-year $1.05 million contract with the Detroit Lions in August 2005

3-year $9 million contract with the Houston Texans in March 2009

2-year $2.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2012

One-year $905,000 deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2013

One-year $920,000 contract with the Detroit Lions in 2014, followed by a one-year $1.05 million deal in March 2015 and a one-year $1.065 million deal in March 2016.

One-year $1.08 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams in July 2017

Dan Orlovsky's ESPN salary is estimated to be between $36,300 and $87,200.

Dan Orlovsky has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023.

Dan Orlovsky's NFL career

Dan played collegiate football at the University of Connecticut (UConn) and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft as the 145th overall draft. At the end of the 2008 NFL season, Orlovsky decided to be a free agent rather than sign a contract with the Lions as a backup quarterback. In March 2009, he signed a 3-year contract with the Houston Texans.

In 2011, Orlovsky played for the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent and later joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012. He returned to Detroit Lions in 2014 before joining the Los Angeles Rams in July 2017 but was let go in September 2017. The quarterback last played in 2015 and announced his NFL retirement in October 2017.

How many games did Dan Orlovsky win in the NFL?

The retired quarterback won three games throughout his career. His first win was on 18th December 2011 with the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans and the second time on 22nd December 2011 against the Houston Texans. His third win was on 17th November 2013 with the Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former NFL quarterback played 26 games, started in 12, and won only three in his 12-season career.

Dan Orlovsky's post-NFL career

The athlete joined ESPN in 2018 as an NFL and college football analyst. He started making NFL Live appearances in 2019 and is part of ESPN's weekday NFL news. Dan is also a regular contributor to First Take, Get Up, and several ESPN radio and TV shows. He previously worked for the NFL Network as an analyst on Good Morning Football.

Dan Orlovsky's age

The former NFL athlete was born on 18th August 1983 in Shelton, Connecticut, United States. He is 39 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Who is Dan Orlovsky married to?

The 12-year quarterback married Tiffany Orlovsky in July 2009. Tiffany is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and met Dan in 2006 through his UConn teammate Jeff Fox. The couple has four children, including daughter Lennon and triplets Madden Lesher, Noah Patrick, and Hunter Daniel. Lennon was born in 2015, while the triplets were born in 2011.

Dan and his wife Tiffany have triplet boys and a daughter.

Dan Orlovsky's height

The former NFL quarterback stands at 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) tall. He weighs approximately 97 kg (215 lb).

How do I contact Dan Orlovsky?

The NFL analyst can be contacted on Twitter @danorlovsky7 or Instagram @dorlovsky. You can also check his availability as a speaker on the CAA Speakers website.

Despite not having a successful NFL career, Dan Orlovsky's net worth has been boosted by his thriving post-NFL career. Dan is also a staunch Christian and openly talks about his faith in Jesus Christ.

