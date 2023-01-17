Top 30 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth (2023)

The music industry might not be as lucrative as it used to be, thanks to piracy. Nonetheless, veteran stars are earning a pretty penny from their projects. The richest rock stars make more money from royalties and tours than album sales. Who are these figures raking in these fat cheques? This list deciphers their net worth.

Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Bono performing during concerts. Photo: @Samir Hussein and @u2bono_official (modified by author)

Making more than a billion dollars from music might sound farfetched and unrealistic. However, this list of the world's top 30 richest rock stars in 2023 proves otherwise. Find out how.

Who is the richest rock star in the world?

Apart from the artists, this list unearths the answer to the question, who is the richest rock star? You will be startled to learn that some of these figures have careers spanning more than five decades and are still making millions of dollars annually. Are there any female figures? Read on to find out.

30. Don Henley - $250 million

Don Henley's performance at the BST Hyde Park event in June 2022. Photo: @Dave J Hogan

Don Henley is an American singer, songwriter and drummer with a net worth of $250 million. He is famously known for being a member of the Eagles, the American rock band.

29. Charlie Watts - $250 million

Charlie Watts performs at the Midsummer Night Swing event in New York in June 2012. Photo: @Jack Vartoogia

Charlie Watts was an English composer and producer whose net worth was $250 million when he died. He was affiliated with The Rolling Stones band and is considered one of the best drummers.

28. Robbie Williams - $300 million

Robbie Williams' performance at Munich's One Show and One Night only concert in August 2022. Photo: @Thomas Hiermayer

Robbie Williams is a British rock star whose worth is $300 million. He started his career as a member of Take That but later pursued a solo career, setting a record of 75 million record sales.

27. Rod Stewart - $300 million

Rod Stewart at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow in November 2022. Photo: @Roberto Ricciuti

Rod Stewart is a British singer and songwriter with a net worth of $300 million and a record of over 120 million album sales. He is also regarded as one of the best-selling musicians in world history.

26. Kiss - $300 million

Gene Simmons of Kiss performs during a solo show as part of the 40th Anniversary Solo Albums Tour in July 2018 in Tilburg, Netherlands. Photo: @Dimitri Hakke

Who is the richest rock band of all time? Kiss is the only rock band featured in this list; hence, it would easily pass for the richest rock bands of all time. It has more than 100 record sales worldwide.

25. Neil Diamond - $300 million

Neil Diamond performs during the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala in March 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @ Denise Truscello

Neil Diamond is an American singer with a net worth of $300 million. With over 100 million record sales, he is considered one of the most successful musicians.

24. Dave Matthews - $300 million

Dave Matthews' performance at the Coca-Cola Roxy in November 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @Paras Griffin

Dave Matthews is a singer, songwriter, producer, actor and record label owner with a net worth of $300 million. He is affiliated with the Dave Matthews Band as the guitarist and vocalist.

23. James Hetfield - $300 million

James Hetfield's performance at The Helping Hands Concert at Microsoft Theater in December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

James Hetfield is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist whose net worth is $300 million. He is affiliated with Metallica and is the band's lead singer.

22. Björn Ulvaeus - $300 million

Björn Ulvaeus speaks during the SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 2019 in Austin, Texas. Photo: @Hutton Supancic

Björn Ulvaeus is a songwriter, composer, musician, writer and producer affiliated with ABBA, the Swedish band. His is worth $300 million.

21. Anni-Frid Lyngstad - $300 million

Anni-Frid Prinsessan Reuss of ABBA speaks onstage at the 25th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in March 2010 in New York City. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Who is the richest female rock star? Anni-Frid Lyngstad is the only female artist on this list. She is a singer and songwriter affiliated with ABBA, the Swedish band, and is worth $300 million.

20. Roger Waters - $310 million

Roger Waters' performance at the This is Not a Drill tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco in September 2022. Photo: @Jane Tyska

Roger Waters is an English rock star, singer, songwriter and composer with a net worth of $310 million. He was affiliated with Pink Floyd, although he carved a successful career as a solo artist.

19. Dave Grohl - $330 million

Dave Grohl's speech after receiving the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal at the Smithsonian Awards 2022 in December 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: @Paul Morigi

Dave Grohl is an American rock star, singer, songwriter and director worth $330 million with a record of over 75 million album sales. His income mainly comes from album tours.

18. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr at the UK premiere of "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios in December 2022 in London, England. Photo: @Joe Maher

Ringo Starr is an English singer, songwriter and actor and one of the richest hard rock stars of all time. He is affiliated with the Beatles, although he has a successful solo career and his net worth is $350 million.

17. Phil Collins - $350 million

Phil Collins' live performance during a concert at the Mercedes Benz Arena in March 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: @Gina Wetzler

Phil Collins is an English rock star, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor, and writer with a net worth of $350 million. He is also one of the world's richest drummers and lead singers.

16. Lars Ulrich - $350 million

Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield of Metallica perform during The Helping Hands Concert at the Microsoft Theater in December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

Lars Ulrich is a Danish musician, producer, and songwriter affiliated with the band Metallica, who has a net worth of $350 million. Lars was the first Dane to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

15. Larry Mullen Jr - $350 million

Larry Mullen at the Kennedy Center honoree reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, in December 2022. Photo: @Bloomberg

Larry Mullen Jr is a rock star best known for being a drummer of the U2 band, which has won over 20 Grammy awards. Larry Mullen is also one of the richest rock stars in the world, with a net worth of $350 million.

14. The Edge - $400 million

The Edge of the U2 band performs at the Gocheok Sky Dome in December 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: @Chung Sung-Jun

The Edge is an Irish rock star best known for being the keyboardist and lead guitarist for U2, with a net worth of $400 million. He has had a successful solo career and is considered one of the greatest guitarists.

13. Gene Simmons - $400 million

Gene Simmons at the World Premiere Of Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" at El Capitan Theatre in September 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Gene Simmons is an American rock and roll star with a net worth of $400 million. He is famous for being the co-founder of the band Kiss, which has over 100 million record sales.

12. Adam Clayton - $400 million

Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 band perform on stage during 'U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: @Han Myung-Gu

Adam Clayton is an Irish musician and bass player with a net worth of $400 million. He is affiliated with U2, one of the richest rock bands.

11. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million

Jon Bon Jovi speaks on stage as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala in November 2021 in New York City. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Jon Bon Jovi is an American record producer, singer, songwriter and actor with a net worth of $410 million. Besides music, he has a vast real estate portfolio.

10. Eric Clapton - $450 million

Eric Clapton performs at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2022 in London, England. Photo: @ Harry Herd

Eric Clapton is a British blues-rock guitarist, composer, singer, songwriter and rock artist with a net worth of $450 million. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thrice.

9. Keith Richards - $500 million

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs during their 'Stones Sixty European Tour' in July 2022 at Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden. Photo: @Nils Petter Nilsson

Keith Richards, an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, is among the top 10 richest rock stars and has a net worth of $500 million. He is the co-founder, secondary vocalist, guitarist and one of the songwriters in the band The Rolling Stones.

8. Mick Jagger - $500 million

Mick Jagger poses at the opening night of the new Tom Stoppard play "Leopoldstadt" on Broadway at The Longacre Theatre in October 2022 in New York City. Photo: @Bruce Glikas

Mick Jagger is an English singer, songwriter, producer and actor, best known for being the lead vocalist of the band The Rolling Stones. So, how much is Mick Jagger worth right now? The star has a net worth of $500 million earned from his music career with a record of over 200 million record sales.

7. Bob Dylan - $500 million

Bob Dylan's performance at Hyde Park in July 2019 in London, England. Photo: @Dave J Hogan

Bob Dylan is an American singer and songwriter with a net worth of $500 million. He is considered one of the best songwriters of all time, and he racks up to $15 million annually from his music catalogue.

6. Sting - $550 million

Sting's performance at the London Palladium in April 2022. Photo: @Robin Little

Sting is an English musician, actor, philanthropist and real estate investor with a net worth of $550 million. He is best known as a member of The Police, the rock band, and as a solo artist. Sting has an impeccable record of more than 100 million record sales.

5. Elton John - $550 million

Elton John's performance during the opening ceremony for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Windows and Light show in November 2022 in New York City. Photo: @Alexi Rosenfeld

Elton John is a popular British composer, singer, songwriter and pianist known for being one of the most commercially successful rock stars. He has a record of more than 300 million album sales, making him the fifth best-selling musical artist in modern history. Elton John's net worth is $550 million, and his annual income is approximately $80 million.

4. Jimmy Buffett - $600 million

Jimmy Buffett's performance during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in May 2022. Photo: @Tim Mosenfelder

Jimmy Buffet is an American singer, songwriter, actor, author and businessman with a net worth of $600 million and is one of the top 10 richest rock stars. His income does not entirely depend on music; he has a global business empire cutting across retail outlets, casinos, restaurants and vacation clubs with an annual turnover of $50 million.

3. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million

Bruce Springsteen's performance at the Jimmy Fallon show in November 2022. Photo: @Todd Owyoung

Bruce Springsteen is an American singer, songwriter and musician and one of the wealthiest rock stars who gained fame as a solo artist and the lead singer of the E Street band. He has sold over 135 million albums and racks up to $80 million annually.

2. Bono - $700 million

Bono in Los Angeles, California, in November 2018. Photo: @RB/Bauer-Griffin

Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, is an Irish musician with a net worth of $700 million, making him the second-richest rock star in 2023. He is best known for being the lead singer in the band U2, and besides music, he is an accomplished businessman with a vast real estate portfolio.

1. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion

Paul McCartney at the UK premiere of "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios in December 2022 in London, England. Photo: @Joe Maher

Who is the top richest musician in 2023? Paul McCartney is the most successful composer in pop music history, and with a net worth of $1.2 billion, Paul McCartney is among the wealthiest musicians of all time.

This list of the richest rock stars in 2023 does more than highlight their net worth. Even though most of them have had stable careers in bands, others made the right decision to pursue solo careers. Notably, most of these artists have diversified their incomes.

