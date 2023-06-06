What happened to Julie Dick? All about Patsy Cline's children after her death

Patsy Cline was an American singer widely regarded as one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century. She was the first female performer inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1973. Sadly, she passed away in 1963, leaving two children, Randy and Julie Dick. So, where are they today?

The music icon died in a fatal plane crash. However, her children strive to keep her legacy alive by attending events related to their late mother. This is what we know about them so far.

Patsy Cline's profile summary and bio

Full name Patsy Cline Nickname Patsy Gender Female Date of birth 8 September 1932 Died 5 March 1963 Age 31 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Winchester, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education John Handley High School Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Charlie Dick Children Julie and Randy Dick Parents Hilda Virginia and Samuel Hensley Profession Singer, songwriter Years active 1948-1963 Net worth $10 million Instagram @officialpatsycline

How old was Patsy Cline?

Patsy Cline (aged 31 at the time of death) was born on 8 September 1932 in Winchester, Virginia, USA. Her zodiac sign was Virgo.

Patsy Cline's parents

Cline's father, Samuel Hensley, was a blacksmith, while her mother, Hilda Virginia, was a housewife. The duo had marital conflicts, and by 1947, Samuel deserted the family. Patsy would later reveal that her father abused her as a child. Hensley died of lung cancer in 1956, while Virginia died in 1998 from natural causes.

Was Patsy Cline married?

The late singer was married twice. Her first marriage was to Gerald Cline on 7 March 1953. However, they divorced in 1957. Patsy later married Charlie Dick on 15 September 1957. After Cline's death, he produced documentaries about her career, including The Real Patsy Cline and Remembering Patsy.

Patsy Cline's children

Did Patsy Cline have a daughter? The renowned songwriter had two children at her death, Julie Simadore and Allen Randolph, popularly known as Randy. Following the death of their mother, they moved in with their grandmother.

Patsy Cline's daughter has appeared at numerous public appearances supporting her late mother's career. In 2015, she helped open a museum dedicated to Cline. On the other hand, Randy was a drummer for a rock band in Nashville.

Patsy Cline's grandchildren

Julie, now a wife and homemaker, has four children and two grandchildren. However, details about them remain under wraps.

What is Julie Dick famous for?

Julie rose to stardom for being a celebrity daughter. Her late mother was among the first country artists to switch to pop music. Some of her major hits include:

Crazy

So Wrong

Strange

Faded Love

Anytime

Sweet Dreams (Of You)

Walking After Midnight

How much is Julie Dick's net worth?

Julie's net worth has yet to earn a public mention. Conversely, her mother had an estimated net worth of $10 million at death. She had amassed this bulk of wealth from her successful musical career.

Although Julie Dick did not follow in her mother's footsteps to become a singer, she has ensured her memories live on. The mother of four was Cline's biggest fan.

