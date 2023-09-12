Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish? All about Brad Hall's wife

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a multi-award-winning American actress best known for portraying Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in Veep. She is a descendant of the Louis-Dreyfus family that owns the multi-billion agricultural commodities giant Louis-Dreyfus Group. She is known for portraying Jewish roles in films, but what is her ethnicity in real life?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall have been married since 1987. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Dominik Bindl on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most awarded actresses in television history. She has won eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, including eight for acting and three for producing. The actress has nine SAG Awards, the most of any Hollywood actor. She has a Golden Globe, two Critics Choice TV Awards, and five American Comedy Awards.

Julia Louis Dreyfus' profile summary and bio

Full name Julia Elizabeth Scarlett Louis-Dreyfus Other names Little Yum-Yum Date of birth January 13, 1961 Age 62 years in 2023 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) Weight Approx 54 kg (119 lbs) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Brad Hall (Since 1987) Children Henry and Charlie Parents French billionaire Gerard Louis-Dreyfus and author Judith Bowles Alma mater Northwestern University (dropped out), Holton-Arms School Profession Actress, comedian, producer Social media X(Twitter) Instagram

How old is Julia Dreyfus now?

The actress was born on January 13, 1961, in New York City, United States. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' age is 62 years old as of 2023.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' height

The actress is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) tall. Her body measurements are approximately 33-27-35, and she weighs around 54 kg (119 lbs).

Who is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father?

Julia was Gerard Louis-Dreyfus' firstborn. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Julia's father was French billionaire businessman Gerard Louis-Dreyfus (d. 2016), worth around $4 billion. He is the former chairman of the Louis-Dreyfus Group, an international commodities and shipping conglomerate founded by Julia's great-great-grandfather Leopold Louis-Dreyfus in 1851.

Her mother is the late Judith Bowles, an author and special needs tutor. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' parents divorced when she was one, and her mother remarried L. Thompson Bowles, the Dean of George Washington Medical School.

Julia's father remarried Phyllis Blankenship. The actress has five half-siblings, including three paternal and two maternal.

Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish?

The actress has mixed ethnicity, including Jewish roots. Her grandfather, Pierre Louis-Dreyfus, was from an Alsatian Jewish family who resided in Alsace, France. Her paternal grandmother was the daughter of a Brazilian-Jewish father and an English-American and Mexican mother. Julia's mother had English, German, French, Scottish, and Northern Irish roots.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' husband

Julia and her husband, Brad, have two sons. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

The Seinfeld star is married to American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Brad Hall. The couple met while studying at Northwestern University and tied the knot in June 1987. They have two sons: Henry Hall, a singer-songwriter, and Charlie Hall, a television actor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' illness

The Veep actress revealed that she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in September 2017. She got the diagnosis a day after winning an Emmy for her role in Veep.

Later, in October 2018, she announced she was cancer-free during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance after undergoing a double mastectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy.

Julia Louis Dreyfus' career

Julia made her show business debut in 1982 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1982. She was the youngest female SNL member at the time and was on the show until 1985.

After leaving SNL, the actress appeared in several films but gained widespread recognition when she was cast for the role of Elaine Benes on NBC's Seinfeld in 1998. She was on the show for nine seasons, winning five SAG Awards and a Primetime Emmy.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Tuesday 2023 Zora You People 2023 Shelley You Hurt My Feelings 2023 Beth, Producer The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 2021 Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Downhill 2020 Billie Stanton, Producer Enough Said 2013 Eva Planes 2013 Rochelle's voice Web Therapy 2012 Shevaun Haig Veep 2012 to 2019 Selina Meyer, Executive producer The New Adventures of Old Christine 2006 to 2010 Christine Campbell, Producer in Season 5 Arrested Development 2004 to 2005 Maggie Lizer Watching Ellie 2002 to 2003 Ellie Riggs, Producer Deconstructing Harry 1997 Leslie Father's Day 1997 Carrie Lawrence Jack the Bear 1993 Peggy Etinger Steinfeld 1989 to 1998 Elaine Benes Day by Day 1988 to 1989 Eileen Swift Saturday Night Live 1982 to 1985 Various characters

How much is Elaine worth?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' net worth is estimated to be $250 million in 2023. She makes around $500 thousand for an episode.

How much is Louis-Dreyfus worth?

The Louis-Dreyfus family is currently worth $3.6 billion, according to Forbes. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus is the majority owner and chairwoman of the agricultural commodities giant.

Margarita is the majority owner and chairperson of the Louis-Dreyfus Group. Photo: Nicolas Tucat

Source: Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains one of Hollywood's best actresses, with over four decades of experience in the industry. Time Magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016, and she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2014.

READ ALSO: Owen Wilson's children: Everything known about his three kids

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about actor Owen Wilson's children. Owen is one of Hollywood's famous bachelors with three baby mamas and several A-list former girlfriends but has never been married.

Owen is often spotted spending time with his two sons, but the mother of his only daughter previously accused him of neglecting her since she was born. How is their relationship today?

Source: Briefly News