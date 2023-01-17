Top 30 richest rock stars in the world and their net worth (2023)
The music industry might not be as lucrative as it used to be, thanks to piracy. Nonetheless, veteran stars are earning a pretty penny from their projects. The richest rock stars make more money from royalties and tours than album sales. Who are these figures raking in these fat cheques? This list deciphers their net worth.
Making more than a billion dollars from music might sound farfetched and unrealistic. However, this list of the world's top 30 richest rock stars in 2023 proves otherwise. Find out how.
Who is the richest rock star in the world?
Apart from the artists, this list unearths the answer to the question, who is the richest rock star? You will be startled to learn that some of these figures have careers spanning more than five decades and are still making millions of dollars annually. Are there any female figures? Read on to find out.
30. Don Henley - $250 million
Don Henley is an American singer, songwriter and drummer with a net worth of $250 million. He is famously known for being a member of the Eagles, the American rock band.
29. Charlie Watts - $250 million
Charlie Watts was an English composer and producer whose net worth was $250 million when he died. He was affiliated with The Rolling Stones band and is considered one of the best drummers.
28. Robbie Williams - $300 million
Robbie Williams is a British rock star whose worth is $300 million. He started his career as a member of Take That but later pursued a solo career, setting a record of 75 million record sales.
27. Rod Stewart - $300 million
Rod Stewart is a British singer and songwriter with a net worth of $300 million and a record of over 120 million album sales. He is also regarded as one of the best-selling musicians in world history.
26. Kiss - $300 million
Who is the richest rock band of all time? Kiss is the only rock band featured in this list; hence, it would easily pass for the richest rock bands of all time. It has more than 100 record sales worldwide.
25. Neil Diamond - $300 million
Neil Diamond is an American singer with a net worth of $300 million. With over 100 million record sales, he is considered one of the most successful musicians.
24. Dave Matthews - $300 million
Dave Matthews is a singer, songwriter, producer, actor and record label owner with a net worth of $300 million. He is affiliated with the Dave Matthews Band as the guitarist and vocalist.
23. James Hetfield - $300 million
James Hetfield is an American singer, songwriter and guitarist whose net worth is $300 million. He is affiliated with Metallica and is the band's lead singer.
22. Björn Ulvaeus - $300 million
Björn Ulvaeus is a songwriter, composer, musician, writer and producer affiliated with ABBA, the Swedish band. His is worth $300 million.
21. Anni-Frid Lyngstad - $300 million
Who is the richest female rock star? Anni-Frid Lyngstad is the only female artist on this list. She is a singer and songwriter affiliated with ABBA, the Swedish band, and is worth $300 million.
20. Roger Waters - $310 million
Roger Waters is an English rock star, singer, songwriter and composer with a net worth of $310 million. He was affiliated with Pink Floyd, although he carved a successful career as a solo artist.
19. Dave Grohl - $330 million
Dave Grohl is an American rock star, singer, songwriter and director worth $330 million with a record of over 75 million album sales. His income mainly comes from album tours.
18. Ringo Starr - $350 million
Ringo Starr is an English singer, songwriter and actor and one of the richest hard rock stars of all time. He is affiliated with the Beatles, although he has a successful solo career and his net worth is $350 million.
17. Phil Collins - $350 million
Phil Collins is an English rock star, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor, and writer with a net worth of $350 million. He is also one of the world's richest drummers and lead singers.
16. Lars Ulrich - $350 million
Lars Ulrich is a Danish musician, producer, and songwriter affiliated with the band Metallica, who has a net worth of $350 million. Lars was the first Dane to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
15. Larry Mullen Jr - $350 million
Larry Mullen Jr is a rock star best known for being a drummer of the U2 band, which has won over 20 Grammy awards. Larry Mullen is also one of the richest rock stars in the world, with a net worth of $350 million.
14. The Edge - $400 million
The Edge is an Irish rock star best known for being the keyboardist and lead guitarist for U2, with a net worth of $400 million. He has had a successful solo career and is considered one of the greatest guitarists.
13. Gene Simmons - $400 million
Gene Simmons is an American rock and roll star with a net worth of $400 million. He is famous for being the co-founder of the band Kiss, which has over 100 million record sales.
12. Adam Clayton - $400 million
Adam Clayton is an Irish musician and bass player with a net worth of $400 million. He is affiliated with U2, one of the richest rock bands.
11. Jon Bon Jovi - $410 million
Jon Bon Jovi is an American record producer, singer, songwriter and actor with a net worth of $410 million. Besides music, he has a vast real estate portfolio.
10. Eric Clapton - $450 million
Eric Clapton is a British blues-rock guitarist, composer, singer, songwriter and rock artist with a net worth of $450 million. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame thrice.
9. Keith Richards - $500 million
Keith Richards, an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, is among the top 10 richest rock stars and has a net worth of $500 million. He is the co-founder, secondary vocalist, guitarist and one of the songwriters in the band The Rolling Stones.
8. Mick Jagger - $500 million
Mick Jagger is an English singer, songwriter, producer and actor, best known for being the lead vocalist of the band The Rolling Stones. So, how much is Mick Jagger worth right now? The star has a net worth of $500 million earned from his music career with a record of over 200 million record sales.
7. Bob Dylan - $500 million
Bob Dylan is an American singer and songwriter with a net worth of $500 million. He is considered one of the best songwriters of all time, and he racks up to $15 million annually from his music catalogue.
6. Sting - $550 million
Sting is an English musician, actor, philanthropist and real estate investor with a net worth of $550 million. He is best known as a member of The Police, the rock band, and as a solo artist. Sting has an impeccable record of more than 100 million record sales.
5. Elton John - $550 million
Elton John is a popular British composer, singer, songwriter and pianist known for being one of the most commercially successful rock stars. He has a record of more than 300 million album sales, making him the fifth best-selling musical artist in modern history. Elton John's net worth is $550 million, and his annual income is approximately $80 million.
4. Jimmy Buffett - $600 million
Jimmy Buffet is an American singer, songwriter, actor, author and businessman with a net worth of $600 million and is one of the top 10 richest rock stars. His income does not entirely depend on music; he has a global business empire cutting across retail outlets, casinos, restaurants and vacation clubs with an annual turnover of $50 million.
3. Bruce Springsteen - $650 million
Bruce Springsteen is an American singer, songwriter and musician and one of the wealthiest rock stars who gained fame as a solo artist and the lead singer of the E Street band. He has sold over 135 million albums and racks up to $80 million annually.
2. Bono - $700 million
Paul David Hewson, popularly known as Bono, is an Irish musician with a net worth of $700 million, making him the second-richest rock star in 2023. He is best known for being the lead singer in the band U2, and besides music, he is an accomplished businessman with a vast real estate portfolio.
1. Paul McCartney - $1.2 billion
Who is the top richest musician in 2023? Paul McCartney is the most successful composer in pop music history, and with a net worth of $1.2 billion, Paul McCartney is among the wealthiest musicians of all time.
This list of the richest rock stars in 2023 does more than highlight their net worth. Even though most of them have had stable careers in bands, others made the right decision to pursue solo careers. Notably, most of these artists have diversified their incomes.
