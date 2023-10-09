Is Allie Bieber Justin Bieber's half-sister? Everything known about her

Allie Bieber is a Canadian Instagram sensation and celebrity sibling best known as Justin Bieber's half-sister. A renowned singer, Justin is the recipient of 18 American Music, 23 Teen Choice and 26 Billboard Music awards. He is one of the best-selling music artists ever, with estimated sales of over 150 million records worldwide.

Are Allie and Justin Bieber close? The duo shares a close sibling bond despite their hectic lifestyles. Discover fascinating details about the super-talented siblings.

Allie Bieber’s profile summary and bio

Full name Allie Rebelo Bieber Famous as Allie Bieber Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 2007 Age 16 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Stratford, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater North Point High School Height in feet 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 43 Weight in pounds 95 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Parents Jeremy and Chelsey Bieber Half-siblings 4 Famous for Being a celebrity half-sibling Profession Instagram star and TikToker Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

How old is Allie Bieber?

Allie Bieber (aged 16 as of 2023) was born on 7 April 2007 in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. Her zodiac sign is Aries. Regarding her education, Bieber attended North Point High School.

Allie Bieber’s height

Bieber stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 95 pounds (43 kilograms). Her body measurements are 28-22-28 inches. The celebrity sibling features brown hair and eyes.

How much is Allie Bieber’s net worth?

Various sources pen Allie’s net worth at $1 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career as an Instagram star.

Allie Bieber’s profiles

The Ontario native commands a huge online following. She has 249k Instagram followers as of 28 September 2023.

Who is Justin Bieber?

Justin Drew Bieber achieved commercial success with his studio album My World 2.0, which topped the Billboard 200 chart, making him the youngest solo artist to do so in 46 years.

In 2011, Time named him one of the most influential people in the world. In addition, he is credited with four Diamond certifications from the RIAA. Some of his major hits include:

Love Me (2009)

(2009) One Time (2009)

(2009) Never Say Never (2010)

(2010) All Around The World (2012)

(2012) Right Here (2012)

(2012) Maria (2012)

(2012) All Bad (2013)

(2013) Yellow Raincoat (2013)

(2013) All In It (2015)

(2015) The Feeling (2015)

(2015) No Sense (2015)

(2015) Holy (2020)

(2020) Yummy (2020)

(2020) Anyone (2021)

(2021) Honest (2022)

Justin Bieber’s age

Bieber (aged 29 as of 2023) was born on 1 March 1994 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ontario, Canada and raised in Stratford. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Justin’s parents, Jeremy Jack and Pattie Mallette, were 18 when he was born.

Pattie’s mother and stepfather, Bruce, helped her raise her son after she separated from Jeremy. Bieber's ancestry includes English, Scottish, German, French-Canadian and Irish. He attended St. Michael Catholic Secondary School, where he graduated in 2012.

Does Justin Bieber have siblings?

Justin has four younger half-siblings, Jazmyn, Jaxon, Bay and Allie, all born from the same father. Jeremy and his ex-girlfriend Erin Wagner share two children: daughter Jazmyn and son Jaxon. The celebrity dad has two other kids, Bay and Allie, with his girlfriend Chelsey.

Who is Justin Bieber’s wife?

Bieber had briefly dated American model and media personality Hailey Baldwin from December 2015 to January 2016 before splitting, then reconciled in June 2018. They became engaged in July 2018 and confirmed in November 2018 that they were married.

The couple held a second wedding ceremony in Cambridge, Ontario, on 30 September 2019. Justin has previously dated prominent figures such as Caitlin Beadles, Selena Gomez and Sofia Richie.

Justin Bieber’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Justin has an estimated net worth of $300 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 16-year-old musical career.

Allie Bieber gained notoriety for being Justin Bieber’s half-sister. She has featured in many of his music videos and live performances.

Source: Briefly News