Hayley Erbert's age, family, parents, height, wedding, profiles and movies
Hayley Ebert is an American dancer and social media influencer in Los Angeles, California. She is also recognised as Derek Hough's wife. Their romance has been the centre of attraction. Go through Hayley Ebert's biography as it details her life.
Hayley Erbert's speciality is the contemporary form of dance. She has also participated in seven DWTS seasons and four DWTS tours.
Hayley Erbert's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Hayley Erbert
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 October 1994
|Age
|29 years (as of 2023)
|Birthday
|11 October
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Topeka, Kansas, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Height
|167 cm or 5'6"
|Weight
|56 kgs or 123 lbs
|Body measurements
|91-60-91 cm or 36-24-36 inches
|Father
|Jerry Erbert
|Mother
|Debbie Schwartz
|Relationship status
|Married
|Spouse
|Derek Hough
|School
|Washburn Rural High School
|Profession
|Dancer, actress, Instagram influencer and entrepreneur
|Net worth
|$20 million
|Social media
|InstagramThreads
How old is Hayley Erbert?
Hayley Ebert was born on 11 October 1994 in Topekam, Kansas, USA. As of November 2023, Hayley Erbert's age is 29 years old.
What age is Derek Hough? Derek was born on 17 May 1985 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Therefore, as of November 2023, he is 38 years old.
What is the age difference between Derek Hough and Hayley?
Hayley's husband, Derek Hough, is a renowned American dancer and choreographer. Derek and his wife have a nine-year age difference.
Hayley Erbert's parents
Erbert was born to Jerry Erbert and Debbie Swartz. Her parents divorced when she was young; hence, she was raised by her mother and Jim Swartz, her stepfather. Her father is a pharmacist, while her mother is a marketing director. Derek Hough's wife has an elder brother.
Derek Hough's wife piqued an interest in dancing at the tender age of three. She was also passionate about gymnastics. Her mother and stepfather encouraged her to also participate in modelling competitions.
Derek Hough's wife is an alumnus of the Washburn Rural High School. She did not further her education. Instead, she opted to pursue a career in dancing after polishing her skills in high school.
What is Hayley Erbert famous for?
Erbert scaled up her dance career by participating in Fox's series, So YouThink You Can Dance, during the 10th season, which aired in 2013. Her feature in the competition was her claim to fame.
Hayley Erbert's movies
Besides her feature in So You Think You Can Dance, Erbert has been featured in the following films and TV series:
|TV series or film
|Year
|Celebrity Family Feud
|2023
|Entertainment Tonight
|2020–2023
|Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong
|2023
|Dancing with the Stars
|2016–2022
|Step Into... The Movies
|2022
|Hollywood Insider
|2022
|The Disney Holiday Singalong
|2020
|The Disney Family Singalong 2018 Good Morning America
|2020
|Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
|2018
|To the Pointe with Kristyn Burtt
|2018
How did Hayley Erbert meet Derek Hough?
Ebert emerged among the top 3 females in the competition. As a result, it opened avenues for better opportunities in dance. She toured with two famous figures from Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), Julianne and Derek Hough, in the Move Live on Tour in the summers of 2014 and 2015.
Her stellar performance led to the Dance With the Stars production team reaching out to her. She was interviewed right after the tour and was qualified for season 21 of the competition.
Hayley Erbert's husband
Hayley and Derek are among the many couples that came out of DWTS. Hough was still a pro dancer when they started dating, while Hayley was a troupe dancer.
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough
Hayley and Derek started dating in 2015, even though they kept the relationship a secret. Nonetheless, that did not stop their fans from raising eyebrows. Derek publicly confirmed he was in a relationship in 2017 during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2016.
Hayle Erbert later made their relationship Instagram official in May 2017. She shared a photo of them dancing, and in the caption, she mentioned the photo was taken in 2014. Hough returned the favour a few months later. After Hayley Ebert's accident in 2017, Hough publicly expressed his concern and gratitude that his lover was safe.
Hayley Ebert's engagement
After seven years of dating, Hayley Ebert and Derek Hough announced their engagement on 2 June 2022. Hough shared the exciting news on his Instagram post, a photo of him holding Erbertin in front of a backdrop of flowers.
Hayley Erbert's engagement ring was a magnificent 4.5-carat ring. Derek reportedly consulted with Chau Lui, the co-owner of Paris Jewellers, to make it.
Hayley Erbert's wedding date
The couple's big day was on 26 August 2023. They exchanged their vows during an outdoor Monterey County, California event. Reportedly, 106 guests were present, including celebrities such as Alfonso Ribeiro, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev.
Hayley Erbert's height
She is 5'6" tall and weighs 123 pounds. Her long, curly blond hair and brown eyes complement her slender physique.
Hayley Erbert's net worth
According to a publication by Idol Net Worth, Hayley is worth approximately $20 million, although Hayley has not publicly spoken about her finances and how much she rakes in. Derek Hough is worth $8 million.
Hayley Erbert is the epitome of hard work and consistency since she has danced since she was three. Her marriage to Derek Hough has propelled her dame.
READ ALSO: Meet Polly Jordan: Everything we know about Jim Jordan's wife
Briefly.co.za published Polly Jordan's biography. Polly is best recognised as Jim Jordan's wife. Jim Jordan is an American politician whose career spans over 15 years. He is serving his ninth term in the United States House of Representatives.
Despite her husband's success and prominence, Polly Jordan maintains a private lifestyle away from the limelight. Her biography unpacks her life and what she does.
Source: Briefly News