Chris Rock's net worth 2022 updated: Investments, income, businesses

What is Chris Rock's net worth in 2022? The American stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter and director has a net worth estimated at $60 million as of 2022. But how has he managed to amass all this wealth? At nineteen, Chris started his professional career by performing in numerous small nightclubs in New York. Over the years, he has risen to become one of the most sought-after comedians in America.

How rich is Chris Rock? His net worth could be much higher, but he lost tens of millions of dollars in a divorce settlement with his wife of 20 years, Malaak Compton. They divorced in 2016 after 20 years of marriage. He is reported to have spent over $40 million in the divorce process.

Journey to fame

The celebrated stand-up comedian first gained recognition in the early 1990s thanks to Saturday Night Live. He has released comedy albums and featured in leading films such as Madagascar (2005-2012), The Longest Yard (2005), and Grown Ups (2010), among others.

In addition to acting, he has also taken on the role of writer and director. He wrote, directed and starred in the films Head of State (2003), I think I Love My Wife (2007) and the much-acclaimed film, Top Five, released in 2014.

Comedy Central earlier named him the sixth-best stand-up comedian of all time. In 2007, he was ranked number 9 on Channel 4's list of the UK's 100 Greatest Comedians.

How does Chris Rock earn?

Rock earns money through multiple streams like acting, stand-up comedy, films, and hosting television shows. Besides, he has enormous investments in real estate, through which he earns rent.

He is also in the stock market, where his investments give him over 25% yearly. Comedian Chris Rock's net worth is expected to grow by 30% over the next few years.

Car collection

Chris purchased a 3-million-dollar Rolls-Royce Phantom. Besides, he has a $1 million Bugatti Veyron, a Tesla Model X and a Volvo XC90, among other automobiles.

On October 30, 2016, Chris signed a record-breaking deal with Netflix, where he reportedly took home $40 million for two stand-up specials with the streaming service. He made $20 million per special. The first one, Chris Rock: Tamborine, was released on February 14, 2018.

Real estate

In 1994, he bought a home in Brooklyn, New York. He lived there for two years and decided to relocate and rent the property for $80,000 per month. In 2017, he put the home on the market for $3.25 million. He bought an 8,500-square-foot luxury house for over $18 million.

Above is everything you need to know about Chris Rock's net worth and his source of income. He performs shows across the United States, Europe, and Australia. For each show, he draws a crowd of over 1000 people and earns up to $100,000 daily. He is a great inspiration to upcoming comedians and actors.

