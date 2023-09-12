Global site navigation

Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish? All about Brad Hall's wife
Celebrity biographies

Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish? All about Brad Hall's wife

by  Alice Wabwile

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a multi-award-winning American actress best known for portraying Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in Veep. She is a descendant of the Louis-Dreyfus family that owns the multi-billion agricultural commodities giant Louis-Dreyfus Group. She is known for portraying Jewish roles in films, but what is her ethnicity in real life?

Brad Hall's wife Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall have been married since 1987. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Dominik Bindl on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most awarded actresses in television history. She has won eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, including eight for acting and three for producing. The actress has nine SAG Awards, the most of any Hollywood actor. She has a Golden Globe, two Critics Choice TV Awards, and five American Comedy Awards.

Julia Louis Dreyfus' profile summary and bio

Full nameJulia Elizabeth Scarlett Louis-Dreyfus
Other namesLittle Yum-Yum
Date of birthJanuary 13, 1961
Age62 years in 2023
Birth signCapricorn
Place of birthNew York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Height5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m)
WeightApprox 54 kg (119 lbs)
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusMarried
HusbandBrad Hall (Since 1987)
ChildrenHenry and Charlie
ParentsFrench billionaire Gerard Louis-Dreyfus and author Judith Bowles
Alma materNorthwestern University (dropped out), Holton-Arms School
ProfessionActress, comedian, producer
Social mediaX(Twitter)Instagram

How old is Julia Dreyfus now?

The actress was born on January 13, 1961, in New York City, United States. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' age is 62 years old as of 2023.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' height

The actress is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) tall. Her body measurements are approximately 33-27-35, and she weighs around 54 kg (119 lbs).

Who is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father?

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her father Gerard Louis-Dreyfus during the Town & Country screening of the Generosity of Eye at Walter Reade Theater on 27 May 2014.
Julia was Gerard Louis-Dreyfus' firstborn. Photo: Mike Pont
Source: Getty Images

Julia's father was French billionaire businessman Gerard Louis-Dreyfus (d. 2016), worth around $4 billion. He is the former chairman of the Louis-Dreyfus Group, an international commodities and shipping conglomerate founded by Julia's great-great-grandfather Leopold Louis-Dreyfus in 1851.

Her mother is the late Judith Bowles, an author and special needs tutor. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' parents divorced when she was one, and her mother remarried L. Thompson Bowles, the Dean of George Washington Medical School.

Julia's father remarried Phyllis Blankenship. The actress has five half-siblings, including three paternal and two maternal.

Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish?

The actress has mixed ethnicity, including Jewish roots. Her grandfather, Pierre Louis-Dreyfus, was from an Alsatian Jewish family who resided in Alsace, France. Her paternal grandmother was the daughter of a Brazilian-Jewish father and an English-American and Mexican mother. Julia's mother had English, German, French, Scottish, and Northern Irish roots.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' husband

Brad Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Henry Hall, and Charlie Hall (left to right) at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - Downhill Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on 26January 2020.
Julia and her husband, Brad, have two sons. Photo: George Pimentel
Source: Getty Images

The Seinfeld star is married to American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Brad Hall. The couple met while studying at Northwestern University and tied the knot in June 1987. They have two sons: Henry Hall, a singer-songwriter, and Charlie Hall, a television actor.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' illness

The Veep actress revealed that she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in September 2017. She got the diagnosis a day after winning an Emmy for her role in Veep.

Later, in October 2018, she announced she was cancer-free during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance after undergoing a double mastectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy.

Julia Louis Dreyfus' career

Julia made her show business debut in 1982 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1982. She was the youngest female SNL member at the time and was on the show until 1985.

After leaving SNL, the actress appeared in several films but gained widespread recognition when she was cast for the role of Elaine Benes on NBC's Seinfeld in 1998. She was on the show for nine seasons, winning five SAG Awards and a Primetime Emmy.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
Tuesday2023Zora
You People2023Shelley
You Hurt My Feelings2023Beth, Producer
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier2021Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
Downhill2020Billie Stanton, Producer
Enough Said2013Eva
Planes2013Rochelle's voice
Web Therapy2012Shevaun Haig
Veep2012 to 2019Selina Meyer, Executive producer
The New Adventures of Old Christine2006 to 2010Christine Campbell, Producer in Season 5
Arrested Development2004 to 2005Maggie Lizer
Watching Ellie2002 to 2003Ellie Riggs, Producer
Deconstructing Harry1997Leslie
Father's Day1997Carrie Lawrence
Jack the Bear1993Peggy Etinger
Steinfeld1989 to 1998Elaine Benes
Day by Day1988 to 1989Eileen Swift
Saturday Night Live1982 to 1985Various characters

How much is Elaine worth?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' net worth is estimated to be $250 million in 2023. She makes around $500 thousand for an episode.

How much is Louis-Dreyfus worth?

The Louis-Dreyfus family is currently worth $3.6 billion, according to Forbes. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus is the majority owner and chairwoman of the agricultural commodities giant.

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus during the French L1 football match between Girondins de Bordeaux (FCGB) and Marseille (OM) on 12 April 2015 at the Chaban-Delmas stadium.
Margarita is the majority owner and chairperson of the Louis-Dreyfus Group. Photo: Nicolas Tucat
Source: Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains one of Hollywood's best actresses, with over four decades of experience in the industry. Time Magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016, and she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2014.

READ ALSO: Owen Wilson's children: Everything known about his three kids

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about actor Owen Wilson's children. Owen is one of Hollywood's famous bachelors with three baby mamas and several A-list former girlfriends but has never been married.

Owen is often spotted spending time with his two sons, but the mother of his only daughter previously accused him of neglecting her since she was born. How is their relationship today?

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel