Who is Nikita Kahn, Larry Ellison’s wife-to-be or girlfriend?

Nikita Kahn is a Ukrainian-American on-screen star, model, entrepreneur and animal advocate. She gained notoriety for being romantically involved with Larry Ellison. Larry, a renowned business magnate and investor, is the CEO of Oracle Corporation, an American computer technology company. In June 2023, Bloomberg Billionaires Index listed him as the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.

According to her IMDb profile, Kahn made her acting debut as Mel’s girlfriend in the 2011 action-thriller Catch .44. Before venturing into acting, she trained as a gymnast and ballet dancer. Discover more juicy details about the celebrity girlfriend.

Nikita Kahn’s profile summary and bio

Full name Iryna Osipova Famous as Nikita Kahn Gender Female Date of birth 1991 Age 32 years old (2023) Birthplace Soviet Union (Ukraine) Nationality Ukrainian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Larry Ellison Profession Actress, model, entrepreneur and animal advocate Net worth $25 million

How old is Nikita Kahn?

Nikita Kahn (aged 32 as of 2023) was born in 1991 in Ukraine. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. She attended Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics and graduated with a Master of Business Administration.

The actress later relocated to the USA and took some courses in architectural engineering. Additionally, she has a degree in hospitality tourism.

Nikita Kahn’s height

Kahn stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Nikita Kahn and Larry Ellison’s relationship

How long have Larry Ellison and Nikita Kahn been together? Kahn reportedly began dating the tycoon in 2010 when she was 19, and he was 66. The duo have been together for over a decade.

However, Larry has been previously married and divorced four times. He has two kids, David and Megan, with his ex-wife Barbara Boothe.

Professional career

Nikita worked as an executive producer in the documentary The Last Animals. She is also a producer at BMP Beery Hills, a boutique creative agency specializing in public relations. The model is the founder of an interior design studio called Solagio.

As a philanthropist and animal rights activist, Kahn has contributed to the California Rescue Centre. She is also a board member of the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

In addition, she is a manager at Volition Entertainment, a fully integrated talent management and production agency focused on working with uniquely passionate talents across multiple disciplines.

How much is Nikita Kahn’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Nikita has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful modelling, acting and entrepreneurship careers. Conversely, her boyfriend's net worth is allegedly $130 billion.

Nikita Kahn’s profiles

Kahn is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. Her photos can be found on fan accounts.

