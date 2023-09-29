Who are Jimmie Allen's parents? Meet James E. Allen and Angela Allen

Jimmie Allen is an American country music singer and songwriter best known for the hit singles Best Shot and Make Me Want To. He has won various accolades for his natural talent, including a Country Music Association Award. Due to this popularity, details about Allen’s personal life, including his family, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who are Jimmie Allen's parents?

Jimmie Allen at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Despite their son’s prominence, Allen’s parents, Angela and James E. Allen, have led private lifestyles. In a recent interview, Jimmie revealed that his dad introduced him to country music through Aaron Tippin’s music. Sadly, he died at 65 in September 2019.

Jimmie Allen's profile summary and bio

Full name James Edward Allen Famous as Jimmie Allen Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1985 Age 38 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Milton, Delaware, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Body measurements in inches 38-12-32 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Children 2 Parents Angela and James E. Allen Sibling 4 Profession Singer-songwriter Years active 2011-present Genres Country, R&B Net worth $2.5 million Social media Twitter (X) Instagram Facebook

How old is Jimmie Allen?

Singer Jimmie Allen at the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Jimmie Allen (aged 38 as of 2023) was born on 18 June 1985 in Milton, Delaware, USA. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Allen has six siblings, four sisters and two brothers.

Jimmie Allen’s height

The songster stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). Jimmie features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Is Jimmie Allen married?

Alexis Gale and Jimmie Allen met through one of her relatives in 2019. They exchanged nuptials on 27 May 2021 at a private ceremony. At the time of their relationship, Jimmie had a son, Aaydn, from a previous relationship.

On 1 March 2020, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter, Naomi Bettie. They welcomed their daughter, Zara James, in 2023. In April 2023, the musician stated through a social media post that he and Gale would be separating.

Professional career

Jimmie moved to Nashville, Tennessee, USA in 2007. During his first few years there, he experienced poverty and often lived out of his car. Allen auditioned for the tenth season of American Idol but was disqualified before the live voting rounds.

Jimmie Allen and his ex-wife Alexis Gale Allen at the Recording Academy Honors held at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Polk

In 2021, he became the first Black solo performer to win the ACM Awards in the New Male of the Year category. On 10 November 2021, Allen won New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards. In 2023, he was a coach and judge on My Kind of Country. Here are some of his major hits:

All Tractors Ain’t Green (2018)

(2018) Freedom Was A Highway (2020)

(2020) This Is Us (2020)

(2020) Be Alright (2022)

(2022) Down Home (2022)

(2022) Lose You (2022)

How much is Jimmie Allen’s net worth?

Various sources pen Allen’s net worth at $2.5 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career.

Jimmie Allen’s profiles

The Milton native is active on social media. He has 492k Instagram followers and 259k followers on Facebook.

Jimmie Allen at the CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Kevin Mazur

In addition, Jimmie has 88.6k Twitter followers as of 23 September 2023.

Jimmie Allen’s parents have played a major role in the success of his musical career. The songster has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

