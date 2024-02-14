Toriah Lachell: A look at Jayson Tatum's ex-girlfriend and baby mama

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been enjoying a thriving career. But what might intrigue you is his role as a father, with Toriah Lachell as his baby mama. While their son continually steals the spotlight during games, little is known about his mother, who prefers to remain distant from the public eye.

Toriah Lachell is notably recognised as the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of NBA player Jayson Tatum. She gained prominence for her relationship with Tatum, resulting in their son, Deuce. Despite their high school romance, the couple parted ways, making Lachell a subject of discussion over the years.

Toriah Lachell's profile summary

Full name Toriah Lachell Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (170 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Body measurements 35"-28"-38" (89 cm-74 cm-97 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Julie Gibbs Father John Gibbs Marital status Unmarried Ex-boyfriend Jayson Tatum Children 1 School Chaminade College Preparatory School Profession Beautician, entrepreneur

Who is Toriah Lachell?

Lachell is a well-known American hairstylist and the owner of The Curl Bar Boston. She was born on 21 February 2000 in Missouri, USA. As of 2024, Toriah Lachell's age is 24, and she is an American citizen of mixed ethnicity.

Where did Toriah Lachell go to high school?

Lachell attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis County, Missouri. She developed a passion for sports and actively participated in varsity soccer and softball during high school.

What does Toriah Lachell do?

Jayson's baby mama flourishes as a hairstylist, trainer, and proud owner of The Curl Bar, a hair salon in Boston, Massachusetts. Her career started in 2018 after post-high school enrollment at Cut it Kinky.

Possessing certifications and licenses, Toriah is not just about styling but is fervently committed to empowering people to embrace their natural curls. Her salon serves as an educational hub, where she imparts personalised consultations, educating clients about proper hair care and enhancing and celebrating their distinct curls.

Who are Toriah Lachell's parents?

Her mother is Julie Gibbs, while her father's identity is unknown. However, Julie remarried John Gibbs, who became Toriah's stepfather. Although Julie adopted the Gibbs name, Toriah retained her original surname. Similar to her biological father, there is no available information regarding siblings.

Is Toriah Lachell Jayson Tatum's wife?

Lachell is not Jayson Tatum's wife; they share a parental connection as she is his baby's mama. While he is rumouredly in a relationship with British singer Ella Mai, there is no concrete evidence of marriage. Currently, Jayson Tatum remains unmarried, and the details of his relationship status remain speculative.

How did Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell meet?

Lachell and Jayson Tatum first crossed paths at Chaminade College Preparatory School, where their shared passion for sports brought them together during high school. As friends, they navigated the transition from friendship to a romantic relationship, making it official during Jayson's final year.

Are Jayson and Toriah Lachell still together?

The lovebirds were together until 2016, before they eventually broke up. But why did Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell break up? The reason for their breakup is unknown. Although rumours circulated that Deuce's mother caught Jayson cheating, it was never confirmed.

Is Toriah Lachell Deuce's mother?

She is Deuce Tatum's mother. Toriah became pregnant with Deuce, also known as Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., in 2016 before her relationship with Jayson Tatum ended. At the same time, Jayson was about to enter the NBA draft and the thought of being a dad "terrified" him. He had this to say:

I was selfish at first, honestly. I was more worried about getting drafted than I was about being a dad, because my whole life I had dreamed about going to the NBA and the best day of my life was two months away. I didn't tell anybody—I didn't tell my teammates, the coaches, anything.

The pair later became parents, welcoming their son on 6 December 2017. He will be seven years old by December 2024.

Does Toriah Lachell have custody of Deuce?

Yes, but not exclusively, as Lachell shares custody with her ex-boyfriend Jayson. In fostering a healthy co-parenting dynamic, she moved to Boston to raise her son close to his father, ensuring their son has the best of both worlds.

Toriah Lachell's Instagram

Although she does not have a personal account, Jayson's baby mama has an Instagram account for her salon, The Curl Bar. She has garnered thousands of followers, with an increasing fan base that has even attracted celebrities like Trevor Noah.

How tall is Toriah Lachell?

Jayson Tatum's baby momma stands 5 feet 8 inches, equivalent to 173 centimetres. She weighs approximately 130 pounds, which is around 59 kilograms.

What is Toriah Lachell's net worth?

Her net worth is currently undisclosed, although she generates income through her roles as a hairstylist and trainer. The specific annual earnings from these sources remain unknown.

However, her ex-boyfriend, Jayson Tatum, has had a thriving basketball career, with an estimated net worth ranging from $25 to $88.5 million in 2024, according to sources like Celebrity Net Worth and ClutchPoints.

Fast facts about Toriah Lachell

Is Jayson Tatum's wife Toriah Lachell? Lachell is not Jayson Tatum's wife. She is his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son.

Did Toriah Lachell divorce Jayson Tatum? She and Jayson were never married. As such, no divorce took place.

Where is Toriah Lachell now? She is currently in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Who is Jayson Tatum's son's mother? Jayson Tatum's ex, Toriah Lachell, is the mother of his child. She gave birth to him on 6 December 2017.

What is Toriah Lachell's nationality? Her nationality is American. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, confirming her American citizenship.

Who is Toriah Lachell dating? As of 2024, she is reportedly single and not dating anyone. No reports are indicating that she is currently in a relationship.

NBA star Jayson Tatum's fans remain curious about Toriah Lachell. Despite their past relationship, the enduring connection is their son. Toriah has maintained a successful focus on her career as a stylist, showcasing resilience and dedication in building her professional path.

