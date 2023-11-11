Global site navigation

Journey's lead singer Steve Perry's net worth: Everything to know
Celebrity biographies

Journey's lead singer Steve Perry's net worth: Everything to know

by  Alice Wabwile

Steve Perry is one of rock and roll's iconic artists with a career that spans five decades. He was the lead vocalist for Journey during the band's most successful era and has remained relevant throughout the years. This article highlights Steve Perry's net worth and other aspects of his personal life.

Steve Perry's net worth
Steve Perry left Journey rock band in 1998. Photo: Jerod Harris/Paul Natkin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Steve Perry was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005 with fellow Journey members and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. His powerful tone range also landed him on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

Steve Perry's profile summary

Full nameStephen Ray Perry
Other namesThe Voice
Date of birth22 January 1949
Age74 years in 2023
Birth signAquarius
Place of birthHanford, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityPortuguese
Height5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusNever been married
ProfessionSinger, songwriter, record producer
Years active1970 to date
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)FacebookYouTube
Websitesteveperry.com

Read also

Van Hunt (Halle Berry’s Husband): A look into the life of the popular musician

Steve Perry's net worth

The singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $70 million in 2023. The majority of Steve Perry's income comes from his career as a rock singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Steve Perry's salary

Steve's salary is estimated to be around $20 million. Perry still earns from his former band, Journey. He reportedly gets 12.5% from the group's tour proceeds, including sponsorships and merchandise, and gets 20% of miscellaneous income earned.

Neal Schon, Steve Smith, Steve Perry, Ross Valory, and Gregg Rolie of Journey rock band during a New York photoshoot in 1979.
A group portrait of Journey in New York in 1979, (L to R) Neal Schon, Steve Smith, Steve Perry, Ross Valory, and Gregg Rolie. Photo: Michael Putland
Source: Getty Images

Steve Perry's songs

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has released several chart-topping songs as part of the Journey band and as a solo artist. During his time with Journey, the band released classic chart-topping hits like;

SongYearAlbum
Someday Soon1980Departure
Escape1981Escape
Faithfully1983Frontiers
Ask the Lonely1983Single
Who's Crying Now1981Escape
Feeling That Way1978Infinity
Just the Same Way1979Evolution
Don't Stop Believin'1981Escape
Stone in Love1981Escape
Any Way You Want It1980Departure
Lights1978Infinity
Only the Young1985Vision Quest

Read also

Who is Kelly Clarkson dating? All about the singer's exes, boyfriends and husbands

Steve Perry's top songs as a solo artist include;

SongYearAlbum
No More Cryin'2018Traces
Oh Sherrie1984Street Talk
Foolish Heart1984Street Talk
Strung Out1984Street Talk
Maybe This Year2022The Season
Angel Eyes2018Traces
Call on Me2018Traces
She's Mine1984Street Talk
You Better Wait1994For the Love of Strange Medicine
Against the Wall1998Greatest Hits + Five Unreleased
Missing You1994For the Love of Strange Medicine
No Erasin'2018Traces

Why did Steve Perry quit?

The singer left Journey a second time in 1998 after falling out of love with music and seeking to live a different life. He revealed he made his final decision to leave after suffering a hip injury that prevented him from joining his bandmates on tour.

He returned to the studio in 2014, two years after losing his girlfriend, psychologist Kellie Nash, to breast cancer. She had made him promise not to go into isolation after her death.

Read also

Miranda Lambert's net worth, endorsements, investments and career income

Journey rock band members
Gregg Rolie, Steve Perry, Neal Schon, Ross Valory and Jonathan Cain of Journey (left to right) at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on 7 April 2017. Photo: Mike Coppola
Source: Getty Images

How old is Steve Perry today?

The former Journey lead singer was born on 22 January 1949 in Hanford, California, United States, to Portuguese parents. He is 74 years old today.

Did Steve Perry ever marry?

The rock star has never been married. He previously revealed that he was scared of marriage after witnessing his parents' divorce.

I was too scared of it after what I watched my parents go through...And I was around a band that went through several divorces in the course of our success.

Who was the love of Steve Perry's life?

The late psychologist Kellie Nash was the love of Perry's life. They met in 2011 after the singer saw her on a scene of Five, an anthology film about breast cancer that featured real cancer patients as extras.

The singer asked the film's director, Ms Jenkins, to introduce him to her by email. Kellie had been in remission before the cancer returned, but the singer did not care about her terminal condition and thought their shared love could cure the ailment.

Read also

Joe Jonas' net worth: yearly income, salary and personal life

They dated for about one and a half years, and she remains the highlight of Steve Perry's personal life to date. She inspired him to return to the studio after more than ten years.

Musician Steve Perry during the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala Honoring Rob Light on 19 September 2013 in Playa Vista, California.
Rock singer Steve Perry. Photo: Michael Kovac
Source: Getty Images

Steve Perry's net worth reflects his dominance in the rock and roll industry for over 50 years. He continues to sing and entertain fans with his critically acclaimed vocal range.

READ ALSO: Tony Curtis' children: All about his biological kids and blended family

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Tony Curtis' children. The late actor was married six times and welcomed six children.

Tony passed away in 2010 at 85, but his death was not received well by his children. He had disinherited them and given a large share of his wealth to his sixth wife, Jill Vandenberg.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel