Who are Jimmie Allen's parents? Meet James E. Allen and Angela Allen
Jimmie Allen is an American country music singer and songwriter best known for the hit singles Best Shot and Make Me Want To. He has won various accolades for his natural talent, including a Country Music Association Award. Due to this popularity, details about Allen’s personal life, including his family, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Jimmie Allen's parents?
Despite their son’s prominence, Allen’s parents, Angela and James E. Allen, have led private lifestyles. In a recent interview, Jimmie revealed that his dad introduced him to country music through Aaron Tippin’s music. Sadly, he died at 65 in September 2019.
Jimmie Allen's profile summary and bio
How old is Jimmie Allen?
Jimmie Allen (aged 38 as of 2023) was born on 18 June 1985 in Milton, Delaware, USA. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Allen has six siblings, four sisters and two brothers.
Jimmie Allen’s height
The songster stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Jimmie features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Is Jimmie Allen married?
Alexis Gale and Jimmie Allen met through one of her relatives in 2019. They exchanged nuptials on 27 May 2021 at a private ceremony. At the time of their relationship, Jimmie had a son, Aaydn, from a previous relationship.
On 1 March 2020, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, Naomi Bettie. They welcomed their daughter, Zara James, in 2023. In April 2023, the musician stated through a social media post that he and Gale would be separating.
Professional career
Jimmie moved to Nashville, Tennessee, USA in 2007. During his first few years there, he experienced poverty and often lived out of his car. Allen auditioned for the tenth season of American Idol but was disqualified before the live voting rounds.
In 2021, he became the first Black solo performer to win the ACM Awards in the New Male of the Year category. On 10 November 2021, Allen won New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. In 2023, he was a coach and judge on My Kind of Country. Here are some of his major hits:
- All Tractors Ain’t Green (2018)
- Freedom Was A Highway (2020)
- This Is Us (2020)
- Be Alright (2022)
- Down Home (2022)
- Lose You (2022)
How much is Jimmie Allen’s net worth?
Various sources pen Allen’s net worth at $2.5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.
Jimmie Allen’s profiles
The Milton native is active on social media. He has 492k Instagram followers and 259k followers on Facebook.
In addition, Jimmie has 88.6k Twitter followers as of 23 September 2023.
Jimmie Allen’s parents have played a major role in the success of his musical career. The songster has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.
