Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish? All about Brad Hall's wife
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is a multi-award-winning American actress best known for portraying Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and Selina Meyer in Veep. She is a descendant of the Louis-Dreyfus family that owns the multi-billion agricultural commodities giant Louis-Dreyfus Group. She is known for portraying Jewish roles in films, but what is her ethnicity in real life?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most awarded actresses in television history. She has won eleven Primetime Emmy Awards, including eight for acting and three for producing. The actress has nine SAG Awards, the most of any Hollywood actor. She has a Golden Globe, two Critics Choice TV Awards, and five American Comedy Awards.
Julia Louis Dreyfus' profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Julia Elizabeth Scarlett Louis-Dreyfus
|Other names
|Little Yum-Yum
|Date of birth
|January 13, 1961
|Age
|62 years in 2023
|Birth sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m)
|Weight
|Approx 54 kg (119 lbs)
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Brad Hall (Since 1987)
|Children
|Henry and Charlie
|Parents
|French billionaire Gerard Louis-Dreyfus and author Judith Bowles
|Alma mater
|Northwestern University (dropped out), Holton-Arms School
|Profession
|Actress, comedian, producer
|Social media
|X(Twitter)Instagram
How old is Julia Dreyfus now?
The actress was born on January 13, 1961, in New York City, United States. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' age is 62 years old as of 2023.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' height
The actress is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) tall. Her body measurements are approximately 33-27-35, and she weighs around 54 kg (119 lbs).
Who is Julia Louis-Dreyfus' father?
Julia's father was French billionaire businessman Gerard Louis-Dreyfus (d. 2016), worth around $4 billion. He is the former chairman of the Louis-Dreyfus Group, an international commodities and shipping conglomerate founded by Julia's great-great-grandfather Leopold Louis-Dreyfus in 1851.
Her mother is the late Judith Bowles, an author and special needs tutor. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' parents divorced when she was one, and her mother remarried L. Thompson Bowles, the Dean of George Washington Medical School.
Julia's father remarried Phyllis Blankenship. The actress has five half-siblings, including three paternal and two maternal.
Is Julia Louis-Dreyfus Jewish?
The actress has mixed ethnicity, including Jewish roots. Her grandfather, Pierre Louis-Dreyfus, was from an Alsatian Jewish family who resided in Alsace, France. Her paternal grandmother was the daughter of a Brazilian-Jewish father and an English-American and Mexican mother. Julia's mother had English, German, French, Scottish, and Northern Irish roots.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' husband
The Seinfeld star is married to American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Brad Hall. The couple met while studying at Northwestern University and tied the knot in June 1987. They have two sons: Henry Hall, a singer-songwriter, and Charlie Hall, a television actor.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' illness
The Veep actress revealed that she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in September 2017. She got the diagnosis a day after winning an Emmy for her role in Veep.
Later, in October 2018, she announced she was cancer-free during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance after undergoing a double mastectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy.
Julia Louis Dreyfus' career
Julia made her show business debut in 1982 when she joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1982. She was the youngest female SNL member at the time and was on the show until 1985.
After leaving SNL, the actress appeared in several films but gained widespread recognition when she was cast for the role of Elaine Benes on NBC's Seinfeld in 1998. She was on the show for nine seasons, winning five SAG Awards and a Primetime Emmy.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Tuesday
|2023
|Zora
|You People
|2023
|Shelley
|You Hurt My Feelings
|2023
|Beth, Producer
|The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
|2021
|Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
|Downhill
|2020
|Billie Stanton, Producer
|Enough Said
|2013
|Eva
|Planes
|2013
|Rochelle's voice
|Web Therapy
|2012
|Shevaun Haig
|Veep
|2012 to 2019
|Selina Meyer, Executive producer
|The New Adventures of Old Christine
|2006 to 2010
|Christine Campbell, Producer in Season 5
|Arrested Development
|2004 to 2005
|Maggie Lizer
|Watching Ellie
|2002 to 2003
|Ellie Riggs, Producer
|Deconstructing Harry
|1997
|Leslie
|Father's Day
|1997
|Carrie Lawrence
|Jack the Bear
|1993
|Peggy Etinger
|Steinfeld
|1989 to 1998
|Elaine Benes
|Day by Day
|1988 to 1989
|Eileen Swift
|Saturday Night Live
|1982 to 1985
|Various characters
How much is Elaine worth?
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' net worth is estimated to be $250 million in 2023. She makes around $500 thousand for an episode.
How much is Louis-Dreyfus worth?
The Louis-Dreyfus family is currently worth $3.6 billion, according to Forbes. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus is the majority owner and chairwoman of the agricultural commodities giant.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains one of Hollywood's best actresses, with over four decades of experience in the industry. Time Magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016, and she was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2014.
