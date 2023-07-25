Ingrid Quinn is an American ex-celebrity spouse and social worker best known as David Boreanaz's ex-wife. David, a renowned on-screen star, television producer and director, is widely recognized for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Bones. The ex-couple were married for two years before their union hit the rocks. So, what happened to the once-considered power couple?

Despite her ex-husband's prominence, Quinn prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet's prying eyes. This is what we know about her so far.

Ingrid Quinn's profile summary and bio

Full name Ingrid Quinn Nickname Ingrid Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Bethesda, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband David Boreanaz Profession Social worker Net worth $500,000

How old is Ingrid Quinn?

Ingrid Quinn (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 16 May 1970 in New York, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Information about Quinn's family and educational background remains a mystery.

Ingrid Quinn's height

The ex-celebrity wife stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Quinn has dark brown hair and eyes.

How much is Ingrid Quinn's net worth?

Ingrid has an alleged net worth of $500,000 in 2023. Her earnings primarily come from her career as a social worker.

Ingrid Quinn's profiles

The Texas native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Who is David Boreanaz?

With a career spanning over two decades, Boreanaz has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. They include:

Aspen Extreme (1993)

(1993) Valentine (2001)

(2001) Baby Blues (2002)

(2002) These Girls (2006)

(2006) The Hard Easy (2006)

(2006) The Mighty Macs (2009)

(2009) Family Guy (2010)

(2010) Officer Down (2013)

(2013) Sleepy Hollow (2015)

(2015) America's Game (2018)

David Boreanaz's divorce

Who was Boreanaz's first wife? Boreanaz and his ex-wife Ingrid first met in 1994. They dated for three years and tied the knot in 1997. However, the duo divorced in 1999, citing irreconcilable differences.

David moved on to marry American model and actress Jaime Bergman on 24 November 2001. Their marriage has not been smooth, as Boreanaz admitted to having an extramarital affair with Rachel Uchitel in 2010.

Does David Boreanaz have kids?

David and his wife Jaime have two children. Their son, Jaden, was born on 1 May 2002, while their daughter, Bella, was born on 31 August 2009.

David Boreanaz's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David has an estimated net worth of $30 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Ingrid Quinn gained notoriety due to her marriage to Hollywood star David Boreanaz. The duo, however, parted ways, ending their two-year marriage. They do not share any kids.

