Who is Debbie Gibson's husband or boyfriend? All about her personal life
Who is Debbie Gibson’s husband or boyfriend? All about her personal life

by  Ruth Gitonga

Debbie Gibson is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. She is best known for the single Foolish Beat, which made her the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single. Due to this popularity, the actress' love life details are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Debbie Gibson’s husband?

Debbie Gibson's profiles
Debbie Gibson at the Premiere of Fox Searchlights' Jojo Rabbit at Post 43 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle
Although Gibson is currently single, she was previously engaged to music executive Jonathan Kanterman. She has also been in relationships with prominent figures such as Dr. Rutledge Taylor, Joey Gian, Constantine Maroulis, Lorenzo Lamas, Todd Newton, Darren Day and Ryan Seacrest.

Debbie Gibson’s profile summary and bio

Full nameDeborah Ann Gibson
NicknameDebbie
GenderFemale
Date of birth31 August 1970
Age 53 years old (2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
BirthplaceNew York City, USA
Alma materSanford H. Calhoun High School
ReligionChristianity
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
Height in feet5’6’’
Height in centimetres168
Weight in kilograms52
Weight in pounds114
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBrown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ParentsDiane and Joseph Gibson
Siblings3
ProfessionActress, singer-songwriter, record producer and television personality
Years active1986-present
Net worth$2 million
Social mediaInstagramFacebookTwitter (X)

How old is Debbie Gibson?

What is the net worth of Debbie Gibson?
Singer Debbie Gibson at the T.J. Martell Foundation's 10th Annual LA Family Day at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Debbie Gibson (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 31 August 1970 in New York City, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Gibson’s parents, Joseph and Diane Gibson, raised her alongside her three sisters, Karen, Denise and Michelle.

Sadly, Diane died of natural causes on 23 January 2022 at 76. Deborah studied piano under American pianist Morton Estrin and is a Sanford H. Calhoun High School graduate.

Debbie Gibson’s height

The Hollywood star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). Debbie features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Why did Debbie Gibson never marry?

The songster's life and career were full of excitement and unexpected turns. In a recent interview, she revealed:

My life has been very unconventional. Marriage was in the picture I had of my life, but it was never in the cards for me.

Does Debbie Gibson have kids?

Why did Debbie Gibson never marry?
Debbie at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Despite having ten nieces and nephews, Gibson does not have kids of her own. She admitted to considering this decision before being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.

Professional career

Debbie made her career debut in 1987 with the Out of the Blue album, which spawned several international hits and was later certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Some of Gibson’s other studio albums include:

  • Electric Youth (1989)
  • Anything Is Possible (1990)
  • Body, Mind, Soul (1993)
  • Think with Your Heart (1995)
  • Deborah (1997)
  • M.Y.O.B. (2001)
  • Colored Lights: The Broadway Album (2003)
  • Ms. Vocalist (2010)
  • The Body Remembers (2021)
  • Winterlicious (2022)
Debbie Gibson’s height
Actress Debbie Gibson at the Point Honors in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
As an actress, Debbie has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of her acting credits:

FilmYear
Street Justice1991
Step by Step1995
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend1998
Wedding Band 2001
Soulkeeper 2001
American Juniors 2003
Coffee Date2006
Skating with Celebrities2006
Rita Rocks 2009
Rock of Ages2012
Celebrity Apprentice2012
Acting Dead2014
Dancing with the Stars 2017
Wedding of Dreams2018
The Class2022
The Masked Singer2023

Awards and nominations

1989: Debut Artist of the Year- New York Music Awards

1989: Nominated for Best Pop Female Vocalist- American Music Awards

1990: Rock Producer of the Year- American Songwriter Awards

1990: Artist of the Year-New York Music Awards

2014: Inductee- Long Island Music Hall of Fame

What is the net worth of Debbie Gibson?

Does Debbie Gibson have kids?
Debbie Gibson at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Debbie has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Debbie Gibson’s profiles

The New York City native is active on social media. She has 273k Instagram followers and 120.6k followers on Twitter. In addition, Debbie has 579k Facebook followers as of 21 September 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Debbie Gibson’s husband?’’ The renowned musician and on-screen star has never been married and has no children yet.

