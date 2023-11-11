Journey's lead singer Steve Perry's net worth: Everything to know
Steve Perry is one of rock and roll's iconic artists with a career that spans five decades. He was the lead vocalist for Journey during the band's most successful era and has remained relevant throughout the years. This article highlights Steve Perry's net worth and other aspects of his personal life.
Steve Perry was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005 with fellow Journey members and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. His powerful tone range also landed him on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list.
Steve Perry's profile summary
|Full name
|Stephen Ray Perry
|Other names
|The Voice
|Date of birth
|22 January 1949
|Age
|74 years in 2023
|Birth sign
|Aquarius
|Place of birth
|Hanford, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Portuguese
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)
|Gender
|Male
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Never been married
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, record producer
|Years active
|1970 to date
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)FacebookYouTube
|Website
|steveperry.com
Steve Perry's net worth
The singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. The majority of Steve Perry's income comes from his career as a rock singer, songwriter, and record producer.
Steve Perry's salary
Steve's salary is estimated to be around $20 million. Perry still earns from his former band, Journey. He reportedly gets 12.5% from the group's tour proceeds, including sponsorships and merchandise, and gets 20% of miscellaneous income earned.
Steve Perry's songs
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released several chart-topping songs as part of the Journey band and as a solo artist. During his time with Journey, the band released classic chart-topping hits like;
|Song
|Year
|Album
|Someday Soon
|1980
|Departure
|Escape
|1981
|Escape
|Faithfully
|1983
|Frontiers
|Ask the Lonely
|1983
|Single
|Who's Crying Now
|1981
|Escape
|Feeling That Way
|1978
|Infinity
|Just the Same Way
|1979
|Evolution
|Don't Stop Believin'
|1981
|Escape
|Stone in Love
|1981
|Escape
|Any Way You Want It
|1980
|Departure
|Lights
|1978
|Infinity
|Only the Young
|1985
|Vision Quest
Steve Perry's top songs as a solo artist include;
|Song
|Year
|Album
|No More Cryin'
|2018
|Traces
|Oh Sherrie
|1984
|Street Talk
|Foolish Heart
|1984
|Street Talk
|Strung Out
|1984
|Street Talk
|Maybe This Year
|2022
|The Season
|Angel Eyes
|2018
|Traces
|Call on Me
|2018
|Traces
|She's Mine
|1984
|Street Talk
|You Better Wait
|1994
|For the Love of Strange Medicine
|Against the Wall
|1998
|Greatest Hits + Five Unreleased
|Missing You
|1994
|For the Love of Strange Medicine
|No Erasin'
|2018
|Traces
Why did Steve Perry quit?
The singer left Journey a second time in 1998 after falling out of love with music and seeking to live a different life. He revealed he made his final decision to leave after suffering a hip injury that prevented him from joining his bandmates on tour.
He returned to the studio in 2014, two years after losing his girlfriend, psychologist Kellie Nash, to breast cancer. She had made him promise not to go into isolation after her death.
How old is Steve Perry today?
The former Journey lead singer was born on 22 January 1949 in Hanford, California, United States, to Portuguese parents. He is 74 years old today.
Did Steve Perry ever marry?
The rock star has never been married. He previously revealed that he was scared of marriage after witnessing his parents' divorce.
I was too scared of it after what I watched my parents go through...And I was around a band that went through several divorces in the course of our success.
Who was the love of Steve Perry's life?
The late psychologist Kellie Nash was the love of Perry's life. They met in 2011 after the singer saw her on a scene of Five, an anthology film about breast cancer that featured real cancer patients as extras.
The singer asked the film's director, Ms Jenkins, to introduce him to her by email. Kellie had been in remission before the cancer returned, but the singer did not care about her terminal condition and thought their shared love could cure the ailment.
They dated for about one and a half years, and she remains the highlight of Steve Perry's personal life to date. She inspired him to return to the studio after more than ten years.
Steve Perry's net worth reflects his dominance in the rock and roll industry for over 50 years. He continues to sing and entertain fans with his critically acclaimed vocal range.
