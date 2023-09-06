Who is Jennifer Beals' spouse? Details into her private life

Jennifer Beals is an American on-screen star known for starring in Flashdance, My Bodyguard and The L Word. She has won various awards for her natural talent, including a Satellite Award. Due to this popularity, details about her personal life are subject to personal scrutiny. This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Jennifer Beals' spouse?’’

Jennifer Beals made her career debut in 1980. Photo: @thejenniferbeals on Instagram, Roy Rochlin via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Hollywood star has over 90 credits, including critically acclaimed feature films and some of the highest-rated TV series. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Jennifer Beals' profile summary and bio

Full name Jennifer Beals Nickname Jennifer Gender Female Date of birth 19 December 1963 Age 60 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Francis W. Parker School, Yale University Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 68 Weight in pounds 150 Body measurements in inches 34-23-34 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Ken Dixon Children 1 Parents Jeanne Anderson and Alfred Beals Siblings 2 Profession Actress Years active 1980-present Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Jennifer Beals?

Beals at the Showtime's The L Word premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Beals (aged 60 as of 2023) was born on 19 December 1963 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Beals’ mother, Jeanne Anderson, is an elementary school teacher, while her father, Alfred Beals, owned grocery stores. Sadly, Alfred died when Jennifer was nine.

The actress graduated from Francis W. Parker School and participated in the Goodman Theatre Young People’s Drama Workshop. She later graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor's in American Literature in 1987. While at Yale, Beals was a resident of Morse College.

Jennifer Beals’ height

Beals stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). Jennifer features dark brown hair and eyes.

Who is Jennifer Beals’ husband?

While at Yale University, Jennifer dated future film producer Robert Simonds. In 1986, she married Alexandre Rockwell, before divorcing in 1996.

Jennifer exchanged nuptials with Ken Dixon, a Canadian entrepreneur, in 1998. The duo welcomed their daughter on 18 October 2005. Ken has two kids from a previous marriage. They have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade.

Professional career

Jennifer at an NBC Universal event. Photo: Peter Kramer

Source: Getty Images

How old was Jennifer Beals when she filmed Flashdance? Beals gained notoriety for her appearance in Flashdance, the third-highest-grossing U.S. film in 1983. At the time, she was 20 years old. Some of her other acting credits include:

The Bribe (1985)

(1985) Sons (1989)

(1989) Blood and Concrete (1991)

(1991) Night Owl (1993)

(1993) The Outer Limits (1997)

(1997) The Spree (1998)

(1998) The Hunger (1999)

(1999) Militia (2000)

(2000) Troubled Waters (2006)

(2006) Law & Order (2007)

(2007) Widow Detective (2012)

(2012) Motive (2014)

(2014) Proof (2015)

(2015) After (2019)

(2019) Swap Thing (2019)

How much is Jennifer Beals’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beals has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023. She amassed this wealth from her successful 43-year-old acting career.

Beals at the Love & Mercy Los Angeles premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: UGC

Jennifer Beals’ profiles

The Chicago native is active on social media. She has 549k Instagram followers and 201k followers on Twitter. In addition, she has 152k Facebook followers as of 31 August 2023.

Jennifer Beals' spouse, Ken Dixon, prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. On the other hand, Jennifer has graced screens for over four decades.

READ ALSO: Meet Kelsy Ully (Jonathan Scott's ex-wife): Age, bio, height, profiles, net worth

Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts about Jonathan Scott's ex-wife, Kelsy Ully. The couple tied the knot after about five years of dating, but their marriage ended after two years.

The Property Brothers star revealed in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, that Ully's work as a model at a day club contributed to their failed marriage.

Source: Briefly News