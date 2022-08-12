Who is Canan Moodie? Age, parents, school, salary, career, injury, profiles

Canan Moodie is one of the freshest talents in the game of Rugby in South Africa and around the world. Although still in the early days of his sporting career, he is already a favourite among his coaches and even the fans of the various teams he represents. After getting his first invite to the senior side of the South African Rugby team, he remains enthralled that he was deemed fit for that kind of opportunity.

Canan Moodie is one of the freshest talents in the game of Rugby in South Africa. Photo: @moodie_c13

Canan Moodie remains humble despite the good fortunes that have come his way in his growing career. This would seem to be a plus to his overall personality for someone chasing after balls only about a year ago whenever teams came to play in his environment. Canan once claimed that the reality that he is living in the first year of his professional career is not something he envisioned, even though he always believed in himself.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Canan Moodie Gender Male Date of birth 5th November 2002 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Paarl, Cape Town, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Height in feet 6’ 3” Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single School Klein Boishaai; Boland Landbou high school Profession Rugby player Teams played for Western Cape Academy, Blue Bulls, and various age grades of the South African Rugby team Positions Winger Jersey number(s) 13, 14, 23 Net worth $5 million

Background information

The Blue Bulls winger was born on 5th November 2002 in Paarl, a city located in the Western Cape region of Cape Town, South Africa. This means that Canan Moodie's age is 19, though he will celebrate his 20th birth date by November 2022.

Unlike their son and the feats he is striding in the world of South African Rugby, Canan Moodie's parents have not been in the news and are barely known to the general public. Still, he acknowledges the sacrifices that his folks made in his development. It is also unknown whether he has any older or younger siblings.

The 6 feet and three inches tall winger was educated and has gone as far as obtaining a high school diploma. Canan Moodie's school was Klein Boishaai, also known as the Paarl Boys' primary school, before moving on to Boland Landbou high school, where he graduated sometime in 2019.

Moodie played in high school games for Landbou before earning his place to play with the Western Cape Academy. Photo: @moodie_c13

Career

The story about Canan Moodie's career in Rugby can be described as a meteoric rise to stardom. He had always loved Rugby as a boy and played in high school games for Landbou before earning his place to play with the Western Cape Academy in his home state of Cape Town. Even then, he sought opportunities to be around more experienced players, even if it meant chasing after miscued shots.

2020 dampened the spirit of sports worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the opening of sporting activities in the following year brought good news for Moodie. He penned a professional contract with the popular South African Rugby club, The Bulls.

This contract further placed him on the radar of the coaches of the various age grades of the South African national team, and soon enough, he got an invite to represent the U20 team of his country on the international stage. According to him,

Two years ago I was at high school at Boland Landbou playing in front of maybe 1,000 people at a small school, and now I'm on a global stage playing in front of 25,000 people. That's something quite special.

Canan Moodie's injury scare to the jaw in a game against the Stormers slowed his trajectory to the top of his game. So, coach Bafana Nhleko dropped and replaced him with Latica Nela.

However, things have changed as he is now being viewed as a replacement for Kurt-Lee Arendse, a South African national rugby team member. Kurt-Lee Arendse, who plays on the wing for the senior team, was suspended until around September 2022.

Canan Moodie's net worth

According to Hollywoods Magazine, his financial fortunes are estimated at $5 million. The details of Canan Moodie's salary and the monetary worth of his professional contract with his club remain unknown. Nevertheless, his Instagram bio suggests that he also has a contract with sporting brands like Puma.

Social media presence

Although the youngster is already one of the most talked about Rugby players in South Africa, Canan Moodie's Instagram following does not reflect his celebrity status. The only account associated with him on Instagram is yet to be verified and has under 5,000 followers.

Canon Moodie is still in awe of how his Rugby-playing career has turned out within a short period. Hopefully, his lucky charm continues to glow in potency because, as it seems, Rugby is his for the taking.

