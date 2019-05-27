Top scenic 15 picnic spots in Johannesburg you should visit

Johannesburg is the most prominent and densely populated city in South Africa. It is a city full of culture, creativity, and epic nightlife. Individuals who want to wind up a tiring week can pack a picnic basket and a blanket and take some time off to relax and rest in one of the numerous picnic spots in Johannesburg.

There are various options if you need an open place to hang out with your friends as you share some meals or snacks in Johannesburg. Additionally, the expense of having a great picnic should not worry you because these places cost anywhere from R50 to R500, and some are free of charge. So, what is your excuse? Here is a round-up of the 15 best picnic spots in the city.

Top scenic 15 picnic spots in Johannesburg

Where can I Picnic in Gauteng? Are there indoor picnic spots in Johannesburg? Whether interested in indoor, outdoor, or rooftop picnic Johannesburg, you will find a good picnic spot that will satisfy your needs.

1. Johannesburg Botanical Gardens

Physical address: Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Johannesburg, 2195

Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Johannesburg, 2195 Contact number: +27 11 712 6600

+27 11 712 6600 Entrance fee: Free unless a concert or activity is being held

Can you have a picnic at ? Yes, this park, hedged and guarded by a private security company, sits on an 81-ha garden in the city and is a tranquil escape from the bustle of the city.

Interestingly, this park overlooks the famous Emmarentia Dam. Another great attraction at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens is the Rose Garden which has more than 10 000 roses. In addition, there are other gardens: Chapel, Hedge, Succulent, and Shakespeare.

Johannesburg Botanical Garden boasts perfect lawns, walkways, vegetation cover, and benches. Besides, there is a restaurant that offers various foodstuffs like wine, bread, cheese, and cold meat that you can get for your picnic.

Remember to carry your binoculars and make the most out of watching birds in this beautiful sanctuary. Braais, gas cooking or open fires are not allowed here. It is one of the free picnic spots in Johannesburg you can visit with friends.

2. Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Physical address: Malcolm Rd, Poortview, Roodepoort, 1724

Malcolm Rd, Poortview, Roodepoort, 1724 Contact number: +27 12 843 5000

+27 12 843 5000 Email address: sanbi@behonest.co.za

sanbi@behonest.co.za Entrance fee: Adults and pensioners R70, students R40, scholars R20, and children below six years are free.

This park is considered one of the rooftop picnic Johannesburg ideas because the moment you walk into the garden, you get transported into gorgeously relaxing surroundings. The garden has vast areas with green grass with open and enclosed, so finding the best picnic spot will not be as difficult.

You can take a walk at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens to get a glimpse of the cascading waterfall. There are also more than 220 bird species flying across the garden.

The park is open on weekdays and weekends. Before going for a picnic at this location, call to confirm if they are hosting a show or an event, as this will likely interfere with a quiet afternoon picnic.

3. Walkhaven Dog Park

Physical address: Plot 77, Walkhaven farm, M5, Zwartkop, Johannesburg, 1748

Plot 77, Walkhaven farm, M5, Zwartkop, Johannesburg, 1748 Contact number: +27 71 212 9955

+27 71 212 9955 Entrance fee: Free

Walkhaven is the best picnic site, especially if you want to take your dog along. The park was established in 2006 to promote a safe surrounding where individuals can walk their pets.

Walkhaven sits on a 22-hectare plot and features a restaurant, a kennel, and a functioning site where family and friends gather to enjoy each other's company.

4. James & Ethel Gray Park

Physical address: Edgewood Avenue & Melrose St, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2000

Edgewood Avenue & Melrose St, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2000 Contact number: +27 11 435 4727

+27 11 435 4727 Email address: info@jamesandethelgrayparkfouundation.org

info@jamesandethelgrayparkfouundation.org Entrance fee: Free

The James & Ethel Gray Park was named after a former Jozi, James Gray and his wife, Ethel. The 36-hectare park sits on a vast grassy plateau that watches over the Johannesburg skyline. The garden is an excellent location for a picnic. Do not worry about it getting too hot, as there are various shaded points.

5. Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge

Physical address: Plot 59 Beyers Naude Drive, Muldersdrift, 2024

Plot 59 Beyers Naude Drive, Muldersdrift, 2024 Contacts numbers: +27 11 919 5000

+27 11 919 5000 Email address: reservations@cradlemoon.co.za

reservations@cradlemoon.co.za Entrance fee: R50 per person

Are there any picnic spots in Muldersdrif? If you are looking for perfect picnic spots with swimming pools in Johannesburg, then Cradle Moon is one of the city's hidden gems and an impressive venue for a picnic date.

This site is popular with cyclists and outdoor men. In addition, the park has varied group activities, like game drives, trail runs, and boat cruises. Unfortunately, Cradle Moon does not permit individuals to bring food from outside, so you will have to buy your supplies there.

6. Kievits Kroon

Physical address: 41 Reier Rd, Kameeldrift-East, Pretoria, 0035

41 Reier Rd, Kameeldrift-East, Pretoria, 0035 Contact number: +27 12 819 8600

+27 12 819 8600 Entrance fee: Varies depending on the picnic

Kievits Kroon is situated on a 16-hectare land along a Jacaranda-lined lane, 10 minutes away from Pretoria. It is among the best picnic spots for day trips mainly because it is 45 minutes away from Sandton, and the ambience makes you feel like you are in the countryside.

You can enjoy a myriad of activities like taking a stroll in the gardens, dipping your feet into the pool, and a serene environment for a quiet picnic without the interference of large crowds.

Moreover, a gourmet picnic basket with foodstuffs ensures everyone is well-fed. Note that children below 14 years old are not allowed.

7. Emmarentia Dam

Physical address: Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Johannesburg, 2195

Olifants Rd, Emmarentia, Johannesburg, 2195 Entrance fee: Free

Emmarentia Dam is one of the best picnic spots in Johannesburg that you need to include in your list. The park is renowned for its dam and some live music events hosted at the location. Picnic goers also can hire paddle boats and benches to skirt the barrier.

Can you picnic at Emmarentia Dam? Many wedding parties visit Emmarentia Dam on weekends for beautiful and free photo opportunities. Visitors are welcome to bring their picnic baskets into the park. A small café near the main entrance serves light meals and refreshments.

8. Lethabo Estate

Physical address: 25 Jukskeidrif Rd, Pretoria Rural, Lanseria, 1748

25 Jukskeidrif Rd, Pretoria Rural, Lanseria, 1748 Contact number: +27 82 654 1690

+27 82 654 1690 Email address: info@lethaboestate.com

info@lethaboestate.com Entrance fee: From R435 per person (picnic)

Lethabo Estate is home to several romantic picnic spots. The garden is situated on a river bank under a thatched gazebo and is sheltered by a river island, making it one of the exceptional picnic sites in Johannesburg.

Picnic goers can sip their champagne as they watch over the river birds surf from the comfort of their day beds. Lethabo has foodstuffs for everyone as it packs meats and vegetable salads and caters to Halaal visitors.

9. Thokoza Park

Physical address: 1682 Ntuli St, Moroka, Soweto, 1818

1682 Ntuli St, Moroka, Soweto, 1818 Contact number: +27 11 938 1820

+27 11 938 1820 Entrance fee: Free

Thokoza Park is a significant historical ground that hosts popular events like jazz concerts and art exhibitions. In addition, it is among the best picnic spots in Johannesburg as it houses numerous shady picnic locations and braai spots in its 4.5 hectares grounds.

You can come with your kids to the park, and they can have fun feeding the ducks, playing in the jungle gym or with the netball courts found in the garden. Besides, Thokoza Park boasts waterways and picturesque views, making it an ideal location for wedding photography.

10. Rhodes Park

Physical address: Cumberland Rd, Kensington, Johannesburg, 2198

Cumberland Rd, Kensington, Johannesburg, 2198 Contact number: +27 11 622 1829

+27 11 622 1829 Entrance fee: Free

Rhodes Park in Kensington has been around for decades, and you can feel that when you visit it. The picturesque gardens have green grass, winding pathways, and little ponds and lakes.

The park has two jungle gym areas, a library, tennis courts, football fields, an amphitheatre, and a bowling club. There is something for everyone here.

Now and then, they have something going on in the amphitheatre, so keep on the lookout for such. Otherwise, go for a good old-fashioned picnic followed by a stroll around the gardens.

11. Thaba Eco hotel

Physical address: Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, 46 Impala Rd, Johannesburg, 2000

Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, 46 Impala Rd, Johannesburg, 2000 Contact number: +27 11 959 0777

+27 11 959 0777 Email address: reservations@thabahotel.co.za

reservations@thabahotel.co.za Entrance fee: From R965 per person (classic package)

Thaba Eco Hotel hosts bush picnics which are available upon request. Choose from sunrise or sunset game drives and then stop for a picnic. An exclusive couple of game drives are also available.

There are four different baskets for adults to choose from and one for kids. Each basket includes drinks and comes with dessert. Choose from a breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner basket. This is one of the best family picnic spots in Johannesburg.

12. Gillooly's Farm

Physical address: 47 Boeing W Rd, Bedfordview, 2007

47 Boeing W Rd, Bedfordview, 2007 Contact number: +27 860 543 000

+27 860 543 000 Email address: sales@velocitymedia.co.za

sales@velocitymedia.co.za Entrance fee: R165 per person, pensioners pay R90, kids between 3 and 12 years pay R85 and children under three years of age enter for free.

The Gillooly's Farm is also an excellent picnic location situated on the eastern side of Johannesburg. In addition, the garden features a large grassland with several braai sites for conference settings.

Even better, there is a restaurant inside the farm. Gillooly's Farm is one of the beautiful romantic picnic spots in Johannesburg where you can braai, suntan on the perfectly manicured lawns or play sports.

13. Toadbury Hall Country Hotel

Physical address: Plot 64 Beyers Naude Ext, Lanseria, Krugersdorp, 1748, South Africa

Plot 64 Beyers Naude Ext, Lanseria, Krugersdorp, 1748, South Africa Contact number: +27 10 593 7523

+27 10 593 7523 Email address: enquiries@toadbury.co.za

enquiries@toadbury.co.za Entrance fee: R400.00 per person (Standard picnic)

The Toadbury Hall Country Hotel is a beautiful 25-hectare garden found in the countryside on the banks of the Crocodile River.

This country hotel comprises several secluded picnic spots with a spectacular setting, including a garden table, picnic blanket, benches, umbrellas, and cushions. You can also purchase some picnic baskets comprising standard, chicken, and vegetarian menus.

14. Van Gaalen Kaasmakerij, near Magaliesburg

Physical address: Portion 260, Skeerpoort, Hartbeespoort, 0232

Portion 260, Skeerpoort, Hartbeespoort, 0232 Contact number: +27 83 226 7834

+27 83 226 7834 Email address: info@vangaalen.co.za

info@vangaalen.co.za Entrance fee: R 280 per person and kiddies knapsack R90

This exquisite picnic venue is located at the foot of the Magaliesburg mountains. It is not only an excellent picnic spot, but it also provides accommodation as well as venue hire. They also have a farm store that sells a varied selection of wine, souvenirs, cheese, sweets, and preserves, among other items.

15. Mushroom Farm Park

Physical address: Sandown, Sandton, 2031

Sandown, Sandton, 2031 Contact number: +27 10 900 3219

+27 10 900 3219 Email address: sales@velocitymedia.co.za

sales@velocitymedia.co.za Entrance fee: R165 per person

The Mushroom Farm Park also referred to as the Hyundai Sky Park, is a lovely day picnic spot in Johannesburg where families with children can enjoy a beautiful afternoon over the weekends and holidays. This park features various forms of entertainment, such as a kid's play arena, duck pond, giant Hyundai balloon, and an outdoor gym.

Can you braai at Zoo Lake?

Yes, you can. Zoo Lake is a popular hangout for young and old alike, providing a great space for a relaxing day out. You can relax on the green grass, grill delicious steaks for your picnic, and watch the kids play in the jungle gyms.

Can you have a picnic at Hartbeespoort Dam?

Hartbeespoort is approximately 50 kilometres from Johannesburg and is ideal for a picnic with family and friends.

There you have it, the top 15 picnic spots in Johannesburg - now you have no excuse to stay looked up indoors. Instead, take some time off to connect with nature, and enjoy the fresh air.

