What is the rarest Squishmallow in 2024? Top 20 list (with images)

Squishmallows are small, cute, and soft, but they can cost a fortune! After trending on social media years after its launch, these plush toys have become collectable items among millions. Today, some collectors have as many as 300 rarest Squishmallows and are always looking for a new addition.

Squishmallows come in various shapes, sizes, and characters, ranging from animals to fantasy creatures. Photo: @motherplusher, @sadiessquishes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The compilation of the top 20 rarest Squishmallows is influenced by the evolving preferences of collectors and the dynamic nature of Squishmallow releases. The selection is based on factors such as overall popularity and their uniqueness.

What is the rarest Squishmallow in the world?

No Name Price 1 Jack the Cat $2,000 2 Avery the Duck $34.26 3 Fania the Purple Owl $39.99 4 Philippe the Frog $539.99 5 Blossom the Sheep $125 6 Santino the Platypus $40 7 Connor the Cow $24.74 8 Patty the Cow $29 9 Lenora the Loon $350 10 Gertrude the Goose $14.99 11 Willow the Tie Dye Pegasus $24 12 Mariah the Tie Dye Lamb $12.95 13 Chanel $64.95 14 Brigita the Cheetah $19.87 15 Lucille the Seal $22.50 16 Stacy the Squid $17.99 17 Golden Hans $699.99 18 Archie the Axolotl $30 19 Baby Yoda the Child $19.95 20 Cam the Cat $32

List of rarest Squishmallows in the world

Below is the rarest squishmallow list in existence. A limited amount released or sudden popularity on social media will make it harder to find one to purchase.

1. Jack the Cat - $2,000

Jack the Cat is the rarest Squishmallow. Photo: @slushplushies

Source: Instagram

Release date: December 2020

Coming across this black cat is anything but bad luck. Only 500 units were made and sold out in less than two hours upon release. A genuine Jack the Cat will have the "500" gold emblem sewn in on the left ear. Collectors may spend nearly $2,000 to own this cuddle companion. Jack is described as strong, silent, and helpful should anyone need his assistance.

2. Avery the Duck - $34.26

Avery the Duck is green in colour. Photo: @1800friendzone (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Release date: 2019

Avery is a Mallard Duck and is green and brown. According to his bio, he is a wingman for the rugby team. It is reported that Avery sold for $499 at an auction. You can currently purchase it for as low as $34.26.

3. Fania the Purple Owl - $39.99

Fania the purple owl. Photo: @squishmallowsnuggler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: February 2020

Although Fania is currently retailing at $39.99 at Walmart, she sold for $2,999 at an auction. The Purple Owl is the most expensive Squishmallow ever sold. Fania's biography describes her as an owl who loves reading stories about fairytales and royalty and imagines herself as a princess.

4. Philippe the Frog - $539.99

Release date: July 2019

Philippe is from the Valentine Squad. The green frog has satin pink hearts on his cheeks and a smile. The most spent to own him was $999. Philippe loves playing hopscotch with his friends. He also enjoys taking pictures of his family and friends. Philippe the Frog currently goes for $539.99.

5. Blossom the Sheep - $125

Blossom the Sheep. Photo: @sapphicsquishmallows (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: January 2019

This character comes in a vanilla scent for a better snuggling experience. You can purchase Blossom the Sheep on eBay for $125.

6. Santino the Platypus - $40

Santino the Platypus. Photo: @squishmallowcousins (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: 2020

A miniature version of Santino was released as part of the Down Under Squad in Squishville. Collectors have paid $1,600 for this brown Squish. The Platypus loves pancakes and is an excellent cook. He is passionate about soccer and dreams of becoming a goalkeeper. His current price is $40.

7. Connor the Cow - $24.74

Release date: 2017

Connor has been around since plush toys debuted in 2017 and is the 10th snuggle buddy released. He is part of the 2022 Easter Squad and Harvest Squad and is available as a Hug Mee. According to his bio, Connor the Cow is an athlete and is very competitive. He rides his bike everywhere and currently goes for $24.74.

8. Patty the Cow - $29

Release date: February 2022

Patty the Cow is pink and purple and is from the Easter squad. There is a family of pig plushies that Patty is from. Her family has a popular booth at the springtime farmer's market. Patty the Cow currently goes for $29.

9. Lenora the Loon - $350

Lenora the Loon. Photo: @brookes.squish (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: 2019

A highly sought-after Canadian exclusive, resellers are capitalising on her rare status and asking between $200-$350 for this black and grey toy. Lenora the Loon, unlike the rest of her family, cannot sing. She is tone-deaf but still wants to start a rock band.

10. Gertrude the Goose - $14.99

Gertrude the Goose. Photo: @kassies.squish

Source: UGC

Release date: 2021

Gertrude is also called the Canadian Goose because she was sold exclusively in Canada. According to her bio, Gertrude the Goose is known for being bossy but enjoys helping people. Group work is her favourite, and she leads group study sessions to prepare for big tests.

11. Willow the Tie Dye Pegasus - $24

Willow the Tie Dye Pegasus. Photo: @squishmallowhuntress (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: December 2020

The Pegasus 16-inch is worth $24. This winged Squishmallow is also available as one of six characters in the Fantasy Squad. Willow's bio describes her as an early riser. She spends her mornings working on her fitness and the rest of the day helping her friends and neighbours.

12. Mariah the Tie Dye Lamb - $12.95

Release date: 2020

Mariah comes from the Baby Squad and is sold exclusively at Aldi stores. Mariah the Tie Dye Lamb currently goes for $12.95 Her biography states that she loves horseback riding and is described as trustworthy.

13. Chanel - $64.95

Release date: 2020

The Chanel characters are named after the designer perfume. She was released once in 2020 as part of the Valentine Squad. She sold for $450 at an auction. Although all the cinnamon rolls in the Chanel collection look similar, the one with open eyes and lashes, rosy cheeks, and a plain swirl is exclusive to Canada and harder to find. You can currently purchase her on ebay for $64.95.

14. Brigita the Cheetah - $19.87

Brigita the Cheetah. Photo: @eliseerodriguez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: 2021

Target exclusively sells Brigita. She is obsessed with ladybugs and even has a ladybug bathrobe. Peanut Bagels are her favourite, along with a green smoothie. The plush Squish retails for $19.87 or more.

15. Lucille the Seal - $22.50

Lucille the Seal. Photo: @squish_puff (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: 2018

Lucille was released as part of the Sealife Squad. The series only had 23 characters, and the seal is worth $500 at an auction reportedly. Lucille is one of four seals, which makes them the rarest bunch. She loves deep sea diving, where she finds new creatures and hidden gems. Lucille has a unique rock collection. You can currently purchase Lucille the Seal at eBay for $22.50.

16. Stacy the Squid - $17.99

Release date: 2020

Described as shy, an avid reader who loves staying home, Stacy gained popularity thanks to TikTok. She was released as a Valentine squishy, and the 24-inch is sold only in Canada. You can currently purchase her for only $17.99.

17. Golden Hans - $699.99

Golden Hans. Photo: @thetoyinsider (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Release date: 2021

Golden Hans was released to celebrate 100 million sold in 2021. Only 3,000 16-inch golden versions were made and retailed at $39,99. Hans is a hedgehog who loves cooking, and watching a movie and is always up for an adventure. Its current price is $699.99.

18. Archie the Axolotl - $30

Release date: 2019

Archie the Axolotl has a pale pink colour body with bright pink gills on either side of his head. He has small, stubby arms and a white belly. He has round black eyes and a cat-like smile. Archie the Axolotl retails at $30.

19. Baby Yoda the Child - $19.95

Release date: 2020

Baby Yoda the Child is a Star Wars-inspired Squishmallow. Baby Yoda has cute, large eyes, small stature, and lovable expressions. You can buy Baby Yoda on eBay for $19.95.

20. Cam the Cat - $32

Release date: 2022

Cam is a charming feline adorned with black and brown patches. His recent enhancement features a stylish purple hat. Cam the Cat currently goes for $32.

What is the rarest Squishmallow ever?

Some of the rarest Squishmallows include Jack the Cat, Avery the Duck, Fania the Purple Owl, Philippe the Frog, and Blossom the Sheep.

What makes a Squishmallow rare?

A rare Squishmallow means only 75,000 of that specific Squish exist worldwide. It would be best to keep your eyes open for a silver tag to get your hands on one of these. Failure to buy upon release means waiting for owners to resell, sometimes at a hiked price or an auction.

What is the most liked Squishmallow?

Cam the Cat is the most popular, liked and iconic. Jack the Cat is another favourite that sold out online within two hours of its launch.

What is a Hug Mee Squishmallow?

The collection Hug Mees is a line first launched in 2019. These characters have hands, feet, or paws, making them different from the regular Squishys. They also give better cuddles.

Is the Evangelica Squishmallow rare?

Released in 2021, this pink and white cow was part of the Valentine Squad. There are two Evangelica Squishys with only one difference - one has a fluffy pink centre that looks like a bed of roses.

Cow Squishmallows have gained significant popularity, and while Evangelica is not considered "rare", she is one of the most popular.

What are the top 3 rarest Squishmallows?

Jack the Cat is the rarest, with only 500 units worldwide. Avery the Duck comes in second, followed by Fania the Purple Owl.

What was the first ever Squishmallow?

Kellytoy company launched its first Squishmallow named Cameron the Calico Cat in 2017. It was sold at Walgreens and came in three sizes: 8, 12, and 16 inches.

What is a rare Squishmallow tag?

A rare Squishmallow tag refers to a set of Squishmallows identified as "Rare" according to the Squishmallow rarity scale. These items feature a silver badge on their tags and are limited to a maximum production of 75,000 units.

Is Daxxon Squishmallow rare?

Daxxon Squishmallow is considered rare and highly sought-after among collectors of all ages. This adorable medium-sized Squishmallow, measuring 16 inches, boasts a distinctive silver foil tag.

Are Disney Squishmallows rare?

Some of the Disney Squishmallows are rare, while others are not. This is because Disney characters are popular, so their Squishmallow counterparts are typically produced in larger quantities.

The cost of the rarest Squishmallow has collectors treating the toys like investments. Thanks to the new rarity scale, buyers know when a new release is a limited edition Squishy.

Briefly.co.ke shared the most valuable South African coins. The monetary value of a single coin exceeds the face value because of its historical significance.

Finding ancient SA coins can be a lucrative side hustle, but you must be cautious. If you are considering buying from resellers, beware of scammers - it is not uncommon for collectors to end up with fakes.

Source: Briefly News