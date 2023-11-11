Journey's lead singer Steve Perry's net worth: Everything to know

Steve Perry is one of rock and roll's iconic artists with a career that spans five decades. He was the lead vocalist for Journey during the band's most successful era and has remained relevant throughout the years. This article highlights Steve Perry's net worth and other aspects of his personal life.

Steve Perry left Journey rock band in 1998. Photo: Jerod Harris/Paul Natkin (modified by author)

Steve Perry was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005 with fellow Journey members and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. His powerful tone range also landed him on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

Steve Perry's profile summary

Full name Stephen Ray Perry Other names The Voice Date of birth 22 January 1949 Age 74 years in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Hanford, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Portuguese Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Never been married Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer Years active 1970 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Website steveperry.com

Steve Perry's net worth

The singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. The majority of Steve Perry's income comes from his career as a rock singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Steve Perry's salary

Steve's salary is estimated to be around $20 million. Perry still earns from his former band, Journey. He reportedly gets 12.5% from the group's tour proceeds, including sponsorships and merchandise, and gets 20% of miscellaneous income earned.

A group portrait of Journey in New York in 1979, (L to R) Neal Schon, Steve Smith, Steve Perry, Ross Valory, and Gregg Rolie. Photo: Michael Putland

Steve Perry's songs

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released several chart-topping songs as part of the Journey band and as a solo artist. During his time with Journey, the band released classic chart-topping hits like;

Song Year Album Someday Soon 1980 Departure Escape 1981 Escape Faithfully 1983 Frontiers Ask the Lonely 1983 Single Who's Crying Now 1981 Escape Feeling That Way 1978 Infinity Just the Same Way 1979 Evolution Don't Stop Believin' 1981 Escape Stone in Love 1981 Escape Any Way You Want It 1980 Departure Lights 1978 Infinity Only the Young 1985 Vision Quest

Steve Perry's top songs as a solo artist include;

Song Year Album No More Cryin' 2018 Traces Oh Sherrie 1984 Street Talk Foolish Heart 1984 Street Talk Strung Out 1984 Street Talk Maybe This Year 2022 The Season Angel Eyes 2018 Traces Call on Me 2018 Traces She's Mine 1984 Street Talk You Better Wait 1994 For the Love of Strange Medicine Against the Wall 1998 Greatest Hits + Five Unreleased Missing You 1994 For the Love of Strange Medicine No Erasin' 2018 Traces

Why did Steve Perry quit?

The singer left Journey a second time in 1998 after falling out of love with music and seeking to live a different life. He revealed he made his final decision to leave after suffering a hip injury that prevented him from joining his bandmates on tour.

He returned to the studio in 2014, two years after losing his girlfriend, psychologist Kellie Nash, to breast cancer. She had made him promise not to go into isolation after her death.

Gregg Rolie, Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Ross Valory and Jonathan Cain of Journey (left to right) at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on 7 April 2017. Photo: Mike Coppola

How old is Steve Perry today?

The former Journey lead singer was born on 22 January 1949 in Hanford, California, United States, to Portuguese parents. He is 74 years old today.

Did Steve Perry ever marry?

The rock star has never been married. He previously revealed that he was scared of marriage after witnessing his parents' divorce.

I was too scared of it after what I watched my parents go through...And I was around a band that went through several divorces in the course of our success.

Who was the love of Steve Perry's life?

The late psychologist Kellie Nash was the love of Perry's life. They met in 2011 after the singer saw her on a scene of Five, an anthology film about breast cancer that featured real cancer patients as extras.

The singer asked the film's director, Ms Jenkins, to introduce him to her by email. Kellie had been in remission before the cancer returned, but the singer did not care about her terminal condition and thought their shared love could cure the ailment.

They dated for about one and a half years, and she remains the highlight of Steve Perry's personal life to date. She inspired him to return to the studio after more than ten years.

Rock singer Steve Perry. Photo: Michael Kovac

Steve Perry's net worth reflects his dominance in the rock and roll industry for over 50 years. He continues to sing and entertain fans with his critically acclaimed vocal range.

