Pat Riley's wife, Chris Rodstrom's biography and personal life

Do you know who Pat Riley is married to? Chris Rodstrom is an American psychologist well-known for being the wife of Pat Riley. Patrick Riley is a famous basketball coach and former player. Riley is best known for his time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five NBA championships.

Pat Riley and his wife first met in 1968, when Pat played for team San Diego Rockets, and Chris was attending the University of San Diego. Photo: @Riley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chris Rodstrom rose to prominence following her marriage with the sports personality Patrick James Riley, aka Pat. Until 1981, she was a qualified family therapist who also practiced psychology and then worked as her husband's assistant.

Chris Rodstrom's profile & bio summary

Name Chris Rodstrom Age 72 years (As of 2023) Date of birth 1951 Profession Psychologist Country United States of America Nationality American Gender Female Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Marital Status Married Husband Pat Riley Children Elisabeth Riley James Riley College University of San Diego Net worth $1 million

How old is Pat Riley's wife?

Chris Rodstrom (aged 72 years as of 2023) was born in 1951 in Maryland, in the United States of America. She is of American nationality, belongs to the Caucasian ethnic group, and practices Christianity.

Chris provided counselling and diagnoses of cognitive behaviour and emotional disorders. Photo: @Riley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chris Rodstrom's education

Chris completed her schooling at a local school in her hometown and later proceeded to the prestigious University of San Diego, where she obtained her first degree. Then again, she studied and obtained a master's degree in Educational Psychology from the prestigious Cale State University in Golden Shore.

Is Pat Riley still married?

Chris Rodstrom's marriage to Pat Riley has lasted decades. They first met in 1968, when Pat played for team San Diego Rockets, and Chris was attending the University of San Diego. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in June 1970.

Chris was a qualified family therapist who also practised psychology and then worked as her husband's assistant. Photo: @Riley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Pat Riley have a daughter?

Pat and Chris have a son named James and a daughter named Elisabeth Riley. The two are also gaining fame as celebrity kids.

Chris Rodstrom's career

Chris used to be a psychologist, and she worked with several reputable organizations. She mainly helped patients with treatment plans, administered psychological tests and assessed the results. She also provided counselling and diagnoses of cognitive behaviour and emotional disorders. She retired in 1981 to help her husband as he coached.

Chris Rodstrom's husband

Riley was born on March 20, 1945, in Rome, New York. As of 2023, he is 77 years of age. He attended Linton High School and later enrolled at the University of Kentucky. At the university, he excelled for the Kentucky Wildcats as a basketball player.

Pat is a famous basketball coach and former player. Photo by Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Chris Rodstrom's net worth

She has an accumulated net worth of $1 million as of 2023. She has gained her wealth from her successful career as a psychologist.

How did Pat Riley make his money?

Her husband, Riley, has an estimated net worth of $120 million. He has established his net worth as a player, coach, and executive president.

Above is the untold story of Chris Rodstrom, popularly known as Pat Riley's wife. Despite being a celebrity wife, Chris has an introverted personality and likes to maintain her life private, away from the public.

READ ALSO: Javon Walton's age, family, education, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Javon Walton's biography. Who is he? Javon is an American actor best known for playing Ashtray in the 2019 HBO series, Euphoria.

Why is Javon Walton famous? Besides acting, he is also determined to carve a career as a professional boxer and gymnast, thanks to his parents, who are committed to bringing his dream to fruition.

Source: Briefly News