Who is Debbie Gibson’s husband or boyfriend? All about her personal life

Debbie Gibson is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress. She is best known for the single Foolish Beat, which made her the youngest female artist to write, produce and perform a Billboard Hot 100 number-one single. Due to this popularity, the actress' love life details are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Debbie Gibson’s husband?

Debbie Gibson at the Premiere of Fox Searchlights' Jojo Rabbit at Post 43 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

Although Gibson is currently single, she was previously engaged to music executive Jonathan Kanterman. She has also been in relationships with prominent figures such as Dr. Rutledge Taylor, Joey Gian, Constantine Maroulis, Lorenzo Lamas, Todd Newton, Darren Day and Ryan Seacrest.

Debbie Gibson’s profile summary and bio

Full name Deborah Ann Gibson Nickname Debbie Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1970 Age 53 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace New York City, USA Alma mater Sanford H. Calhoun High School Religion Christianity Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 52 Weight in pounds 114 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Diane and Joseph Gibson Siblings 3 Profession Actress, singer-songwriter, record producer and television personality Years active 1986-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter (X)

How old is Debbie Gibson?

Singer Debbie Gibson at the T.J. Martell Foundation's 10th Annual LA Family Day at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Debbie Gibson (aged 53 as of 2023) was born on 31 August 1970 in New York City, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Gibson’s parents, Joseph and Diane Gibson, raised her alongside her three sisters, Karen, Denise and Michelle.

Sadly, Diane died of natural causes on 23 January 2022 at 76. Deborah studied piano under American pianist Morton Estrin and is a Sanford H. Calhoun High School graduate.

Debbie Gibson’s height

The Hollywood star stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). Debbie features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

Why did Debbie Gibson never marry?

The songster's life and career were full of excitement and unexpected turns. In a recent interview, she revealed:

My life has been very unconventional. Marriage was in the picture I had of my life, but it was never in the cards for me.

Does Debbie Gibson have kids?

Debbie at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: UGC

Despite having ten nieces and nephews, Gibson does not have kids of her own. She admitted to considering this decision before being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.

Professional career

Debbie made her career debut in 1987 with the Out of the Blue album, which spawned several international hits and was later certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Some of Gibson’s other studio albums include:

Electric Youth (1989)

(1989) Anything Is Possible (1990)

(1990) Body, Mind, Soul (1993)

(1993) Think with Your Heart (1995)

(1995) Deborah (1997)

(1997) M.Y.O.B. (2001)

(2001) Colored Lights: The Broadway Album (2003)

(2003) Ms. Vocalist (2010)

(2010) The Body Remembers (2021)

(2021) Winterlicious (2022)

Actress Debbie Gibson at the Point Honors in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: UGC

As an actress, Debbie has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of her acting credits:

Film Year Street Justice 1991 Step by Step 1995 My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend 1998 Wedding Band 2001 Soulkeeper 2001 American Juniors 2003 Coffee Date 2006 Skating with Celebrities 2006 Rita Rocks 2009 Rock of Ages 2012 Celebrity Apprentice 2012 Acting Dead 2014 Dancing with the Stars 2017 Wedding of Dreams 2018 The Class 2022 The Masked Singer 2023

Awards and nominations

1989: Debut Artist of the Year- New York Music Awards

1989: Nominated for Best Pop Female Vocalist- American Music Awards

1990: Rock Producer of the Year- American Songwriter Awards

1990: Artist of the Year-New York Music Awards

2014: Inductee- Long Island Music Hall of Fame

What is the net worth of Debbie Gibson?

Debbie Gibson at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Debbie has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Debbie Gibson’s profiles

The New York City native is active on social media. She has 273k Instagram followers and 120.6k followers on Twitter. In addition, Debbie has 579k Facebook followers as of 21 September 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Debbie Gibson’s husband?’’ The renowned musician and on-screen star has never been married and has no children yet.

READ ALSO: Who is Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife? Everything to know

Briefly recently published an article about Michelle White, Childish Gambino's wife. Donald McKinley Glover Jr., also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, is an American actor, singer, rapper, writer and producer.

Although the couple maintains a high degree of love life privacy, they have been together for a while now.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News