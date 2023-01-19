Who is the highest paid model in the world in 2023? Top 20 list

Modelling has become one of the world's most sought-after careers due to its high earnings. One can be the face of high-end fashion brands with the right agency. Some of the highest-paid models got recognition from participating in local beauty pageants as teenagers. Do you know who the highest-paid model in the world is in 2023?

Here is the top 20 list of the highest-paid model in the world in 2023 inclusive of their net worth. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Axelle, Victor Boyko, Taylor Hill via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the years pass, modelling has become a lucrative industry, making models earn money that boosts their wealth status to millionaire and billionaire status. Read on to get a glimpse of the top-earning models globally.

Who is the highest-paid model in the world in 2023?

From newcomers to retired runway veterans, these are the current highest-paid models in 2023 as ranked by most sources based on their annual income:

1. Kendall Jenner ($45 million)

Kendall Jenner began modelling at the age of 14. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

How much is Kendall Jenner paid as a model? With her appearance in Keeping up with the Kardashians and numerous modelling gigs for high-end brands, it is no wonder she tops the list as the highest-paid supermodel in the world. Currently, her net worth is estimated at $45 million.

2. Gisele Bundchen ($40 million)

Gisele Bündchen makes money from beauty deals with big brands such as Chanel. Photo: Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Gisele is a retired Brazilian model who made her big break in 2020 after signing a deal with Victoria's Secret. As of 2023, her wealth is valued at $400 million, with a $40 million annual income.

3. Chrissy Teigen ($39 million)

Chrissy is a former sports cover star who has branched into other things like being an author. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Teigen is among the most paid models, with a salary of $39 million per year and an estimated net worth of $75 million.

4. Adriana Lima ($31 million)

Adriana Lima is best known for being Victoria's Secret Angel. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

The Brazilian supermodel started professional modelling after coming second in the Ford Supermodel of the World. Her fortune in 2023 amounts to $95 million and a $31 annual earnings.

5. Rosie Huntington Whitely ($30 million)

Rosie Huntington Whiteley made her modelling debut at the age of 16. Photo: Stephane Cardinale.

Source: Getty Images

Rosie is the face of the Australian cosmetic company Model Co. Her net worth is $30 million as of 2023.

6. Gigi Hadid ($29 million)

In 2016, Hadid was named the International Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

At 25 years old, Gigi has worked with fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline and Topshop. Currently, her net worth is $29 million.

7. Cara Delevingne ($28 million)

Cara has won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards twice. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Dolce & Gabbana, Jason Wu, Burberry, and Mulberry include some of the big brands Cara has worked with. As of 2023, she earns $28 million yearly, and her wealth is estimated at $50 million.

8. Bella Hadid ($19 million)

Hadid is one of the youngest and highest-paid models in the world. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Currently, Bella earns an estimated $19 million from her businesses and different modelling gigs per year, and her wealth is valued at $50 million.

9. Joan Smalls ($19 million)

In 2011, Joan became the first Latina model to represent Estee Lauder. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

The Puerto Rican star has made a name for herself in the modelling industry. As of 2023, her estimated income is $19 million annually, with a $26 million net worth.

10. Liu Wen ($18 million)

Wen has worked with high-end brands such as La Perla and Estee Lauder. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity star earns roughly $18 million from her modelling career annually, and her net worth is $40 million.

11. Candice Swanepoel ($18 million)

Candice Swanepoel became Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010. Photo: John Phillips

Source: Getty Images

The South African star has been featured on various fashion covers like Lush, Harper's Bazar, and GQ. Her annual estimated earnings are $18 million as of 2023.

12. Doutzen Kroes ($17 million)

Doutzen began her modelling career in 2003, in the Netherlands and later moved to New York City. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo

Source: Getty Images

Kroes is a famous Dutch actress featured on the covers of Vogue, Glamour, and Time. Currently, she earns a $17 million annual salary and $35 million worth of fortune.

13. Miranda Kerr ($17 million)

Miranda Kerr is one of the most influential faces in the world of fashion. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

She is the first Australian to participate in Victoria's Secret campaign in 2007 after winning the nationwide model search by Dolly magazine and Impulse fragrances. Her yearly income totals $17 million as of 2023, with a $60 million fortune.

14. Alessandra Ambrosio ($16 million)

Alessandra is a Brazilian model known for her work with Victoria's Secret. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Ambrosio is an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. She has $16 million in earnings in a year and an $80 million estimated net worth.

15. Karlie Kloss ($6 million)

Kloss is a supermodel best known for her work as a brand ambassador for various high-end companies. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Since starting her career, Karlie has partnered with renowned companies such as Victoria's Secret. As of 2023, her annual earnings are $6 million, and her wealth amounts to $40 million.

16. Natalie Vodianova ($7-10 million)

Natalie is a Russian supermodel who began her career as a model at the age of 16. Photo: Victor Boyko

Source: Getty Images

Vodianova is a philanthropist with estimated annual earnings of $7-10 million, and her wealth is valued at $50 million.

17. Kaia Gerber ($6.5 million)

Kaia Gerber was born on September 3 2001 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Gerber makes around $6.5 million from her modelling career. She is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

18. Ashley Graham ($5.5 million)

After a lifetime of modelling, Graham had her debut on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Ashley is the only plus-size model that makes it to the list of highly paid top models in 2023 with annual earnings of $5.5 million and a $10 million estimated fortune. She has graced the covers of Vogue and Glamour magazines.

19. Laura Stone ($5 million)

Laura Stone's success in modelling made her an international celebrity on TV and in hundreds of magazines. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

The Instagram star is associated with big brands such as Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss. She earns an estimated $5 million per year.

20. Jasmine Tookes ($4 million)

Tookes was named among the top 10 new models by models.com during New York's 2011 Fashion Week. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

With an estimated $4 million annual earnings and a $10 million net worth, Jasmine is an American model who became a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015.

Who was the highest-paid model in 2022?

Courtesy of her numerous endorsements with big brands, Kendal Jenner stood as the highest-paid model in 2022 globally.

Who is the No 1 model in the world?

Kendal Jenner is the number 1 model worldwide, considering the bulk of wealth she accumulates yearly. She is also among the world's top 10 most followed people on Instagram.

Who is the highest-paid model in the world in 2023? Is it Kendall or Gigi? This article has everything you need to know about the highest-paid models in the world in 2023 based on their annual earnings.

Source: Briefly News