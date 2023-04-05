Charleston White’s net worth, age, children, height, occupation, profiles

Even with a criminal history, you can still amass wealth and become a prominent member of society if you change your mindset. Several notable people have been involved in unlawful activities and have yet become famous. After spending nearly seven years in prison for murder, Charleston White founded a group that educates people about avoiding a life of crime. He makes money through business ventures and motivational speaking. What is Charleston White's net worth?

Who exactly is Charleston White? He is now a YouTuber and social media influencer. He has many facets to his character and plays several roles in society. Charleston is financially successful, and this article describes his wealth in detail.

Charleston White's profiles

Charleston White's biography

The famous comedian will turn 44 in 2023. He was born in Texas and is a citizen of the United States. The brother of Kay White was involved in a crime that left him convicted as a teenager, and he spent several years in Giddings State School. The middle-aged man, who is African-American, later attended Texas Wesleyan University, where he studied law.

Charleston White's age

The motivational speaker was born in Texas in 1979. He will turn 44 in 2023

Charleston White's height

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He weighs around 70 kg and has black eyes and hair.

Why was Charleston White sent to jail?

The Youtuber was imprisoned for the murder of Michael Levy. White was among three boys who stole sportswear from a Foot Locker store. They shot Michael, who tried to stop them in the parking lot. The comedian, whose hometown is Texas, was involved in this crime at an early age due to his poor childhood.

When did Charleston White get locked up?

Because he was underage, the African American man was incarcerated from 1991 to 1998 in a state school. He was among the first children in Tarrant County to receive a murder conviction under Texas law. Located in Lee County, Texas, next to Giddings, Giddings State School is a juvenile detention centre run by the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The celebrity spent some years in the juvenile centre, and after serving time for his offences, the former gang leader changed his ways. The YouTuber abandoned his gang membership and started building an online following. He later went on to pursue a university degree.

Why is Charleston White famous?

The YouTuber is very vocal about the plight of black people and does not fear losing his life over his beliefs. Still, he is more famous because of his comedy. After serving in prison, he changed his behaviour, thought things through, and founded HYPE Youth Outreach.

What is Charleston White's occupation?

The CEO of HYPE works closely with members of one of the gangs in Texas to reform them. The organisation provides professional growth, networking, mentoring, and other opportunities through their annual events.

He started this organisation to give back to society in 2012. In 2020, he created a YouTube channel where he develops and sells content and a website where he sells clothes.

How much is Charleston White worth?

He has several sources of income. The social media influencer has a successful online business with a respectable income that earns him a net worth of approximately $1.5 million.

The YouTuber is a married Christian and is a father of two children. It is unknown who Charleston White's son is. While the celebrity is married and is a father of two children, not much is known about them.

What is Charleston White's Instagram account?

The comedian is on Instagram, and he uses several accounts. On one account, about 21.2K people follow him. On another, 63.8K fans follow him. Most of his posts on both versions are videos.

Charleston White's net worth includes his work as a motivational speaker and the proceeds from his online businesses. He turned himself around from being a criminal to becoming a good person. Through his YouTube videos, motivational speeches, and comedy tours across the United States of America, he developed his own identity.

